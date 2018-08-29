Are there Russian spies among us? Probably

Accused Russian spy Maria Butina followed many of the basic rules of foreign espionage – except for a major one: keep a low profile. The 29-year-old did anything but as she posed for magazine photos, gave speeches and granted interviews during her alleged infiltration of the National Rifle Association. Ex-FBI and CIA officials told USA TODAY this public image doesn’t mesh with the Russian spy playbook, whereby agents typically try to mask their Russian connections — let alone flaunt them like Butina did. There's a theory she ingratiated herself to NRA and GOP circles in order to get to the Trump White House, another tactic common to Russian spies. Butina pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy and her lawyer denies she’s a spy. Yet, as you read this, experts say it’s likely there are Russian spies in the U.S.

Has the world of professional tennis gone too far?

When it comes to what women players, like Serena Williams and Alize Cornet, wear and can do on the court – tennis officials seem to have a lot to say. "Sports suffers some real sexism and real racism but, with what has happened to Serena and now Alize Cornet, tennis has got to one of the worst culprits for these disparities," one Twitter user said. So, what happened? Let's break it down:

Serena's catsuit made her feel like a superhero, but it was disrespectful to the president of the French Open: In a recent interview, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said the French Open will institute a dress code to regulate players' uniforms. Giudicelli singled out William's black catsuit, saying "It will no longer be accepted," Giudicelli said. "One must respect the game and the place." Williams later brushed it off.

Cornet realized her shirt was on backwards, so she tried to fix it, and got slapped with a code violation: Cornet was given a code violation by US Open officials for unsportsmanlike behavior after she changed her shirt on court. After outrage on social media, the U.S. Open backtracked. "We regret that a Code violation was assessed to Ms. Cornet yesterday. We have clarified the policy to ensure this will not happen moving forward," the U.S. Open said in a statement.

Regardless, people are tired of rules about what women wear on the court and just want the ruling bodies of tennis to do one thing: Let em' play.

Stylish Serena: Williams' greatest outfits through the years

You probably saw your first adult movie on HBO, but don't worry — you won't have to worry about your kids doing the same

Much like New York purged the porn from Times Square in the 1990s, HBO has banished its adult content from its website and apps. That means adult movies and shows like “Taxicab Confessions,” “Real Sex,” “Cathouse" – pretty much all the soft-core content that has been part of HBO's late-night Friday slate for decades, is history. That's not to say nudity is no more on the cable network: Original series like "Game of Thrones" and "The Deuce" will still continue to peddle flesh. So, why cut the adult content now? HBO said in a statement "there hasn’t been a strong demand for this kind of adult programming, perhaps because it’s easily available elsewhere."

Rep. Ron DeSantis won the Republican nomination for Florida governor Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. He will face Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee.

Office of Rep. Ron DeSantis via Tallahassee Democrat

'Racist dog whistles' get Florida governor's race underway

File this one under "ways you wouldn't want to kick off your general election race": Rep. Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee for governor, is facing criticism after he warned Floridians not to "monkey this up" by electing Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee and an African-American. "The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state," DeSantis said Wednesday on Fox News. The Florida Democratic Party said it was "disgusting" DeSantis started his campaign with "racist dog whistles," while Gillum's spokesman said the Republican's remarks "speak for themselves." DeSantis' campaign defended their candidate's word choice, saying he was "obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies." Gillum, who won Florida Democrats' nomination for the governor's race less than 24 hours before the his opponent's comments, would be the state's first black governor if he were elected.

Here's what else you missed Wednesday:

This compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network was brought to you by Mary Bowerman and Ryan Miller.

