Nine-year-old Leilani Johns models a dress for a fashion show she will be hosting. Leilani is running for an alderman position in Farragut.

Nine-year-old Leilani Johns got her start in politics going door-to-door campaigning over the summer. For her, it was sort of like trick-or-treating.

When she heard there was an opportunity to actually run for office, though, a tough decision had to be made.

"At first, she said no," her father Bill Johns said. "She wanted to wait until she could (campaign) with all her princesses and a fashion show."

But when Bill told Leilani becoming a Farragut alderman required just an application, she decided to pursue the position, which has no local age requirement and was left vacant in August after Alderman Ron Williams became mayor.

Her application for Ward 2 was approved.

Leilani Johns (right) poses for a photo while getting her application for alderman in Farragut approved Sept. 7, 2018. She is just 9 years old.

"(It was fun) seeing my paper get stamped by the lady and getting my picture made," she said. "I've been getting a lot of attention. ... I think I'm going to win."

Pushing for dinosaurs and gardens

Because state law trumps local law, Leilani would not be able to fill the seat if the mayor and existing aldermen were to select her. The current law requires local officials be at least 18. But that hasn't stopped her from sharing her platform.

Issue number one — dinosaurs. She believes Farragut needs dinosaurs in its parks.

"That would probably increase tourism — maybe decrease the population," Bill said. “What kid doesn’t love dinosaurs? I love dinosaurs.”

Because she loves gardening and conservation, she would also like large gardens in these parks.

Leilani Johns, 9, poses with culinary and canning ribbons she won at the Tennessee Valley Fair. She is running for alderman in Farragut and would like to see gardens in the parks.

Five years ago, she accepted food donations in lieu of gifts for her birthday, Bill said. She also recently won first-place ribbons for culinary arts and canning at the Tennessee Valley Fair.

Some of her experience and interests were mentioned in her application, including her good grades.

"I will bring a youthful perspective to the town, will be a great representative to Farragut schools and know exactly what kids want from our parks," she wrote on the application. "I am available after 3:30 and before 9:30 during the school week.

"My parents will not let me have my own cell phone, but the town could provide me with one once you appoint me."

Nine-year-old Leilani Johns was approved to run for Farragut's open alderman position after submitting this application.

Leilani sounds confident and believes other people are confident in her, too.

"I have lots of people who know me very well," she said. "The people I met here that recognize me like me. To me, I think (the aldermen) should vote for me because I think they should vote for a kid that's very young."

Bill has researched children running for government positions and believes Leilani is the youngest qualified candidate in United States history.

"There's a lot of communities that have a fake position they run kids for or animals or trees or rocks," he said. "But what's unusual about this is she's officially qualified to be a candidate."

Looking ahead

Leilani and the other candidates interviewed for the job with the mayor and aldermen Wednesday night.

"They asked me questions about what part in the park I like," Leilani said. "It went great."

The interviewers still hit her with the tough questions, though.

"They asked if she knew what a comprehensive land use plan was, how ordinances are created and formed," Bill said. “For the questions she didn’t know, which was a lot of questions, she answered very exceptionally — 'No, I don’t know that answer, but I can find out later.’”

The selected alderman will be announced Sept. 27 at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, he said.

"She's been to some of the meetings," Bill said. "When she was younger, she thought they were called bored meetings — like boring — which, to an extent, is true."

Leilani Johns, 9, poses at a backyard farm in Oak Ridge. She is running for alderman in Farragut.

But her perspective about being around aldermen has now changed.

"I'm excited," she said ahead of Wednesday night's interviews. "I'm excited to meet the aldermen and the mayor and all the important people."

Although there's no real way for her to take office, Bill believes this experience can help her in the future.

"What I'm hoping for her is that, one day, when she's applying to work at an ice cream shop somewhere or a college application that she might remember to put that on there and start a conversation," he said.

Bill also realizes that Leilani will turn 18 in an election year, meaning she could run for elected positions.

"We believe in learning through experience and opportunity rather than out of a textbook," Bill said. "She knows this is a great experience and, at the same time, wants to be able to share her perspective. ... She has a natural curiosity to learn hands-on."

When asked if she wants to run for mayor some day, maybe even president, she said it was a possibility. But alderman would be quite the dream job, she said.

