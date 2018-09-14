— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Even though it’s technically still summer, everyone's focused on fall. While the kids might be dreaming up Halloween costumes, odds are you're thinking about all the leaves and dirt that’ll be trekked through the house after sports and various fall activities every day. No one wants to vacuum all the time, but it's hard to deny it's one of the best ways to actually have a clean home.

Thankfully, robot vacuums are great at keeping your floors nice and tidy in between weekly (or monthly) deep cleanings. Right now, you can get incredible deals on two Ecovacs smart robot vacuums: the Deebot Ozmo 610 and the Deebot N79S. Both are a little different, but they each have the power to help you keep your home clean/

This robot vacuum can mop too

For today only, you can get the Deebot Ozmo 610 at Home Depot for $100 off, making it the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Although we haven’t tested this model yet, we’ve tested both the Ozmo 601 and the Ozmo 930 and found that they have good cleaning and mopping capabilities. You can expect similar results with the Ozmo 610, and we think it’s a good buy, especially with this discount. Did you know you can control it from your phone and it also works with Amazon Alexa?

Get the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 610 at Home Depot for $249.99 (Save $100)

This robot vacuum comes with free accessories

Through the end of September, you can get the Deebot N79S at Amazon for $30 off, if you clip the coupon box below the price. Bonus: You can also get also get the accessory kit for FREE (a $34.99 value) after adding the Ecovacs Deebot N79S to your cart with the code "F2TJY5KQ."

This model is the upgraded version of the Deebot N79, which we found had an above average pickup and rarely got stuck in our obstacle course, but it did take a bit of time to clean in our tests. You can expect slightly improved cleaning capabilities if you get the Deebot N79S, which also features Alexa connectivity.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

