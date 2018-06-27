— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Prime Day 2018 is here, and it's got some of the best Prime Day deals in the sale's 4-year history.. With thousands of retailers adding new deals throughout the 36-hour sales event, the Reviewed staff is working tirelessly to scour the online shelves and bring you only the best deals.
We've tested many of these items ourselves and are confident they are high-quality products at better-than-usual sale prices (check out all the award-winning kitchen products on sale for Prime Day). Those we haven't tested, we put through a stringent vetting process to ensure that not only are the deals actually a good value, but that the items are what they claim to be.
The online shopping event runs from Monday, July 16 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST) through Tuesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST (Wednesday 2:59 a.m. EST). To access the savings, you need to be a Prime member. Get a free trial that lasts 30 days, shop Prime Day, enjoy free 2-day shipping, and try the other membership perks. Then, you can keep it if you like it (it costs $119/year or $12.99/month) or cancel without paying a dime.
Top Prime Day Deals
- 23andMe DNA Testing Kit for Health and Ancestry—$99.99 (Save $100): This DNA kit looks at your genetic makeup as well as your ancestry, and it's never been this affordable.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40): This is the best Kindle, because it blends features and value, especially at its best price ever.
- Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector—$248 (Save $101.99): This flash sale ends at 7:45 PST (10:45 EST).
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$364.99 (Save $135): You can get this for the same price at Walmart if you prefer.
- eufy RoboVac 11—$159.99 (Save $90): This super affordable robot vacuum is a long-time reader favorite, and it's at its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
- Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1— $58.99 (Save $41): This cult-favorite multi-cooker acts as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more. Plus, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$398.99 (Save $100): If you’ve ever had (or wanted to try) Sonic’s nugget ice drinks, you need this machine. It makes tiny, crunchable snow cone-like balls of ice that you can use for cocktails and mocktails—and it rarely goes on sale.
- Oral B Pro 3000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush—$54.99 (Save $25): With three different cleaning modes and a solid brush head, this is our favorite electric toothbrush and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush—$99.95 (Save $100): This is one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but it's usually too expensive and has earned the nickname "the BMW of toothbrushes" around our office. But this price drop is insane.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Bundle —Save $429.97 : If you purchase one of these phones, Samsung will throw in a free Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring System, an Amazon Echo, and an Echo Spot, valued at $430.
- Vitamix 5200 Blender—$297.95 (Save $252.04): The classic Vitamix blender at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- XBox One S 1TB Gaming Console Bundle—$229.99 (Save $70): This bundle includes 3 months of XBox Gold and 3 months of XBox Game Pass, and it's at its lowest price.
Amazon Devices
It's no surprise that Amazon's deals on its own devices are some of the best, but these are all the lowest prices we've ever seen on these devices, so it's the perfect time to take the plunge (or grow your collection).
-
Amazon Cloud Cam—$59.99 (Save $60): It is not the best smart security camera out there, but the Amazon integration, free 24-hour storage, and 50% discount make it pretty appealing.
- Echo—$69.99 (Save $30)
- Echo Dot—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Show—$129.99 (Save $100)
- Echo Spot—$99.99 (Save $30): This smart display combines the best features of every Echo at a great price, earning our Editors' Choice award.
- Echo Plus—$99.99 (Save $50)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition—$59.99 (Save $20)
-
Echo Look—$99.99 (Save $100): We're not big fans of this device, but if it's your kind of thing, it's finally available to buy, and it's half off.
- Fire 7 Tablet—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet—$99.99 (Save $50)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition—$69.99 (Save $30)
-
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition—$89.99 (Save $30)
- Fire TV—$34.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Cube—$89.99 (Save $30)
-
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Fire TV—$289.99 (Save $110)
- Kindle—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40)
Amazon Services and Exclusive Brands
- Whole Foods : There are lots of deals in-store at Whole Foods for Prime Day. And if you spend at least $10 at a Whole Foods any time between now and the end of Prime Day and get $10 to spend on Prime Day deals. You'll need the Whole Foods app, and it must be synced to your Amazon Prime account (or you can give the cashier the phone number associated with your Prime account).
- Amazon Music Unlimited: New subscribers can get 4 months for $0.99. It’s typically $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for everyone else to stream millions of songs from phones, Amazon devices, desktops, and more.
- Audible : New subscribers can save 66% on their first 3 months of Audible. It usually costs $14.95/month regardless of whether you have Prime, but this deal basically gives you 2 months free (at $5/month for 3 months).
- Prime Video : Save up to 50% on movie rentals, with some as cheap as $1.99.
- Amazon Basics : Save up to 20% on select AmazonBasics products, from electric kettles and paper shredders to hangers, blankets lightbulbs, and more.
- Amazon furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, and decor : Save up to 25% off Amazon brands like Rivet, Pinzon, and Stone & Beam. I own this Rivet side table (sorry, it’s not on sale right now) and absolutely love it.
- Amazon brand everyday essentials : Save 30% on select grocery, baby, household, beauty, supplements, and other Amazon-branded everyday items.
- Amazon Handmade : Save 20% on a whole bunch of handmade goods from individual creators and small businesses in Amazon’s Handmade section. You can find home goods, jewelry, artwork, pet supplies, and more.
- Amazon Brand Women's Swimwear : Save up to 30% on a bathing suit for your upcoming vacation. They've got classic and trendy styles, mix-and-match pieces, cover-ups, and more.
- Amazon Brand Activewear : Save up to 40% on men's and women's workout clothing from Amazon brands Core 10, Mint Lilac, Peak Velocity, 7Goals, Kold Feet, and Goodsport. You can find pants, shirts, leggings, sports bras, socks, and more for prices that range from $10-$50 (cheap for activewear these days). There are definitely more options for the ladies in this sale, but guys can find some good workout wear too.
- Amazon Gift Card Savings—Get a $5 credit in your Amazon account when you buy a gift card worth at least $25 (and no, they don't stack).
Electronics
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Portable Charger—$30.79 (Save $17.20)
- Anker PowerCore 10000—$19.19 (Save $10.80)
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger—$49.59 (Save $12.40): This Lightning Deal is good until 10:25 p.m. EST (7:25 p.m. PST).
- Anker PowerCore Fusion Portable Charger with Dual USB Wall Charger—$17.99 (Save $12)
- Anker Powerline+ 10-Ft. Lightning Cable—$12.59 with the code "ANKERSSP" (Save $5.40)
- Anker Powerline+ 6-Ft. USB-C Cable—$12.59 with the code "ANKERSSP" (Save $5.40)
- Anker Wireless Charging Pad—$7.99 with the code "PRIME252" (Save $2): This is not a fast-charger, but the price is great for filling your home with more ways to charge.
- AUKEY Surge Protector with USB Charging Station—$23.99 with code "PRIMEAUK" (Save $6)
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner—$139 (Save $60): This well-reviewed portable scanner is back down to its Black Friday price.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$167 (Save $62): This version works over WiFi and is $2 less than it was on Black Friday.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner with WiFi and Automatic Document Feeder—$199 (Save $100)
- ROAV Dash Cam C2—$54.99 with the code "CAMERA04" (Save $15)
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card—$13.99 (Save $4.70): All other sizes are on sale too!
- Tile Mate Tracker Style and Sport 2-Pack—$35 (Save $10)
- Xbox Wireless Controller—$48.21 (Save 20%)
- Yubico YubiKey 4 USB-A 2-Factor Authentication—$29.99 (Save $10)
TVs and TV Accessories
- Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector—$248 (Save $101.99)
- Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector —$399.99 with the code “MARS2EDM” (Save $140)
- LG 55" C7 OLED 4K Smart TV—$1,696.99 (Save $300): This TV won our Best of the Year Award and other sizes are on sale for similar discounts.
- Fire TV—$34.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Cube—$89.99 (Save $30)
- Hisense 6 Series (65-inch)—$849.99 (Save $150): This is our favorite value TV of 2018.
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Fire TV—$289.99 (Save $110)
Personal Audio
- Anker Soundbuds Curve Wireless Headphones—$20.99 with the code "SDBUDS63" (Save 19%)
- Anker SoundCore Motion B Bluetooth Speaker—$28.99 with the code "SDCORE39" (Save $4)
- Audio-Technica ATH M40x—$74.25 (Save $24.75): One of our editors swears by these headphones for daily use.
- Audio-Technica AT2020 XLR Microphone—$74.25 (Save $94.75): One of our editors uses this at home to record and publish music professionally, and he swears by it.
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones—$269.99 (Save $80)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Android—$125 (Save $73)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple—$125 (Save $73)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker—$69 (Save $30)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset—$69.99 (Save $30): One of our top gaming headsets at its lowest price ever.
- Razer ManO'War Wireless Gaming Headset—$106.99 (Save $43)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones—$99.95 (Save 50%)
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa—$199 (Save $100): This amazing speaker is $50 off and comes with a $50 Amazon gift card for added savings.
Home and Outdoor
- AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels —$9.09 (Save $3.90): Everything but Lake Blue is on sale, and the Lavender and Seafoam Green are out of stock.
- Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum—$174.99 (Save $75)
- Coleman Evanston Screened Tent—$86.89 (Save $163.10)
- Coop Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow—$42.99 (Save 20%)
- DlandHome Microwave Cart Stand—$76.80 (Save $22.20)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$364.99 (Save $135): You can get this for the same price at Walmart if you prefer.
- eufy RoboVac 11—$159.99 (Save $90): This super affordable robot vacuum is a long-time reader favorite, and it's at its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
- LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter—$58.49 (Save $31.50)
- Safavieh Monaco Collection Distressed Area Rug—$107.78 (Save $66.04)
- SinkShroom Drain Protector—$7.70-$8.57 (Save 20-25%)
- Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress—$459 (Save $116)
- YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler—$174.99 (Save $75)
Kitchen
- Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker (800 watts)—$109.00 (Save $40): The best sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested at one of it's best prices.
- Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Nonstick 3-Piece 12-inch Stack Cookware Set—$111.99 (Save $48)
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide (Stainless Steel/White)—$148 (Save $50): The best wifi sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested at it's lowest price.
- Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$11.19 (Save $5.80)
- Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor—$125.99 (Save $33): This is the best food processor we've ever tested.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Grill—$77.22 (Save 20%): This is the best portable grill we've ever tested at its best price ever.
- Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1—$58.99 (Save $41): This cult-favorite multi-cooker acts as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more and is at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Kenmore Elite 74015 30.6 cu.ft. French Door Bottom Freezer Refrigerator—$1,799.99 (Save $700)
- KitchenAid Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer—Currently unavailable, may come back in stock.
- T-fal Specialty Non-Stick 5Qt Jumbo Cooker—$19.94 (Save 23%)
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$399 (Save $100): If you’ve ever had (or wanted to try) Sonic’s nugget ice drinks, you need this machine. It makes tiny, crunchable snow cone-like balls of ice that you can use for cocktails and mocktails—and it rarely goes on sale.
- Vitamix 5200 Blender—$297.95 (Save $252.04): The classic Vitamix blender at the lowest price we've ever seen.
Smart Home
- August Smart Lock Pro—$237.99 (Save $41.01): This is the best smart lock if you sue Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- Furbo Dog Treat-Tossing Full HD Pet Camera—$139.99 (Save $50)
- GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Light Switch—$30.88 (Save 15%)
- GE Z-Wave Plus Plug-In Smart Switch—$33.58 (Save 15%)
- iRobot Roomba 671 with WiFi—$229.99 (Save 34%)
- Philips Hue Go Portable Smart Light—$62.99 (Save $18): No hub required to use this adorable, colorful light.
- Philips Hue White and Color Bulb—$36.99 (Save $13)
- Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip—$64.99 (Save $25): You'll need the Hue Bridge to use these lights with the app.
- Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit with Echo Dot—$119.99 (Save $80)
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler System (Second Gen.)—$149.99 (Save $74)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro—$174 (Save 30%)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery—$139.30 (Save 30%)
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit—$99 (Save $100)
- Sengled Element Color Plus Smart LED Light Bulb—$23.99 (Save 20%)
- Sengled Element Plus 2-Bulb Starter Kit—$29.99 (Save 50%)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring—$19.99 (Save $8)
Phones, Tablets, Wearables, and Accessories
- Fitbit Alta HR—$89.95 (Save $60): This is the lowest price we've seen for this Fitbit model by $30.
- Garmin vivo Jr. Fitness Tracker for Kids—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro—$499.99 (Save $50)
- Honor View 10—$399.99 (Save $100)
- Honor 7X—$169.99 (Save $30)
- LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone—$599.99 (Save $300): This phone works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, and this is its lowest price ever.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Bundle —(Save $429.97): If you purchase one of these phones, Samsung will throw in a free Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring System, an Amazon Echo, and an Echo Spot, valued at $430.
- Silk iPhone X Wallet Case—$11.24 (Save 25%): This is the best wallet-style iPhone X case we've tested.
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 11 Celeron N3060—$139.99 (Save $60) : A gorgeous, lightweight Chromebook that's good for basic tasks at it's lowest price.
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA—$399 (Save $50) : One of our favorite Chromebooks because of it's high power and gorgeous shell. It's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C213SA—$249.99 (Save $92) : A solid Chromebook at it's lowest price by $50.
- Google Pixelbook (Intel Core i5, 256GB)—$949 (Save $101) : The best price for the best Chromebook we've ever tested with a slightly lower Intel Core.
Tools
- Black & Decker 20-Volt Drill/Driver with 30 Accessories—$34.99 (Save $12.80)
- DeWalt DWA2FTS100 Screwdriving and Drilling 100-Piece Set—$34.99 (Save $15)
- Shop-Vac Wet/Dry Vac —$85.50 (Save $36.65)
- SunJoe Pressure Washer—$109.50 (Save $39.50)
Health and Beauty
- Boar Bristle Hair Brush Set—$12.21 (Save 32%)
- Braun Silk-épil Epilator and Bikini Trimmer Bundle—$112.99 (Save 25%)
- Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Cleansing System—$110 (Save $59)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips—$27.99 (Save $16)
- LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Moisturizer—$13.49 (Save $5.50) : This Lightning Deal is a cult-favorite, and it's almost sold out.
- LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Moisturizer—$11.23 (Save $6.76): This Lightning Deal is a cult-favorite
- National Geographic DNA Test Kit—$49.97 (Save $49.98) : Get this unique DNA testing kit for 50% off.
- NYX Studio Perfect Primer—$8.73 (Save 50%): This Lightning Deal is almost 100% claimed.
- Oral B Pro 3000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush—$54.99 (Save $25) : With three different cleaning modes and a solid brush head, this is our favorite electric toothbrush and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900—$79.95 (Save $40)
- Philips Norelco Multi Groomer—$29.95 (Save $9.05) : The upgraded version of our best tested affordable beard trimmer at it's best price.
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush—$99.95 (Save $100): This is one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but it's usually too expensive and has earned the nickname "the BMW of toothbrushes" around our office. But this price drop is insane.
- Waterpik Aquarius WP-662 Water Flosser—$39.99 (Save 50%)
Fashion
- Save 40% on Under Armor apparel, shoes, and accessories
- Adidas Men's Cloudfoam Clean Sneakers—$31.49 (48%)
- Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette—$20.99 (Save 25%)
- Champion Women's Jogger—$12.99 (Save 63%)
- Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack—$44.99 (Save 40%)
- Timex Unisex Weekender Slip-Thru Strap Watch—$24.99 (Save 56%)
Parenting
- Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper—$38.93 (Save $21) : There are lots of other Fisher-Price listings for up to 30% off for Prime Day too.
- Garmin vivo Jr. Fitness Tracker for Kids—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Garmin vivofit 4 Fitness Tracker—$59.99 (Save $20): We loved the older model of this fitness tracker, and this new one has a 1-year battery life and it's on sale for the first time.
Toys and Games
- Cards Against Humanity—$19.75 (Save $5.25)
- Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad for Kids—$13.74 (Save 45%)
- Creative Roots Create Your Own Unicorn Garden—$14.81 (Save 41%)
- Exploding Kittens Card Game—$13.99 (Save $6.01)
- Fisher-Price Little People Loops 'n Swoops Amusement Park—$31.49 (Save 30%)
- Hatchimals Surprise Giraven Hatching Egg with 2 Creatures—$39.89 (Save 43%)
- My Little Pony The Movie Seapony Collection Set—$17.49 (Save 30%)
- Nintendo New 3DS XL Super NES Edition & Super Mario Kart—$149.99 (Save $50)
- Playskool Explore 'N Grow Busy Ball Popper—$22.93 (Save 34%)
- Radio Flyer 474 Big Flyer Tricycle—$55.99 (Save 30%)
- Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper with Gear—$23.84 (Save 32%)
- Trivial Pursuit Master Edition—$24.99 (Save 38%)
- Unstable Unicorns Strategy Card Game—$13.99 (Save 30%)
- What Do You Meme? Card Game—$20.99 (Save $9)
- What Do You Meme? Game of Thrones Expansion Pack—$11.24 (Save $3.75)
- XBox One S 1TB Gaming Console Bundle—$229.99 (Save $70): This bundle includes 3 months of XBox Gold and 3 months of XBox Game Pass, and it's at its lowest price.
- Xbox Wireless Controller—$48.21 (Save 20%)
Everything Else
- Celestron SkyMaster Binoculars—$79.91 (Save $70.04)
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Rose Bundle—$194.99 (Save $85) : This is perfect for any crafter looking for a new hobby (a.k.a. most every crafter).
- Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers—$9.48 (Save 62%): This is a crazy good price for the usually expensive dry-erase markers.
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7 on Blu-ray—$74.99 (Save $25)
- Harry Potter 8-Movie Collection on 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Digital—$79.98 (Save 50%)
- Intex Inflat-a-Bull Pool Float—$28.63 (Save 52%) : If you've ever wanted to try bull riding in a much safer environment, this ridiculous pool float is the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Intex Unicorn Ride-On Pool Float—$11.89 (Save 37%)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter—$9.99 (Save $5)
- Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook—$32 (Save 6%)
- Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Expandable Spinner Suiter Suitcase—$273.19 (Save $68)
- Vega Sport Protein Powder, Chocolate, 45 Servings—$41.99 (Save $48)
- YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler—$174.99 (Save $75)
