October is the time of PSLs, everything spooky, and cold weather. While your cooped up inside trying to stay warm while watching your favorite Halloween movie, you might as well do some online shopping. Each and every day Amazon has some great deals and price drops on our favorite products and we go through history and price checks to make sure they're actually a good deal. Today there's tons of products that are perfect for fall like a way to bring the smell of pumpkin into your home or cook up a cozy meal for dinner.

1. Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Get the fresh scents of fall.

InnoGear

With an essential oil diffuser, you can bring the smells of fall into your home without burning a candle. Just fill one with scents like cinnamon, clove, and frankincense or fall-themed scents and you can come home to a room that smells like a dream. This one from InnoGear is the best diffuser we've ever tested because it can run for nine hours and glows seven fun colors to create a nice ambiance. Right now, it's down a few bucks from it's usual price.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $15.99 (Save $2)

2. A tablet that's just for kids

A great homework helper.

Amazon

A personal tablet will not only stop your kids from begging to use your iPad, but they can use it to help with homework—without being able to lurk into some unfriendly internet content. After testing a variety of tablets, we found that Amazon Fire Kids Edition lineup as the best tablet for kids, and right now you can get the Fire 7, for its lowest price. It also comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited that gives kids access to over 15,000 fun and educational apps, videos, games, books from the likes of Nickelodeon, Disney, PBS Kids, and more.

Get the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99 (Save $30)

3. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Whip up a warming bowl of soup and fast.

Instant Pot

During the school year, the Instant Pot is one of the easiest ways to whip up a quick and delicious dinner. Plus, there are so many fall recipes you can make it in like Butternut Squash Risotto and Pumpkin Walnut Chili that take way less time than traditional methods.This incredible cooking gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, which means you can get all of your cooking done in one place. It's not at the lowest prices we've ever seen and we're expecting the Instant Pot to drop even lower around Black Friday, but if you wanted one now, we still think it's a great price.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $79.95 (Save $20)

4. A set of All-Clad nonstick pans

Use this pan your stove or oven.

All-Clad

All-Clad is known for its amazing cookware that will last a lifetime, but it's also freaking expensive. After testing the best nonstick pans, we found that these ones from All-Clad had the fastest warm-up time of everything, even though it didn't win the top spot. Right now, however, you can get two All-Clad nonstick frying pans, an 8-inch and a 10-inch, for just under $50. This set typically costs $60, and has only been lower than this sale price (by about $3) once last year, so it's a great time to buy and upgrade your kitchen.

Get the All-Clad 8-inch and 10-inch Nonstick Frying Pan Set for $47.95 (Save $12)

5. A portable charger to juice on-the-go

Never run out of battery again.

Anker

Between texting, directions, and social media, it's easy to drain your battery when you're out and about. To assure that you have enough power to make an emergency phone call while still being able to use your necessary apps, you should always have a portable charger on hand. This one from Anker has fast charging capabilities, can most phones up to six times, and has multiple ports, so you can offer some juice to a friend too.

Get the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $55.99 (Save $10)

Other great deals on the internet

American Eagle —Save 30-60% sitewide

—Save 30-60% sitewide Banana Republic —Save 40% and get free shipping for orders over $25 with the code "STYLE"

—Save 40% and get free shipping for orders over $25 with the code Cosco —Get the Sonos Play:1 Speaker 2-Pack for $270 ($135 each)

—Get the Sonos Play:1 Speaker 2-Pack for $270 ($135 each) Houzz —Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture

—Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture Kohl's —Save 20% on your purchase with code "FAST20" for one day only

—Save 20% on your purchase with code for one day only Sur La Table —Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale

—Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale Wayfair —Save up to 70% on holiday items

—Save up to 70% on holiday items Williams Sonoma —Save up to 70% on Williams Sonoma cookware.

