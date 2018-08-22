These deals are great for back-to-school.

It's back-to-school season and while you're running around trying to get the right school supplies, you might want to take some time to get something nice for yourself. Thankfully, Amazon has some incredible deals and price drops every day, so you don't have to take a huge chunk out of your wallet to get something you love. Bonus: These deals are also perfect for studying, organizing, and baking during the upcoming school year.

1. A compact portable charger

Take this charger with you on-the-go.

Whether you're at a concert or just running errands, you don't want your phone to run out of battery. That's why it's important to always have a portable charger on hand. This one from Anker is small enough to fit in a purse or even a back pocket, making it easy to bring along on-the-go. Plus, it can charge an iPhone up to two times when fully charged and offers high-speed charging with PowerIQ technology.

Get the Anker PowerCore 5000 External Battery for $15.99 (Save $4) with the code "ANKERPC9"

2. A tablet that's just for kids

No more begging for their turn on your tablet.

Right now, Amazon has a few of their devices like Echos, Fire Tables, and Fire TVs on sale for the back-to-school season. But what really caught our eyes were the amazing deals on the Kids Edition Tablets for the school year. Not only will it stop your kiddos from begging to use your iPad, but they can use their tablet to help with homework—without being able to lurk into some unfriendly internet content.

After testing a variety of tablets, we found that Amazon Fire Kids Edition lineup as the best tablet for kids, and right now they’re all on sale. The Fire 7, typically $100, is $20 off, But the real deal is on the Fire HD 8, which is $30 off its usual $130 with twice the storage capacity, a larger screen, and longer battery life. They both come with a year of FreeTime Unlimited that gives kids access to over 15,000 fun and educational apps, videos, games, books from the likes of Nickelodeon, Disney, PBS Kids, and more.

3. A label maker to organize the school year

Personalize all your school gear.

Label makers are pretty nifty, and they're the perfect way to organize school supplies. You can print the names of different subjects for binders, notebooks, and folders as well as names for lunchboxes and other supplies, just in case things get lost. This one from Brother is easy-to-use, stores up to 30 labels, and has 7 useful templates, 14 fonts, 10 styles, 97 frames, and 600 symbols for the ultimate customization. Right now, you get it for more than $10 less than its usual price.

Get the Brother P-touch Easy-to-Use Label Maker for $19.99 (Save $12.76)

4. A Waterpik for healthy teeth

No flossing required.

Flossing is so old school, and dentists might agree that using a Waterpik is all the rage. I got my first Waterpik back when I had braces (whomp, whomp) as a way to clean between my teeth when I wasn't able to properly floss. These cleaning devices have since upgraded and this Waterpik has 10 pressure settings, seven Waterpik water flossing tips, and 90 seconds of water capacity. Right now, it's back down to its lowest price, so you can have good dental hygiene on a budget.

Get the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $59.99 (Save $10)

5. An alternative to the KitchenAid stand mixer

Move over KitchenAid—there's a new mixer in town.

We get it: KitchenAid stand mixers are sleek, powerful, and iconic—but it may be time to try something new. After Kenmore unveiled their own competitive stand mixer, our cooking expert put it to the test and found that it might not be as good as the KitchenAid, but it's still a great option. She loved that it kept messes at bay with a built-in 360-degree splash guard, it mixes without moving, and it's gorgeous. Although this mixer is on the heavier side, it's a great option for your baking and bread making needs. Right now, it's available for its lowest price on Amazon and is currently cheaper than the KitchenAid alternative.

Get the Kenmore Elite Ovation for $299.99 (Save $50)

