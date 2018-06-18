— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

It's going to reach the mid-90s in Boston for the first time, and when the heat hits, I go from productive to a useless puddle. About all I can muster the will to do is browse for deals online. Sometimes I even buy something, and today is one of those days. I've been waiting on eufy's smart plugs to go on sale so I can grab a handful to use around my home (seriously, don't underestimate my laziness).

While I was poking around, I found four other awesome Amazon deals I thought you'd be interested in. What makes them such great deals is, aside from low prices, that our team of experts has actually spent time using and testing each of these devices and products and stand behind them as good investments.

1. The best affordable smart plug at its best price

It's small enough that it won't block other outlets.

Reviewed / Ben Keough

There are countless options for smart plugs out there, many of which tout too-good-to-be-true prices. But we tried all the most popular brands and it turns out eufy makes the best affordable smart plug. The best part is it's on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen, knocking 19% off the $21 price with the code "PLUGS123." So if you're ready to make your devices hands-free, this is the perfect chance.

Get the eufy Smart Plug Mini for $16.99 (Save $4) with the code "PLUGS123"

2. The most powerful stick vacuum we've ever tested

Get more done for less.

Dyson

Looking for a new vacuum but don't want to spend all that summer vacation money? The V6 has the most suction power of all the stick vacuums we've ever tested, making it perfect for crowded households or people who wait a little too long between cleaning sessions. It was once our top pick for the best cordless stick vacuum, but got unseated because its 20-minute battery life is now on the shorter side and its many attachments require separate storage.

Right now, the V6 is on sale for $200, the lowest price we've seen. Until now, the best price for this typically $300 vacuum was $224, making this discount too impressive not to share. If you want to save even more, the certified refurbished version is on sale too, for $20 less than the new version.

Get the Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $100)

3. A high-end Kindle down to its lowest price yet

The Voyage has more fun features than our top pick for Kindles.

Amazon

The editor who tested every Kindle said the Voyage is the most comfortable e-reader she's ever held. As a Voyage owner, I can attest to this. It's slim, lightweight, and designed for the laziest of reading, which is what we all want, really. Right now, Amazon's dropped $50 off the usual $200 price tag, a sale we've never seen before. The Voyage also has a few features the Paperwhite (our top pick for its balance of price and function) does not. First and foremost, auto-brightness that adjusts to your surroundings whether you're reading before bed or on a bright train or in a dimly lit coffee shop.

I personally love the haptic touch buttons on the sides that let me go back or forward without tapping the screen or needing to find the right zone (though the on-screen controls are still there too). The power button is also right on the back near where your finger naturally rests, making it super easy to click it on or off. It seems innocuous enough, but it's a nice little luxury in practice.

Get the Kindle Voyage e-Reader for $149.99 (Save $50)

4. Lightning cables that won't fray for under $10

Take charge of charging.

Anker

A good charging cable makes a world of difference. When you're stuck with one that's splitting at the ends or is a tangled mess or just charges at a snail's pace, maybe it's time for an upgrade. Anker's Powerline+ cables are the ones I've recommended for years. The braided nylon cord is super durable, and they charge your devices as fast as Apple's proprietary cords. Plus, in colors like red and gray, they stay looking new a lot longer than those generic white cables.

Get the Anker Powerline+ 6-foot Lightning Cable (in gray or red) for $9.79 (Save $4.20) with the coupon code "ANKER985"

5. A super affordable laptop for the casual user

This probably would have won best laptop under $200 if it was always at this sale price.

Acer

When we reviewed all the top laptops under $200 to determine the best, the Acer Aspire 1 got an honorable mention for its stellar performance and battery life compared to the price. It didn't win because it normally costs $220, but right now you can pick one up for just $170, the lowest price we've seen.

The biggest downside of this cheap little Windows computer is its limited onboard storage space, but if you already operate mainly in the cloud or don't need much space, this will be just fine.

Get the Acer Aspire 1 for $169.99 (Save $50)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com