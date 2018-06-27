Today, Amazon's got great deals on great products.

RAVPower / Cuisinart

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

It's alway so hard to concentrate at work on Thursdays. The weekend is so close you can almost taste it, but it's just far enough away to leave you feeling gloomy and unproductive. So rather than mindlessly scrolling on Facebook until you can motivate yourself to work, why not browse through the best online deals to see if any are up your alley? We found five great Amazon offers on products that can help improve your life in a variety of ways.

However, it's worth noting that Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon, and while these deals may be good now, there is always a chance they'll be slightly (or dramatically) better during the massive sale event. If you want to wait it out, you can add the products you want to a wish list or your cart. As long as you have notifications enabled in the Amazon app on your smartphone, you'll get an alert when any of the items you added goes on sale.

1. Under $10: A highly rated wireless charger

Enjoy the convenience of wireless charging in every room.

RAVPower

Wireless chargers are awesome if your phone can use them, but the best models tend to be on the expensive side. For that, you get faster charging speeds, fans that keep them cool, lights, and other features. But if you're looking to add more convenient charging spots around your home, you don't necessarily need the best of the best. You need something that works and isn't too expensive.

So look no further than this wireless charging pad from RAVPower. We personally love this brand's portable backup chargers, and are confident this charging pad will work just fine. This is a fairly new product, so there aren't too many buyer reviews just yet, but the 50 or so that are there are all reliable and glowing. And for under $10, you really won't find a comparable charger.

Get the RAVPower Wireless Qi Charger for $8.49 (Save $3.50) with the code "RVWDPC083"

2. Under $25: A cult-favorite comforter

Like you needed an excuse to crank up the AC.

Utopia Bedding

If you need to be cold and swaddled in blankets to sleep comfortably, you know the importance of a good, fluffy comforter. This comforter has over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating on Amazon, and many of our staff have bought and loved it too (including yours truly). Right now you can get it for $5 less than the usual price. The best part is that it's nice enough to use without a duvet cover, keeping it a little lighter for summer.

Get the Utopia Bedding Hypoallergenic Duvet Insert for $24.79 (Save $5)

3. Under $50: A popular dash cam for better road safety

Always have an eye witness in case things go wrong.

ROAV

If you've ever been in an accident that devolved into a "they said, I said" situation, you know how much of a hassle it can be to prove who's fault it was. A dash cam can provide an unbiased insight when things get hairy on the roads. This dash cam usually costs $58, and is on sale for just under $45, but you can take an extra few bucks off with the code "A1BDDEAL."

The ROAV Dash Cam A1 takes 1080p video, boasts excellent night vision, and works over WiFi with a smartphone app for easy access to video it records. You'll need a Class 10 32GB micro SD card to store video, which you'll want in case anything happens while the car is parked.

Get the ROAV Dash Cam A1 for $42.99 (Save $15) with the code "A1BDDEAL"

4. Under $20: This super colorful knife set

Who doesn't love a splash of color in the kitchen?

Cuisinart

Ready to upgrade your knife set but don't want to shell out a ton of money for one of the best knife sets? How about a set that costs under $20 from a well-known brand? This 12-piece set from Cuisinart might be the perfect solution, especially if you like color in your kitchen. It's got over 3,300 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars. You get six knives and six blade covers to keep them in good shape.

While we haven't tried this set, I've had colored knives for the past few years and I really enjoy the pops of colors as I cook. It's also super easy to know which lade is which just by glancing at the color of the handle. Seems like an insignificant detail, but it is more useful than you might think. Some reviewers noted that the blades snapped off of the handles after a few months of use, so there's a chance you could get a faulty set, but if you want something to get you through the summer cookout season or for your camping trips or summer homes, this is a great balance of price and quality.

Get the Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolor Knife Set for $15.99 (Save $1.60)

5. Under $250: One of the best upright vacuums

This vacuum can tackle any job and looks great doing it.

Dyson

Dyson is one of those brands that, when you own one, it's hard not to brag a little bit. The Ball Animal vacuum is a perfect example, as this thing usually costs over $600. Right now, you can get a refurbished model for under $250. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for this refurbished model, making it the perfect time to finally take the plunge and buy a new vacuum. It comes with eight different attachments to tackle any chore, and its sleek design will make you want to "accidentally" leave it out when people come to visit.

Get the Dyson Big Ball Animal Vacuum (Certified Refurbished) for $230 (Save $159)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com