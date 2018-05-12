— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Who doesn't love a good deal—especially when your holiday shopping? There's nothing better than getting a discount on something you were going to buy anyways. Here at Reviewed, we've been testing products and tracking their prices so we know a thing or two about finding a good deal. These ones we found on Amazon would make great gifts for anyone or just as a gift to treat yourself.

1. A robot vacuum to do your dirty work

You have other things to worry about besides a dirty floor.

Eufy

There's a ton to do during the holidays. You're baking, out shopping for presents, and making sure your RSVP'd to that holiday party. The last thing you want to worry about is if you vacuumed your home before your in-laws come over. That's where a robot vacuum comes in. These bad boys will keep your home tidy in-between deep cleanings, leaving you with more time to do other chores.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Eufy Robovac 11s is the best affordable robot vacuum we've ever tested and right now it's just $20 more than its Black Friday price. We loved this vacuum because it has excellent suction and great navigation at a reasonable price. Plus, the slim design allows the 11s to fit under more nooks and crannies for a better clean. It also makes a great gift for anyone who loves a clean home or hates cleaning.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11s for $169 (Save $50.99)

2. The best way to sous vide

Try out a new cooking skill this holiday season.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Looking for a gift for your favorite home chef? Get them an immersion circulator. This fancy gadget allows them to sous vide—a way of cooking simply involves slowly heating food in a temperature-controlled water bath for the perfect texture whatever you're cooking. Seriously, it makes the best steak and marmalade. The Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker is the best immersion circulator we've ever tested. Right now, it's back $10 more than its lowest price, so you can upgrade your dinner without spending too much.

Get the Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $89.99 (Save $59.01)

3. A great drill for all those DIY projects

A new drill for all those DIY projects.

Reviewed / Dan Roth

A drill makes a great gift for a serious DIYer. They're essential for big products and still completely necessary if you're just putting in a screw to hang a picture. This kit from Makita features the best cordless drill we've ever tested because it has a comfortable grip, is lightweight, a compact profile to fit into tight spots, and it has major power. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Makita FD07R1 Cordless Driver / Drill Kit for $127.89 (Save 17.11)

4. Packing cubes for holiday travels

Holiday packing just got a whole lot easier.

Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

Whether you're going on a luxury European vacation or just staying at grandma's house, you're going to want to use packing cubes to make it easier to fit all your clothes (and presents) into your suitcase. With more organization, you can find all clothing and toiletries without digging around. These ones from eBags are the best packing cubes we've ever tested because they're durable and come in a variety of sizes for all your packing needs. Right now, they're at their lowest price on Amazon.

Get the eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set for $34.99 (Save $14.99)

5. Security for your computer, phone, and more

Get peace of mind with online security.

Norton

Let's face it: We live in a dangerous world online filled with hackers and data thieves. To help protect your information and feel a little more secure, you may want to invest in some extra digital security. Norton is a top name in digital security and right now you can get a year-long subscription for three devices for just $20. It comes with antivirus, will defend against spyware, malware, and unsafe websites, and safeguard your identity and online transactions. For this low price, peace of mind is worth it.

Get the Norton Security Deluxe, 3 Devices for $19.99 (Save $15)

Other great deals on the internet

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com