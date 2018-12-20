Christmas is the time for candy, and people have their favorites and not so favorites.

In a recent blog by CandyStore.com, the online candy retailer revealed its top ten ranking of the season's "worst Christmas candies." This list is horrifying for some, and frustrating for others. (In fact, I'm a fan of cherry cordials for the Christmas season. And that came in at No. 5. Grrr!)

CandyStore.com surveyed more than 13,000 customers who were all too happy to rank the worst Christmas candies ever. Their comments and rankings are below.

The worst Christmas holiday candies

Here's a countdown of the top three with the comments they received, followed by the full list:

3. Peeps

Thought Peeps were only an Easter candy? Think again. "We have the Christmas Peepers everyone loves," said Carey. "Or hates."

Peeps were once the domain of Easter baskets everywhere. But now, there's a Peep for every occasion. And for all their various shapes, sizes and markings, they still taste like, well, Peeps.

Comments:

"Do Peeps count? They have Christmas ones now. If so they get all 3 of my top 3 votes."

"Peeps snowmen. Nice try Peeps, but it’s still a Peep."

"The Christmas Peeps gotta be up there. There’s a whole bunch of em now, all gross."

"Obvious. Peeps. Next Question."

2. Reindeer Corn

Reindeer corn. Disgusting.

Reindeer Corn is just like Halloween candy corn — only red, green and white. Some candy companies flavor this fondant-based confection to taste like peppermint for the holidays.

Comments:

"Last year, my in-laws busted out Christmas candy corns. Do we have to do candy corn for every holiday now?"

"The green and red candy corns. Who are they fooling? It’s the same nasty stuff."

"The filthy Christmas colored candy corns. Ick."

"The answer for worst candy is always candy corn. Seasons don’t matter."

1. Christmas Tree Nougat

Christmas Tree Nougat. Sadness. And regret.

"Everything about these is all wrong," writes Clair Robins, content strategist for CandyStore.com. "First off, it looks like a poker chip that you can only cash in for sadness. The consistency at first is slightly resistant to the bite down and then accelerating into soft and gooey acceptance and then instant regret. The stick-to-your-teeth factor is suborbital. So you end up moving your jaws in as many different directions as they’ll go to try and unstick the damn thing. Then the flavor hits. Oh man. That false minty flavor that gives you a little twinge in your brain and makes you aware again that your gag reflex is still working. Wretched is a word that comes to mind. Seriously the WORST."

Comments:

"The Christmas tree nougat candies. My kid spits one out in my hand every year."

"The nougat with the tree on it. So so bad."

"The winner is Christmas nooget (sic). Its always stale and so so gross."

"No one ever eats that stuff and I feel like the noogat (sic) gnomes come around and collect it to sell the next year. Hard and stale, and the flavor is unholy."

The top ten list of worst Christmas candies, ever

Christmas nougat candy Reindeer corn Peeps Peppermint bark Cherry cordials Lifesavers Storybooks White peppermint M&Ms Non-peppermint candy canes Ribbon candy Old-hard candy mix

To see more funny comments, visit candystore.com/blog/holidays/worst-christmas-candy.