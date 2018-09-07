The 25 most Instagram-worthy beaches in the world With an average of 80 million photos uploaded every single day, Instagram is one of the most popular online platforms for photo sharing. Image hashtags for some of the most picturesque seafronts, such as #bavarobeach and #dreamlandbeach, have enabled TravelSupermarket to uncover the most popular beaches for Instagram users. At No. 1 is Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, Australia. 01 / 25 With an average of 80 million photos uploaded every single day, Instagram is one of the most popular online platforms for photo sharing. Image hashtags for some of the most picturesque seafronts, such as #bavarobeach and #dreamlandbeach, have enabled TravelSupermarket to uncover the most popular beaches for Instagram users. At No. 1 is Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, Australia. 01 / 25

Instagram was made for dreamy beach photos, and each day its users post thousands of them from around the world.

UK-based booking site TravelSupermarket did a hashtag analysis to determine the world's most Instagrammed beaches. By this measure, the most picturesque beach on the planet is Whitehaven Beach in Australia, tagged almost 130,000 times cumulatively. Number one in the US and number two in the world is Hawaii's Lanikai Beach, with 117,525. Browse the slideshow above for the rest of the top 25.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50 TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50

Instagram's most geo-tagged restaurant in each state Birmingham, Ala.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is The Cheesecake Factory. 01 / 51 Birmingham, Ala.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is The Cheesecake Factory. 01 / 51

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com