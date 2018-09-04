The busiest airports in the world (2017)
What are the world’s busiest airports?

Airport trade group Airports Council International released its figures for 2017 on Thursday (Sept. 20, 2018). Here are the world's 20 busiest airports as determined by the group.

1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st.

2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd.

3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd.

4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th.

5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th.

6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th.

7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th.

8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th.

9. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th.

The best new airport amenities of 2017

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th.

11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th.

12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th.

13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th.

14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th.

15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th.

16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd.

17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th.

18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th.

19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th.

20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th.

These are the world's top 10 airports for 2018

The world's top 10 airports for 2018, according to Skytrax
No. 10: Frankfurt Airport
No. 9: Zurich Airport
No. 8: London Heathrow.
No. 7: Nagoya/Chubu Centrair International Airport
No. 6: Munich Airport
No. 5: Doha's Hamad International Airport.
No. 4: Hong Kong International Airport.
No. 3: Tokyo Haneda Airport.
No. 2: Seoul Incheon Airport.
No. 1: Singapore Changi Airport.

By "aircraft movements" (preliminary)

1. Atlanta (ATL): 879,560 movements (down 2.1%). Rank in 2016: 1st

2. Chicago (ORD): 867,049 movements (down 0.1%). Rank in 2016: 2nd

3. Los Angeles (LAX): 700,362 movements (up 0.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd

4. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 654,344 movements (down 2.7%). Rank in 2016: 4th

5. Beijing Capital (PEK): 597,259 movements (down 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th

6. Denver (DEN): 574,966 movements (up 1.7%). Rank in 2016: 6th

7. Charlotte (CLT): 553,817 movements (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 7th

8. Las Vegas (LAS): 542,994 movements (up 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 8th

9. Amsterdam (AMS): 514,625 movements (up 3.6%). Rank in 2016: 9th

10. Shanghai (PVG): 496,774 movements (up 3.5%). Rank in 2016: 10th

11. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 482,676 movements (up 0.7%). Rank in 2016: 11th

12. London Heathrow (LHR): 475,915 movements (up 0.2%). Rank in 2016: 12th

13. Frankfurt (FRA): 475,375 movements (up 2.7%). Rank in 2016: 15th

14. Toronto Pearson (YYZ): 465,555 movements (up 2%). Rank in 2016: 16th

15. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 465,295 movements (up 6.9%). Rank in 2016: 23rd

16. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 460,821 movements (down 1%). Rank in 2016: 14th

17. San Francisco (SFO): 460,343 movements (up 2.2%). Rank in 2016: 18th

18. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 453,126 movements (up 1%). Rank in 2016: 20th

19. Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH):450,383 movements (down 4.3%). Rank in 2016: 13th

20. Mexico City (MEX): 449,664 movements (up 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th

Behind the scenes at Los Angeles International Airport

Behind the scenes at LAX
A row of international tails from London, Taipei, Paris, and Frankfurt line the terminal.
A traveler checks in for a flightat one of the 180 check-in desk at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
Officer Tim Daniels, left, and Sargeant Steve Balandran with the Los Angeles Airport Police keep watch over the throngs of people checking in for flights at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
Bound for Tokyo, Japan, a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 superjumbo jet takes off from Los Angeles International Airport.
Passengers bound for destinations abroad peruse through the expansive atrium of Los Angeles International Airports' Tom Bradley International Terminal.
It's hulking frame towering over the taxiway, an Emirates Airbus A380 prepares to return to Dubai after pushing off the gate at Los Angeles International Airport.
Gate 148 sits empty, awaiting its next flight. Gates at LAX, and at the new international terminal in particular, are virtually in constant use - being replaced almost as soon as they're vacated. A jet arrives or leaves the terminal about once every twelve minutes.
Passengers inside LAX's other international terminal - T2 - charge up phones and listen to music while waiting for flights.
Jason Connors embraces his family after returning to the US after over two years abroad, in the arrivals hall of Tom Bradley International Terminal
A public art installation announces the boarding of a LAN flight to Lima, Peru in the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 passes under the iconic Hollywood sign while on short final to Los Angeles International Airport.
A gaggle of United Airlines tails fill the ramp of Terminal 8 at Los Angeles International Airport.
Retailing for over $9,000, a bottle of Remy Martin cognac awaits a buyer inside a Duty-Free shop inside LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal.
Clad in early evening light, an Air France Airbus A380 jumbo jet soars off of runway 24L at Los Angeles International Airport, bound for Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 rockets out of Los Angeles International Airport.
Pilots with Air China navigate the enormous hulk of a Boeing 777 along a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport.
It's nose just off the ground and its engines covered over with fog, an Etihad Boeing 777 lifts off from Los Angeles International Airport bound for Abu Dhabi.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 heads to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.
With Los Angeles International Airport's tower and iconic theme building providing a background, an Etihad Boeing 777 takes off for Abu Dhabi.
The sun almost set for the day, a pair of Boeing 757 main landing gear cast a shadow on the taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport.
Passengers arriving to the United States descend into the customs and immigration hall inside Los Angeles International Airport's Tom Bradley International Terminal. Nearly 22,000 people pass through the facility every day.
The sun shines down upon the expansive Los Angeles International Airport near Los Angeles, California, on November 8, 2015.
Cars back up on the arrivals access roadway in front of Terminal Two at Los Angeles International Airport.
Floating over downtown Los Angeles, a Korean Air Airbus A380 super jumbo jet readies for landing at Los Angeles International Airport.
Soft pastel colors hover over LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal after sunset on November 8, 2015.
This file photo from April 22, 2013, shows a China Southern Cargo jet taking off from LAX.
Lighted pylons at the Century Boulevard entrance to Los Angeles International Airport.
The "Theme Building" can be seen an the background in this 2013 file photo from Los Angeles International Airport.
The south concourse at the Tom Bradley International Terminal is seen at LAX on Sept. 18, 2013.
A multi-story digital video display greets fliers in a waiting area at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX on Sept. 18, 2013.
This 2010 file photo shows LAX's iconic 'Theme Building.'
