First look: The new U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago
The U.S. Pizza Museum will be open at the Roosevelt Collection in Chicago's South Loop through October.
The USA has many styles of pizza from Chicago deep-dish to New York slices to New Haven thin crust to Detroit's rectangular crunchy crust. The U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago honors them all.
U.S. Pizza Museum founder Kendall Bruns hopes the pop-up venue will become permanent.
The U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago honors one of the USA's favorite foods--cheesy, gooey pizza.
Admission to the U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago is free.
U.S. Pizza Museum founder Kendall Bruns has been collecting pizza memorabilia for years.
U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago was founded by Kendall Bruns.
The U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago honors pizzas in Chicago and around the USA.
The U.S. Pizza Museum has existed only online and in pop-ups and events.
The U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago has pizza-related memorabilia such as toys, menus and rare boxes.
The U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago includes album covers with pizza themes.
Here's a selection of items from the U.S. Pizza Museum collection, which will operate in at the Roosevelt Collection in Chicago through October.
Here's a selection of items from the U.S. Pizza Museum collection, which will operate in Chicago through October.
U.S. Pizza Museum founder and director Kendall Bruns poses with items from the museum’s collection.
Here are items from the U.S. Pizza Museum collection. The exhibit is focused on pizza pop culture with items from local and national pizzerias.
Nick Pianetto Sr. established Pat’s Pizzeria and Ristorante in 1950 at 3114 N Sheffield Ave in Chicago. They’re known for their crispy thin crust tavern cut sausage pizza. This menu is part of the U.S. Pizza Museum collection.
This New York Pizza Suprema menu is from around 2012. When Italian immigrant Salvatore Riggio opened New York Pizza Suprema in 1964, a slice of pizza cost five cents.
This is a menu from Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The Santillo family has been delivering bread and making focaccia since 1918. They started making pizzas in 1950. They’ve been using the same arched brick oven since 1957, the U.S. Pizza Museum says.
This a a menu from De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville, New Jersey, from around 2015.
The first album by The Fat Boys, released on Dec. 18, 1984 by Sutra Records, is part of the U.S. Pizza Museum collection. The Fat Boys featured pizza prominently on their self-titled debut album.
This Fat Boys pizza-themed album cover is part of the U.S. Pizza Museum collection.
This is the Let’s Have a Pizza Party album cover by The Gaylords Mercury Records, circa 1958.
Brothers Paul Van Doren and James Van Doren, Serge D’Elia, and Gordon Lee opened the first Vans store in Anaheim, California on March 16, 1966. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2016 with new releases, including this one featuring pepperoni pizza slices floating on a red classic slip-on. A pair is in the U.S. Pizza Museum collection.
These Vans slip-on shoes decorated with pepperoni pizza is part of the U.S. Pizza Museum Collection.
This is Pepperoni the Clown from Cassano’s Pizza. The pizzeria was founded by Kettering, Ohio grocer Victor “Vic” J. Cassano, Sr. and Caroline “Mom” Donisi in 1953. The doll is in the U.S. Pizza Museum collection.
Pepperoni the Clown was Cassano's Pizza's mascot, appearing in parades and grand openings in the 1960s and 1970s. It was replaced by The Pizza King.
This LEGO Pizza Delivery Man mini-figure is from circa 2014.
This is "Viva la Pizza!: The Art of the Pizza Box" by Scott Wiener. It was published by Melville House in 2013.
Dimo’s Pizza has two locations in Chicago, one in Wrigleyville and the other in Wicker Park. This is a one-color Walker-style B-flute corrugate pizza box with a white outer liner, manufactured by Inglese Box Company. It is part of the U.S. Pizza Museum collection.
Buddy LaRosa, the son of a Sicilian immigrant, opened a pizzeria called Papa Gino’s on the west side of Cincinnati in 1954 with three partners. He later bought out his partners and renamed the pizzeria LaRosa’s., which now has more than 60 locations in the Greater Cincinnati area. This pizza box features an advertisement for discount Cincinnati Reds baseball tickets during their 2015 season. This is a three-spot-color Walker-style pizza box manufactured by Stronghaven Inc.
This is an Imo’s Pizza box from St. Louis, Missouri, circa 2015. St. Louis style pizza is known for it’s cracker thin crust and gooey cheese, according to the U.S. Pizza Museum.
This is a box from Piece Pizzeria & Brewery Pizza Box in Chicago from around 2014. Piece was founded by Billy Jacobs in 2001. It serves New Haven style pizza in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.
This Jet’s Pizza box is from Chicago, circa 2012.
This is a Gino’s East sausage frozen pizza box from around 2015. Gino’s East was founded in Chicago in 1966 by Sam Levine, Fred Bartoli and George Louvered.
This is a Home Run Inn classic cheese frozen pizza from Chicago, circa 2015. Mary and Vincent Grittani opened a small tavern on 31st Street in Chicago in 1923. In the 1940s, they added pizza to the menu. In the 1950s, they began to sell frozen pizzas, according to the U.S. Pizza Museum.
This Pizza Hut paper place mat, circa 1970s, featured “Pizza Hut Pete” back when Pizza Hut only had 650 locations.
This Pizza Hut paper place mat is from the 1970s. It featured “Pizza Hut Pete” back when Pizza Hut only had 650 locations.
This is a postcard from Artichoke Basille’s Pizza & Bar in New York City, circa 2015.
The U.S. Pizza Museum includes pizza-themed works of art. This is Chicago Deep Dish by Alyson Thomas from San Francisco. It is a watercolor print created circa 2012.
This is a pint glass, circa 2010, from Dewey's Pizza in Cincinnati. The first Dewey’s Pizza was opened by Andrew Dewitt in the Oakley neighborhood of Cincinnati in April 1998. It now has almost two dozen locations in the state.
This is a Slice Plate by Atypyk, circa 2011.
This is a Pizzeria Lola matchbox, circa 2015. The restaurant is located in Minneapolis.
This is a Happy Pepperoni/Sad Pepperoni t-shirt, circa 2012
This October 2014 issue of Bon Appétit Magazine featured pizza on the cover of its party issue. Inside, there was an article titled “How to Make Homemade Pizza, Grandma Pie-Style.”
The U.S. Pizza Museum Collection has traveled around before its latest pop-up at the Roosevelt Collection in Chicago. This one took place at Chicago's Chop Shop two years ago.
A vintage Mr. Tony toy stands outside an artist’s rendering of the new U.S. Pizza Museum at the Roosevelt Collection in Chicago.
The pop-up U.S. Pizza Museum is opening in Chicago. It showcases pizza-related memorabilia such as this pair of Vans slip-ons with a pepperoni pizza design.
U.S. Pizza Museum

Chicago is known for its signature deep-dish pizza. Now the city is home to a pop-up U.S. Pizza Museum.

The museum opens its doors on Friday at the Roosevelt Collection, an open-air shopping plaza in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.

It will remain open through October on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free to visitors of all ages. If there is enough interest, organizers say they will consider extending the engagement.

The U.S. Pizza Museum previously only existed online and through pop-up exhibits and events. The new temporary space is 2,910 square feet.

Pizza city smackdown: Chicago v. NYC

Founded by Kendall Bruns, the museum showcases both present-day and historical pizza-related items such as menus, rare boxes, vintage ads, T-shirts, toys, and works of art.

“As America’s favorite food, pizza provides an easy entry point to learn about history, pop culture, and the people behind the pizza,” Bruns says. “We expect the exhibits to have a nostalgic effect on viewers.”

Those attending the museum opening weekend will get free pizza samples from Aurelio’s of South Loop through Aug. 12.

Throughout the summer the U.S. Pizza Museum and the Roosevelt Collection will partner to offer activities such as book signings, dough-making demonstrations and pizza parties.

Visitors have to make online reservations for timed entry at Uspizzamuseum.com/tickets/.

Chicago's prime pizza places
Steve Dolinsky, author of "Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago is America’s Greatest Pizza Town," loves Labriola for its sauce, locally sourced sausage, crispy crust and the way it maintains its shape by using cornmeal and corn flour.
Also an Italian restaurant and cafe, Labriola serves Neapolitan pizza, plus Chicago deep dish (pictured) and thin crust.
In Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, Pizzeria Bebu specializes in fresh, local ingredients for thin-crust pizzas from a gas-fired oven.
Pizzeria Bebu offers 13 signature pies, such as pepperoni with parmesan, mozzarella, garlic, Calabrian chile and basil.
In Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, Paulie Gee's offers two dozen signature pizzas, plus eight vegan pies and three pizzas that are exclusively available at this location.
Paulie Gee's uses fresh ingredients, Italian tomatoes and meats, and a wide variety of toppings on its wood-fired pizzas.
In Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, Spacca Napoli Pizzeria specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza.
Certified pizzaiuolo Jon Goldsmith makes the dough for Spacca Napoli's pizzas and sources Italian ingredients from specific purveyors. The oven was built by artisans from Napoli. Choose from 17 signature pies.
In Chicago's West Loop, D'Amatos Bakery uses a coal-fired brick oven for its sheet pan pizzas, which are available by the slice.
Damato's rectangular pizzas are available with cheese, pepperoni or sausage.
Home Run Inn is a Chicago pizza chain with more than six locations, including the Lakeview neighborhood.
Home Run Inn touts natural ingredients and house-made sauce and sausage on its family-recipe pizzas. Diners can build their own pies with a variety of topping and size options.
Family-owned Pat's Pizza and Ristorante has served thin-crust and pan pizza in Chicago since 1950.
Pat's offers 11 specialty pizzas, served tavern style, and a create your own option.
Union Squared serves Detroit-style pan pizza from Chicago's Union Pizzeria in Revival Food Hall.
Union Squared's Detroit-style pan pizzas have charred crusts, sausage from local Joseph’s Finest Meats and zesty tomato sauce.
In Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, My Pi Pizza specializes in deep-dish pies.
Mi Pi's deep-dish, thin-crust, pan pizzas are made with family recipes featuring San Marzano tomato sauce and blends of Wisconsin cheeses.
In suburban Summit, Illinois, Chester’s Tavern & Orsi’s Pizza specializes in tavern-style pizza, which is cut in squares.
Orsi's pizza comes with a sidecar of jardiniere, which is the typical condiment that comes on an Italian beef sandwich. The pizza is borderline well done and has sauce and cheese all the way to the crispy edge.
New York City pizza places
Opened in 1905 in New York's Little Italy neighborhood, Lombardi's is a landmark as the country's first pizzeria.
The cash only restaurant is known for coal-fired, thin-crust pizza made with San Marzano tomato sauce, and fresh mozzarella and basil.
In New York City's Nolita neighborhood, Pasquale Jones specializes in wood-fired pizza from an open kitchen.
Pasquale Jones offers half a dozen signature pizzas, including a Margherita with San Marzano tomato and a Little Neck Clam pie with lemon, broccoli rabe, garlic and cream.
Una Pizza Napoletana reopened in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood in May after moving to San Francisco for nine years.
Here, Anthony Mangieri sources high-quality ingredients for five signature pizzas for which he has perfected daily dough making.
In New York City's Lower East Side, Scarr's is best known for inexpensive Sicilian slices.
Chef Scarr Pimentel previously worked at Joe’s, Artichoke’s and Lombardi’s. He offers a few styles of pizza and multiple topping options at Scarr's.
In Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, Di Fara draws lines for famous slices.
Italian immigrant Domenico De Marco opened Di Fara in 1964, where ingredients are still imported from Italy.
In Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, Roberta's is one of New York's most famous pizza destinations (with a Midtown outpost in Urbanspace Vanderbilt now).
Roberta's offers eight wood-fired pizzas with a variety of additional topping options. The Beastmaster (pictured) features tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, pork sausage, onion, caper and jalapeno.
In New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, Corner Slice offers pastries, pizza, coffee and delivery at Gotham West Market.
Corner Slice offers cheese, tomato and white pies, plus New York's classic pizza by the slice -- in this case, rectangular.
In New York City, Mani in Pasta specializes in Roman-style pizza al taglio served by the slice or cut.
Pizza al taglio is baked on rectangular trays and cut in squares or rectangles. Mani in Pasta means "hands in the dough".
In the Flushing neighborhood of New York's Queens borough, Amore Pizzeria is a classic spot for enormous, thin-crust slices.
Amore is a local favorite in Queens with a no-frills interior and straightforward slices like this cheese pizza.
In Williston Park, New York, Gino's has been a popular place for Sicilian pizza on Long Island since 1979.
In addition to a full Italian menu, Gino's offers 30 specialty pizzas and about a dozen topping options for custom pies. Small and large pies, Sicilian slices and grandma pies are available.
Great American pizza destinations
World Champion Pizza Cup champion Tony Gemignani owns Capo’s in San Francisco’s Little Italy.
The main event at Capo’s is an excellent take on traditional Chicago deep dish pizza. The Old Chicago hides meatballs and sausage under the sauce.
In Amherst, N.Y. since 1959, Bocce Club is known as one of the top spots for Buffalo-style pizza.
Buffalo-style pizza consists of a medium thick crust, with half or whole round pies, sweet sauce, and “cup and char” pepperoni that's thick and crispy.
Celebrity chef and James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz works the wood-fired oven at his Harry’s Pizzeria in Miami.
Harry's pizzas are mostly sauceless, letting the excellent dough and first-rate toppings speak for themselves. Toppings might feature local Florida rock shrimp with manchego cheese, scallions, cilantro and roasted lemon.
Otto pizzeria is known for unique toppings you won't find on pizza anywhere else, with half a dozen locations in Maine and another half dozen in Massachusetts.
One of the standout options is a three-cheese tortellini pizza.
In Jackson Hole, Pinky G's Pizzeria is a casual Wyoming take on a New York pizzeria.
Pinky G's Abe Froman is served with spicy Italian sausage, fresh basil and buffalo mozzarella. It’s available with optional balsamic glaze, shown here on half the pie.
Superstar chef Marc Vetri, who trained extensively in Italy, is behind four Pizzeria Vetri locations in Pennsylvania and D.C.
All the pizzas are cooked at 650° in wood burning ovens with whole grain crusts and high-quality ingredients. The classic Margherita features fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
In Scottsdale, Ariz., Craft 64 serves excellent pizzas with very creative and delicious topping options with an imported Italian wood-burning pizza oven that burns pecan wood from the Southwest at up to 900°F.
Craft 64's signature pizza is the Spain, with fresh mozzarella, chorizo sausage, Spanish almonds, olives and a mild harissa pepper sauce.
At 800 Degrees Pizza in Las Vegas, you move down a line and your pizza is made to order in front of you.
A traditional Neapolitan-style pizza margherita is served bigger and sliced at 800 Degrees.
Five50 Pizza Bar caters to Las Vegas' late-night, bar-hopping crowd with its to-go slice bar, open until 3 a.m. on weekends.
Five50 Pizza Bar's bestselling pizza is the Gotham with sausage, pepperoni and salami.
World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani serves up some of the best pizza on earth in his San Francisco and Vegas eateries, Tony’s Pizzeria and Pizza Rock.
Pizza Rock has four kinds of ovens for its litany of regional styles, and has won the 'Las Vegas Review-Journal' Best Pizza in Las Vegas poll multiple times.
Try creative pies on the New England coast
Otto Pizzeria began in Portland, Maine in 2009.
Otto has three Portland, Maine locations, plus two in South Portland.
Otto is known for its gourmet thin-crust pizza and creative toppings.
Otto's signature pizza with Maine mashed potatoes, bacon and scallion, made the eatery famous.
Top quality ingredients are the key to Otto’s success, like these generous slices of eggplant and ricotta cheese.
One of the standout options is a three-cheese tortellini pizza, an odd but delicious topping.
The cranberry, butternut squash and ricotta pizza has a bit of New England in every bite.
To-go pizzas are sold on metal screens that are a nice touch and make reheating a breeze. This is the tropically flavored pulled pork and mango pie.
The Margherita pie features fresh Roma tomatoes and basil.
The chain has grown to six locations in Maine and six in Massachusetts.
The Portland, Maine flagship has an old neighborhood pub feel, a narrow space with faded exposed brick walls, worn wooden floors, well used dark wood tables and chairs.
This Otto location is near Boston College.
The Harvard Square location in Boston offers al fresco seating.
Patrons can pick up slices in this to-go window.
Even the pizza boxes are cool at Otto.
America's pizza capitals
Chicago is famous for deep dish pizza, and Lou Malnati's is famous for its version made by hand from scratch.
Lou and Jean Malnati opened the iconic pizzeria in Chicago suburb Lincolnwood in 1971. Today, there are close to 50 Chicagoland locations, such as Gold Coast, pictured.
Giordano's is also famous for Chicago deep-dish and has grown to more than 50 Chicagoland locations, plus outposts in seven states.
A family recipe from Torino, Italy, Giordano's pizzas are stuffed with cheese and feature double crusts.
Opened in 1975, family-run Joe's Pizza is a Greenwich Village landmark, and now has three New York City locations.
Joe's serves New York City's trademark floppy, oily slice.
Di Fara Pizza began defining Brooklyn pizza in 1965.
Another classic slice joint, Dom De Marco imports ingredients from Italy at Di Fara.
Visitors to New York pilgrimage across the Brooklyn Bridge to wait in line for Grimaldi's pizza.
Not a slice joint, Grimaldi's only offers whole pizzas (small or large) from a coal-fired brick oven.
The chain now has four New York City area locations and franchises in more than a dozen states.
Opened in 1905 in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood, Lombardi's is a historic landmark: America's first pizzeria.
Lombardi's is known for its coal-fired brick oven pizza made with San Marzano tomato sauce, and fresh mozzarella and basil. The pizza is sold by the pie in small and large sizes, margherita or white, with a variety of toppings available.
The Original Margherita comes with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, romano and basil.
Detroit's famous pizza is square, has a thick, oily crust, and the sauce comes on top of the cheese.
Buddy's Pizza invented the Detroit-style pie in 1946 and is still a local favorite.
Imo's Pizza is known for introducing delivery pizza to St. Louis where there is a distinct local style. The restaurant has grown to nearly 100 locations since it opened in 1964.
St. Louis pizza is known for a thin crust, on which ingredients come all the way to the edge, and square-cut pieces. Imo's uses Provel cheese (a processed combination of cheeses that's popular in the city), pictured here with Deluxe toppings: bacon, green pepper, mushroom, onion and sausage.
Providence, R.I. lays claim to its own pizza, which is grilled with a thin crust.
Italian-American restaurant Al Forno, opened in 1980, is believed to have introduced this style of pizza in Providence, R.I.
Al Forno's grilled pizzas feature pomodoro, fresh herbs and two cheeses.
Established in 1925, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a famous spot for New Haven-style pizza in Connecticut.
The signature White Clam Pizza was introduced in the 1960s and has become a trademark of the town. Frank Pepe's pizzas are coal-fired, and the eatery has expanded to nine locations.
Buffalo, N.Y. has its own style of pizza which originated at Bocce Club Pizza.
Buffalo, N.Y. has its own style of pizza which originated at Bocce Club Pizza. The thick, curled up and crisped style of pepperoni is called "cup and char".
Buffalo-style pizza has a medium-thick crust, comes in whole or half pies, and is cut in long strips.
Phoenix's Pizzeria Bianco has put the city on the pizza map with wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas boasting fresh, quality ingredients.
One of six signature pizzas on the menu at Pizzeria Bianco is Biancoverde, a white pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, ricotta and arugula grown for the restaurant.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opened its first Phoenix location in 2016.
Old Forge, Pa. has a pizza style of its own, which entails a rectangular pizza cut into squares with a blend of cheeses and a chewy crust with a crispy bottom. The pizzas are called trays, the pizzerias called pizza cafes, and options are red (pictured here at Cafe Rinaldi) or white.
Old Forge's white pizza (pictured here at Arcaro & Genell) is stuffed, with a layer of dough on top and bottom. The top layer is usually covered in herbs and sometimes thin slices of onion. Inside, there’s no sauce, just a ton of cheese and any other fillings you choose.
Also try Old Forge pizza at Revello's on Main Street. The family-owned and operated institution opened in 1967.
