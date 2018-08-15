The Turkish currency crisis has perhaps one bright outcome: It has made Istanbul, one of the most popular destinations in the world, a more affordable city to visit.

The Turkish government is taking measures to strengthen the lira. But it has lost more than 45 percent of its value this year.

Non-stop flights to Istanbul typically cost about $900 round-trip from New York City on Turkish Airlines.

Once U.S. tourists land there, they will find that the U.S. dollar will go much farther than it did a year ago. As of Aug. 15, $1 equals 6.02 Turkish lira. One year ago, $1 would have gotten a U.S. traveler 3.54 lira.

Here's what a trip to Istanbul will cost now

Two of the city’s most famous attractions—Topkapi Palace and the Hagia Sophia—cost 40 Turkish lira to visit. One year ago, that would have translated into $11.30. As of Aug. 15, that is $6.62. Galata Tower, another popular spot for getting a view of the city, costs 25 Turkish Lira. One year ago, that would have been $7.06. As of Aug. 15, that is $4.14.

A 10-course dinner at the upscale Maiden’s Tower, costs 169 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have $47.74. As of Aug. 15, that is $28.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

A taxi cab from Ataturk Airport to Sultanahmet, a central part of town is 40 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have been $11.30. As of Aug. 15, that is $6.62. A taxi cab from the airport to Taksim district, another central location, is 50 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have been $14.12. As of Aug. 15, that is $8.28.

An Istanbul Kart--which gives access to public transportation including boats, subway, buses, trams, and the funicular—costs 7 Turkish lira for Istanbul Kart. Most trips cost 1.95 lira each way. One year ago, that would have been $1.97, plus 55 cents per ride. As of Aug. 15, that is $1.16, plus 32 cents. And you can cash in your card once you leave to get your 7 lira back.

Earl Starkey, a travel advisor at Protravel International, says even some hotels are a bargain now. For instance, a standard room at the luxury InterContinental Istanbul is $168.06 a night next year, much less than it usually is, Starkey says.

“It is a good time to come to Turkey,” he says. “There are lots of bargains to be had.”

It’s cheaper than a stay in New York City. Admission to the Museum of Modern Art in New York is $25 per adult. A four-course dinner at the Le Bernardin, which has three Michelin stars, is $160. Subway fare is $2.75. A night at the InterContinental New York Times Square next week is $295.85.

For a look at Istanbul’s most popular attractions and the cost to visit them, take a look at the gallery above.

The awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia in Istanbul

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com