Great places to get a fruit pie
01 / 10
The retro-styled Sweetie-licious Bakery Café in DeWitt, Michigan, serves winners like the Cherry Cherry Berry pie, with layers of fresh Michigan cherries, dry cherries and blueberries.
02 / 10
The retro-styled Sweetie-licious Bakery Café in DeWitt, Michigan, serves winners like the Cherry Cherry Berry pie, with layers of fresh Michigan cherries, dry cherries and blueberries.
03 / 10
Norske Nook, a Scandinavian-style bakery in northwest Wisconsin, wins over visitors with its incredible pies, like pumpkin, apple, raspberry cream cheese and cherry.
04 / 10
White Post Farm in Melville, New York, is known for its apple crumb offering, which New York has adopted as its official state pie. Its blueberry cream is popular too.
05 / 10
White Post Farm in Melville, New York, is known for its apple crumb offering, which New York has adopted as its official state pie. Its blueberry cream is popular too.
06 / 10
From pineapple mango to apple caramel crumb to macadamia coconut crumb, Michele’s Pies in Norwalk, Connecticut, has won fame for its imaginative creations.
07 / 10
From pineapple mango to apple caramel crumb to macadamia coconut crumb, Michele’s Pies in Norwalk, Connecticut, has won fame for its imaginative creations.
08 / 10
Lisa’s Pie Shop in tiny Atlanta, Indiana, attracts visitors with award-wining creations, like its raspberry pie.
09 / 10
Although renowned for its pecan pie, Three Brothers Bakery in Houston has also won awards for its Key lime pie.
10 / 10
Although renowned for its pecan pie, Three Brothers Bakery in Houston has also won awards for its Key lime pie.
636709659187862019-wis-cherry-crunch-pie-Credit-2015-Mette-Nielsen.jpg
Norske Nook, a Scandinavian-style bakery in northwest Wisconsin, wins over visitors with its incredible pies, like pumpkin, apple, raspberry cream cheese and cherry.
Mette Nielsen

While pie is always a treat, it seems to reach its zenith during summer months when bakers use fresh fruit in their creations. “There are so many memories tied to pies,” says Linda Hoskins, executive director of the American Pie Council (piecouncil.org), who recalls picking blackberries in her backyard as a child for her grandmother to bake into pies. She shares some favorite slices with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Norske Nook
Osseo and other Wisconsin locations

Hoskins visited this Scandinavian-style shop to load up on pies and walked out with five selections. “They have so many great pies; I just couldn’t choose what to buy,” she says. With hand-rolled crusts, the pumpkin, apple, raspberry cream cheese and Death by Chocolate were all wonderful, but her family’s favorite was cherry. norskenook.com

Monica’s Pies
Naples, New York

This Finger Lakes-region bakery makes a popular pie with local grapes, but Hoskins swears by the blueberry glaze pie. The structure, she says, is perfect. “In a lot of pies, they’ll be in a slurry or compote, but they were all separate individual berries. They were sweet but not too sweet, and the crust was melt-in-your-mouth good.” monicaspies.com

636709659174123666-mich2-SPies0312ChBrry--rs-Credit-Kalman-Pabst-Photo-Group.jpg
The retro-styled Sweetie-licious Bakery Café in DeWitt, Michigan, serves winners like the Cherry Cherry Berry pie, with layers of fresh Michigan cherries, dry cherries and blueberries.
Kalman & Pabst Photo Group

Sweetie-licious Bakery Café
DeWitt, Michigan

Not only does this retro-style bakery have a cute name, but its pies are just as endearing, Hoskins says.  Her favorite, the Cherry Cherry Berry pie, offers layers of fresh Michigan cherries, dry cherries and blueberries. “It has this brown sugar buttery crust that’s really crunchy,” she says. “This one always makes me hungry.” sweetie-licious.com

Pie Lab Bakery
Kent, Washington

The pie-loving owners share their passion far and wide, offering baking classes for children and adults. Hoskins is particularly fond of their strawberry rhubarb. “Rhubarb’s kind of a bitter vegetable, but once you soften it up, it takes on the flavor of the strawberry and gives it a nice texture,” she says. thepielabbakery.com

Lisa’s Pie Shop
Atlanta, Indiana

Hoskins says she was impressed by a raspberry pie from this small-town bakery. “The design on it was so beautiful.” But the peach and apple are standouts, too. “She’s very good at fruit pie … and chocolate.” lisaspies.com

Michele’s Pies
Norwalk, Connecticut

From pineapple mango to apple caramel crumb to macadamia coconut crumb, there really isn’t a bad choice at this bakery, Hoskins says. “She’s got some unusual ones.” The bakery even has a touch of glamour, having provided pies for a gift bag at the Daytime Emmy Awards. “I love to go there and buy a whole bunch of mini pies.” michelespies.com

Sister Honey’s Bakery
Orlando, Florida

A three-time best of show winner at the National Pie Championships, Evette Rahman of Sister Honey’s decided to step down from competition and serve as a judge. “My favorites are her strawberry cheese pie and her Cherry Amour pie, but you can’t go wrong selecting any pie in her bakery,” Hoskins says. sisterhoneys.com

Jay Lovell’s
Fort Sheridan, Illinois

Hoskins' hometown bakery offers a pie happy hour every afternoon, offering a free cup of coffee to anyone who purchases a slice. But that’s just icing on the cake, so to speak. “I’ve had almost every pie flavor there, but the peach is especially good. His crust is great, of course, but I just love that fruit.” jaylovells.com

636709659141580639-ny1-merriam-140930-0756-Credit-Jeremy-Merriam.jpeg
White Post Farm in Melville, New York, is known for its apple crumb offering, which New York has adopted as its official state pie. Its blueberry cream is popular too.
Jeremy Merriam

White Post Farm
Melville, New York

This Long Island bakery and farmers market lures visitors with a garden center and a petting zoo featuring exotic animals. It’s also known for its apple crumb offering, which New York has adopted as its official state pie. The topping’s made with butter and brown sugar. “It’s got all the good crunchy stuff that adds a lot of texture,” Hoskins says. whitepostfarms.com

Three Brothers Bakery
Houston

Although renowned for its pecan pie, this bakery owned by a trio of brothers surprised everyone by winning an American Pie Council award last year for its Key lime. “It was shocking,” Hoskins says. It has two locations in Houston and also ships. 3brothersbakery.com

Destination pies across the USA
01 / 45
According to the American Pie Council — whose very existence proves the national relevance of pie — more than 186 million pies are sold every year at grocery stores alone. It’s enough pie to circle the globe in a single line (and then some).
02 / 45
Of that lineup, America’s foremost favorites include apple, pumpkin and pecan pie.
03 / 45
A new generation of pie shops, however, introduce trendy, crowd-pleasing ingredients, like s’mores and maple custard at Los Angeles’ The Pie Hole.
04 / 45
Five years after its debut, The Pie Hole just opened its latest location near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
05 / 45
Breaking tradition, an Earl Grey Tea pie is their own design, and is their small empire’s bestseller.
06 / 45
Keeping with tradition, some of America’s best pie shops use family recipes, like Lancaster, Pa.'s Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe, part of an inn operated by the same family since 1911.
07 / 45
At Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe, it’s the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition of shoofly pie — rich with molasses and crumble — credited to their very own Grandma Smucker, that’s a winning recipe.
08 / 45
Meanwhile in Philadelphia, chef and owner Holly Ricciardi takes classic pie recipes and gives each a twist at her shop, Magpie.
09 / 45
At Magpie, you’ll find a classic pecan pie mixed up with chocolate, coffee and cinnamon, or an apple pie sauced up with caramel. There’s pumpkin, too, for seasonal snackers.
10 / 45
If you’re so bold to try it, any slice at Magpie can be blended into a Pie Milkshake with vanilla ice cream.
11 / 45
Ask New Yorkers, and they’ll know Bubby’s, a restaurant and pie shop with locations in Tribeca and Meatpacking.
12 / 45
The chef and owner, Ron Silver, opened Bubby’s 26 years ago on Thanksgiving Day.
13 / 45
Silver’s pumpkin pie is the holiday favorite, although a sour cherry and apple whiskey crumble (made with local apples, surely) are worthy contenders.
14 / 45
Equally famous, but in Brooklyn, Four & Twenty Blackbirds is a charming pie café helmed by sisters Emily and Melissa Elsen, whose salted caramel apple pie is fated to become a local legend.
15 / 45
The majority of Four & Twenty Blackbirds’ pies are rendered with classic fillings, like seasonal fruits, custards and straight up chocolate — made in an all-butter crust.
16 / 45
The sisters’ sensational recipes have outgrown their roots. Soon, they will open a second pie shop in Brooklyn that will serve beer.
17 / 45
Opened just years ago right before Thanksgiving, Petee’s Pies is among New York City’s newest bakers. Its heavy roster of even heavier pies ranges from brown butter honey pecan to coconut custard.
18 / 45
Petee’s Pies’ owner, Petra Paredez, hardly needs street credit, but her pie prowess doesn’t fall far from her family tree. Her parents, based in Virginia, have long helmed the beloved Mom’s Apple Pie Company.
19 / 45
Without question, Mom’s Apple Pie Company is a favorite shop for residents and passersby of Leesburg, Va., with its original shop just 30 miles south of the White House (a recent guest was Michelle Obama).
20 / 45
Mom’s Apple Pie Company specializes in those dreamy classics — grandmother staples, if you will — with tangy and sweet matches like raspberry-peach and cranberry-apple.
21 / 45
In Richmond, Va., married owners Nikki Price and Neil Smith opened Proper Pie Co. which makes small, handheld New Zealand-style savory pies, as well as traditionally sweet pies.
22 / 45
If you’re a fan, Alton Brown — Food Network’s brainy chef — has boasted that Proper Pie Co.’s pumpkin pie is one of his favorites.
23 / 45
After a stint at one of North Carolina’s much-loved fine dining restaurants, Phoebe Lawless opened Scratch in Durham, N.C., a pie shop that crafts pies exactly as they should be crafted — from scratch.
24 / 45
Scratch’s flaky crusts are made with good old-fashioned American butter, hardly needed for her creamy pantry pie, whose main ingredients are cream, sugar and more butter.
25 / 45
In downtown DeWitt, Mich., as well as a second location in Grand Rapids, Mich., nostalgia is rich at Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe.
26 / 45
Owner Linda Hundt hardly needs any frills for her award-winning pies. Nevertheless, her team of servers are fittingly proper, presenting pies in retro-form with vintage aprons and pearls.
27 / 45
You can make her recipes yourself by scooping up her cookbook, 'Sweetie-licious Pies', but her pretty and pink shops are worth a visit for her crumbly, tart pies and treats.
28 / 45
Dave Achatz — a cousin of Grant Achatz, chef of Chicago’s famed Alinea — and his wife, Wendy, have perfected pies for more than two decades at Achatz Handmade Pie Co.
29 / 45
A local favorite since opening its original location, Achatz Handmade Pie Co. now has six spots in metro Detroit, as well as nationwide recognition for its Michigan four-berry flavor.
30 / 45
For an ultimate small-town treat, Wisconsin’s Stockholm Pie and General Store has a few pies up its sleeve (its lemon pie in particular).
31 / 45
Of course, it’s actually a Double Lemon pie, that’s doubly sweet and tart, that’s worth the visit.
32 / 45
Frequently lauded for baking some of the best pies in America, Honeypie of Milwaukee isn’t short on flavors.
33 / 45
Its black bottom banana cream tends to make folks go bananas, but the flavors are endlessly appealing, from Almond Joy to Bourbon Fudge and beyond.
34 / 45
If you wish, Honeypie’s executive pie maker, Valeri Lucks, offers pie lessons so that you can bring the flavors home to your own honey pie.
35 / 45
In Chicago’s Logan Square, the only thing better than Bang Bang Pie’s namesake, might be its fresh biscuits.
36 / 45
The favorite pie shop’s success led to a second Bang Bang in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood, and the big hitting pies are far from secondary, with items like Chocolate Chess and Chocolate Pecan.
37 / 45
Since 1986, Lisa Sparks has admitted to customers that she doesn’t quite care for pie. Even still, she’s won enough blue ribbons at the Indiana State Fair that she could wallpaper her kitchen.
38 / 45
At Lisa’s Pie Shop in Atlanta, Ind., sugar cream pie hits home and local: It’s her take on Indiana’s state pie, originally made by the area’s settlers who used custard as filling when fruit was hard to come by. (Yes, she has a blue ribbon for this recipe, too).
39 / 45
In Kimmswick, Mo., you’ll find a tall order at Blue Owl Bakery, just 30 minutes outside of St. Louis.
40 / 45
Its 9” Levee-High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie is a towering creation inspired by the Great Flood of 1993.
41 / 45
Eighteen apples are baked into each; somehow, they’re shipped nationwide without toppling over.
42 / 45
In Dallas, you’ll find cloud nine at the chic Emporium Pies — as in, there’s actually a pie named Cloud Nine.
43 / 45
Other items, like Smooth Operator, a French silk chocolate pie with a pretzel crust, aren’t to be taken lightly; they’re as beautiful as they sound both in taste and looks.
44 / 45
At Blue Bonnet Cafe, just off of U.S. 281 in Texas’ Marble Falls, the pies are a classic feature of a homespun joint.
45 / 45
Visit in the afternoon, and you’ll treat yourself to Pie Happy Hour — although, the celebrated pies are worth every penny.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com