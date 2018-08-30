Apple may be preparing to announce new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches on Sept. 12, but it looks like someone has decided to share the images of the new products a bit early.

Just hours after Apple sent out media invitations to its next big event, Apple blog 9to5Mac shared images purporting to be of the two new high-end iPhone X successors as well as the new Apple Watch.

The site says it expects the new devices to be called the iPhone XS, following the "S" naming convention Apple has previously used during years it upgrades the internal specs of the phones without giving the devices any major makeovers.

The new iPhones in the images are similar in appearance to the iPhone X announced last year, complete with a "notch" along the top of the display for the phone's front camera and Face ID sensors. New: A larger, potentially "plus" model that will have a 6.5-inch screen to go along with the updated 5.8-inch model.

One Apple iPhone X faceup and pointing to the left with another iPhone X, this time face down, underneath it.

Apple

Apple did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment.

According to earlier reports displays are expected to be OLED – just like the iPhone X's – and according to 9to5Mac's leaked image, the new phones will also be available in a gold version. The iPhone X currently is only available in black or white.

The images appear to be similar to the marketing materials Apple traditionally uses to show off its new devices.

iPhone XS leak

9to5Mac

A third iPhone is also expected at Apple's event in September. While it will resemble the iPhone X and new iPhone XS models, this third iPhone is said to have a 6.1-inch display and be available in multiple colors.

It is also expected to be more affordable than the iPhone X replacements, using less premium components such as LCD displays instead of the more vibrant OLED, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to images of two of the new iPhones, the site also appears to have gotten ahold of an image of Apple's new Apple Watch Series 4. As with the iPhone leak, it appears that the Watch image was also part of marketing materials.

While it is hard to tell too much from the image, the leak does appear to confirm earlier rumors that Apple will be giving the Apple Watch its first redesign, increasing the size of the display by shrinking the bezels around the screen.

The new Apple Watch Series 4, according to a leak from Apple blog 9to5Mac.

9to5Mac

While not a major overhaul, prior Apple Watch versions mostly featured internal updates such as faster processors, waterproofing and the ability to get 4G LTE cellular connectivity.

Pricing, availability and full specs all still remain a mystery. Those details, as well as the rumored new iPads and Macs, should be revealed at Apple's event on Sept. 12. Assuming they don't leak out first.

