The most popular Uber destination in each state (2018)
01 / 51
Alabama: Presidential Village, Tuscaloosa
02 / 51
Alaska: Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall
03 / 51
Arizona: Scottsdale Fashion Square
04 / 51
Arkansas: JJ's Grill & Chill, Fort Smith
05 / 51
California: The Grove, Los Angeles
06 / 51
Colorado: Pepsi Center, Denver
07 / 51
Connecticut: Fairfield University
08 / 51
Delaware: Christiana Mall
09 / 51
Florida: Dolphin Mall, Miami
10 / 51
Georgia: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
11 / 51
Hawaii: Ala Moana Center
12 / 51
Idaho: Cactus Bar, Boise
13 / 51
Illinois: United Center, Chicago
14 / 51
Indiana: Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indianapolis
15 / 51
Iowa: Hillcrest Residence Hall, Iowa City
16 / 51
Kansas: Jayhawk Cafe, Lawrence
17 / 51
Kentucky: The Tin Roof, Princeton
18 / 51
Louisiana: Café du Monde, New Orleans
19 / 51
Maine: The Maine Mall, South Portland
20 / 51
Maryland: MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill
21 / 51
Massachusetts: TD Garden, Boston
22 / 51
Michigan: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
23 / 51
Minnesota: Target Center, Minneapolis
24 / 51
Mississippi: The Retreat At Oxford
25 / 51
Missouri: Scottrade Center, St. Louis
26 / 51
Montana: Rocking R Bar, Bozeman.
27 / 51
Nebraska: CenturyLink Center, Omaha
28 / 51
Nevada: Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower, Las Vegas
29 / 51
New Hampshire: The Lodges at West Edge, Durham
30 / 51
New Jersey: Newport Centre, Jersey City
31 / 51
New Mexico: Sandia Resort and Casino
32 / 51
New York: Rockefeller Center
33 / 51
North Carolina: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
34 / 51
North Dakota: Windbreak Saloon, Fargo
35 / 51
Ohio: Standard Hall, Columbus
36 / 51
Oklahoma: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City
37 / 51
Oregon: Moda Center at The Rose Quarter, Portland
38 / 51
Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
39 / 51
Rhode Island: Providence Place Mall
40 / 51
South Carolina: The Hub at Columbia
41 / 51
Mount Rushmore National Memorial: Entrance to the park is free; $10 per vehicle for parking. No trip to South Dakota is complete without catching a glimpse of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills region. The granite faces are a sight to behold in any season.
42 / 51
Tennessee: Acme Feed & Seed, Nashville
43 / 51
Texas: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
44 / 51
Utah: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
45 / 51
Vermont: Higher Ground, South Burlington
46 / 51
Virginia: Tysons Corner Center, McLean
47 / 51
Dec 10, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; General overall view as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
48 / 51
Washington, D.C.: Verizon Center
49 / 51
West Virginia The Mountainlair, Morgantown
50 / 51
Wisconsin: Bradley Center, Milwaukee
51 / 51
Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, Jackson, Wyoming
California
California: The Grove, Los Angeles
Google Street View

Ride-sharing has become increasingly popular for travelers, as evidenced by recent data showing that Uber is the most expensed brand overall for business travelers. Uber and Lyft combined are now expensed far more often than taxis or rental cars. 

And with all that ride activity recorded by an app, Uber has a massive trove of data about where people are going across the USA. Sports arenas and stadiums are well represented, as are bars and casinos (always a good idea to let someone else do the driving when drinking is on the agenda!). Check the slideshow above for the most popular delivery point in all 49 states in which Uber operates (you'll also learn the one state where it doesn't). 

Some other stats and facts from Uber's year-end data:

The most popular tourist destinations of 2018
 
1. Empire State Building, New York City
2. Freedom Tower, Miami
3. CN Tower, Toronto 
4. Arc de Triomphe, Paris
5. Eiffel Tower, Paris
6. Burj Khalifa, Dubai 
7. Buckingham Palace, London 
8. Disneyland, Anaheim, California 
9. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco 
10. Sydney Opera House, Australia 
11. The Blue Mosque, Istanbul 
12. Berlin Wall, Germany 
13. The Vatican, Vatican City
14. Christ the Redeemer, Buenos Aires
15. Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt
 
Top 25 food items from Uber Eats

1.    Toast
2.    Avocado
3.    Goth foods
4.    Cucumber
5.    Wings
6.    Tofu
7.    Soup
8.    Celery
9.    Tuna
10.    Tacos
11.    Salmon
12.    Coconut
13.    Brown Rice
14.    Hummus
15.    Kale
16.    Seaweed
17.    Poke
18.    Sushi
19.    Sriracha
20.    Acai
21.    “Bowls”
22.    Tea
23.    Truffle
24.    Edamame
25.    Barbecue

The city that never sleeps: True to its name, New York took the top spot for the city with the most rides after 2 a.m. 

25 dishes that UberEATS delivers
01 / 25
In Nashville, Pepperfire Hot Chicken offers its hot chicken sandwich with choice of two sides.
02 / 25
In Atlanta, try Poor Calvin's lobster mac and cheese.
03 / 25
In Chicago, Seoul Taco offers its Seoul Nachos with Bulgogi beef, queso blanco, green onion, roasted sesame seeds, kimchi and sour cream.
04 / 25
In D.C., B Too offers its donut waffle, called a Doffle.
05 / 25
In San Francisco, Shanghai Dumpling King offers its Spicy Chives & Pork Dumpling made with spicy chives and pork.
06 / 25
In Miami, try the Mackin Melt, with creamy gouda mac n cheese and house-cured bacon on sourdough, from Ms. Cheezious.
07 / 25
In New York, order Colonel Tso's Cauliflower -- Indo-Chinese-style cauliflower in a tomato chili sauce, with sesame and onion seed, and chives -- from Babu Ji.
08 / 25
In San Francisco, order The Al Pastor Super Burrito with barbecue pork, rice, beans, salsa, hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream and cheese, from Bayshore Taqueria.
09 / 25
In Miami Beach, Moshi Moshi offers its banana tempura with ice cream, served with mango, mint and strawberry on top.
10 / 25
In Miami, The Salty Donut its Maple Bacon brioche donut with pure maple glaze, J. Wakefield Brewing's UJP Porter redux, and Miami smokers bacon cracklings.
11 / 25
In Miami, Cold Pressed Raw offers Zoodle Noodles: Spirilized zucchini, house basil pesto, tomatoes and plant-based parmesan cheese.
12 / 25
In Hollywood, Fla., Ends Meat offers Jerk Baby Back Ribs over corn on the cob.
13 / 25
In New York, The Nugget Spot offers its Cap'n Crunk: Slightly sweet and crunchy cereal crust with crunk sauce.
14 / 25
In New York, Patisserie Tomoko offers its Mille Crepe in Mixed Berry, Salty Caramel, Green Tea or Yuzu Chocolate.
15 / 25
In Toronto, Poutini's offers its BBQ Pulled Pork Poutine with fresh cheese curds and beef gravy topped with slow-roasted pulled pork.
16 / 25
In New York, Cookie Do offers its signature, safe to eat chocolate chip cookie dough.
17 / 25
In Chicago, try the Fruity Pebbles Cookie from Warm Belly Bakery.
18 / 25
In Seattle, Bent Burger's signature burger -- with two grilled cheese sandwich buns, bacon, cheddar cheese, a hotlink and a fried egg -- is available.
19 / 25
In D.C., try Peruvian rotisseries chicken from Chicken Rico.
20 / 25
In Houston, Michiru Sushi offers a Dragon roll with spicy tuna, avocado, peppered tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo and spicy mayo.
21 / 25
In New York, try The Everything Doughnut with a light cream cheese glaze, roasted poppy seeds, black and white sesame seeds, pepitas, and a hint of garlic and sea salt, from The Doughnut Project.
22 / 25
In Washington, D.C., you can have edible cookie dough delivered from The Cookie Jar DC.
23 / 25
In New York, try Gotham Poke's Veggie Poke Bowl with pickled shitake mushroom, purple potato, sweet potato, marinated tofu, edamame, toasted almond, pumpkin seed and chili citrus soy dressing.
24 / 25
In Washington, D.C., B Holes Bakery offers an everything flavor bagel hole with chive, onion, dill cream cheese inside and everything seeds.
25 / 25
In Dallas, order hand-rolled bacon rosettes from Bacon Bouquets.
Best U.S. cities for car-free travelers
01 / 20
TransitScreen assesses transportation options from any point in up to 100 U.S. cities. Just enter an address and it provides a ranked score based on how easy it is to get a bus, train, taxi, bikeshare, Uber and other transportation from that location. USA TODAY asked TransitScreen to crunch their data to come up with the best cities for travelers who have no interest in driving. No. 20: Houston. Average MobilityScore: 51.
02 / 20
No. 19: Austin. Average MobilityScore: 51.
03 / 20
No. 18: Miami. Average MobilityScore: 51.
04 / 20
No. 17: Portland, Ore. Average MobilityScore: 53.
05 / 20
No. 16; Minneapolis. Average MobilityScore: 55.
06 / 20
No. 15: Dallas. Average MobilityScore: 55.
07 / 20
No. 14: Atlanta. Average MobilityScore: 55.
08 / 20
No. 13: Milwaukee. Average MobilityScore: 56.
09 / 20
No. 12: Detroit. Average MobilityScore: 56.
10 / 20
No. 11: Charlotte, N.C. Average MobilityScore: 57.
11 / 20
No. 10: Baltimore. Average MobilityScore: 57.
12 / 20
No. 9: Denver. Average MobilityScore: 58.
13 / 20
No. 8: Seattle. Average MobilityScore: 64.
14 / 20
No. 7: Chicago. Average MobilityScore: 64.
15 / 20
No. 6: Los Angeles. Average MobilityScore: 65.
16 / 20
No. 5: Philadelphia. Average MobilityScore: 70.
17 / 20
No. 4: San Francisco. Average MobilityScore: 80.
18 / 20
No. 3: Washington, D.C. Average MobilityScore: 80.
19 / 20
No. 2: Boston. Average MobilityScore: 81.
20 / 20
No. 1: New York City. Average MobilityScore: 95.