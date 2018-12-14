The most popular Uber destination in each state (2018) Alabama: Presidential Village, Tuscaloosa Alaska: Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall Arizona: Scottsdale Fashion Square Arkansas: JJ's Grill & Chill, Fort Smith California: The Grove, Los Angeles Colorado: Pepsi Center, Denver Connecticut: Fairfield University Delaware: Christiana Mall Florida: Dolphin Mall, Miami Georgia: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Hawaii: Ala Moana Center Idaho: Cactus Bar, Boise Illinois: United Center, Chicago Indiana: Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indianapolis Iowa: Hillcrest Residence Hall, Iowa City Kansas: Jayhawk Cafe, Lawrence Kentucky: The Tin Roof, Princeton Louisiana: Café du Monde, New Orleans Maine: The Maine Mall, South Portland Maryland: MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill Massachusetts: TD Garden, Boston Michigan: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Minnesota: Target Center, Minneapolis Mississippi: The Retreat At Oxford Missouri: Scottrade Center, St. Louis Montana: Rocking R Bar, Bozeman. Nebraska: CenturyLink Center, Omaha Nevada: Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower, Las Vegas New Hampshire: The Lodges at West Edge, Durham New Jersey: Newport Centre, Jersey City New Mexico: Sandia Resort and Casino New York: Rockefeller Center North Carolina: Spectrum Center, Charlotte North Dakota: Windbreak Saloon, Fargo Ohio: Standard Hall, Columbus Oklahoma: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City Oregon: Moda Center at The Rose Quarter, Portland Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Rhode Island: Providence Place Mall South Carolina: The Hub at Columbia Mount Rushmore National Memorial: Entrance to the park is free; $10 per vehicle for parking. No trip to South Dakota is complete without catching a glimpse of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills region. The granite faces are a sight to behold in any season. Tennessee: Acme Feed & Seed, Nashville Texas: AT&T Stadium, Arlington Utah: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City Vermont: Higher Ground, South Burlington Virginia: Tysons Corner Center, McLean Dec 10, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; General overall view as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Washington, D.C.: Verizon Center West Virginia The Mountainlair, Morgantown Wisconsin: Bradley Center, Milwaukee Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, Jackson, Wyoming

Ride-sharing has become increasingly popular for travelers, as evidenced by recent data showing that Uber is the most expensed brand overall for business travelers. Uber and Lyft combined are now expensed far more often than taxis or rental cars.

And with all that ride activity recorded by an app, Uber has a massive trove of data about where people are going across the USA. Sports arenas and stadiums are well represented, as are bars and casinos (always a good idea to let someone else do the driving when drinking is on the agenda!). Check the slideshow above for the most popular delivery point in all 49 states in which Uber operates (you'll also learn the one state where it doesn't).

Some other stats and facts from Uber's year-end data:

The most popular tourist destinations of 2018



1. Empire State Building, New York City

2. Freedom Tower, Miami

3. CN Tower, Toronto

4. Arc de Triomphe, Paris

5. Eiffel Tower, Paris

6. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

7. Buckingham Palace, London

8. Disneyland, Anaheim, California

9. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

10. Sydney Opera House, Australia

11. The Blue Mosque, Istanbul

12. Berlin Wall, Germany

13. The Vatican, Vatican City

14. Christ the Redeemer, Buenos Aires

15. Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt



Top 25 food items from Uber Eats

1. Toast

2. Avocado

3. Goth foods

4. Cucumber

5. Wings

6. Tofu

7. Soup

8. Celery

9. Tuna

10. Tacos

11. Salmon

12. Coconut

13. Brown Rice

14. Hummus

15. Kale

16. Seaweed

17. Poke

18. Sushi

19. Sriracha

20. Acai

21. “Bowls”

22. Tea

23. Truffle

24. Edamame

25. Barbecue

The city that never sleeps: True to its name, New York took the top spot for the city with the most rides after 2 a.m.

25 dishes that UberEATS delivers In Nashville, Pepperfire Hot Chicken offers its hot chicken sandwich with choice of two sides. In Atlanta, try Poor Calvin's lobster mac and cheese. In Chicago, Seoul Taco offers its Seoul Nachos with Bulgogi beef, queso blanco, green onion, roasted sesame seeds, kimchi and sour cream. In D.C., B Too offers its donut waffle, called a Doffle. In San Francisco, Shanghai Dumpling King offers its Spicy Chives & Pork Dumpling made with spicy chives and pork. In Miami, try the Mackin Melt, with creamy gouda mac n cheese and house-cured bacon on sourdough, from Ms. Cheezious. In New York, order Colonel Tso's Cauliflower -- Indo-Chinese-style cauliflower in a tomato chili sauce, with sesame and onion seed, and chives -- from Babu Ji. In San Francisco, order The Al Pastor Super Burrito with barbecue pork, rice, beans, salsa, hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream and cheese, from Bayshore Taqueria. In Miami Beach, Moshi Moshi offers its banana tempura with ice cream, served with mango, mint and strawberry on top. In Miami, The Salty Donut its Maple Bacon brioche donut with pure maple glaze, J. Wakefield Brewing's UJP Porter redux, and Miami smokers bacon cracklings. In Miami, Cold Pressed Raw offers Zoodle Noodles: Spirilized zucchini, house basil pesto, tomatoes and plant-based parmesan cheese. In Hollywood, Fla., Ends Meat offers Jerk Baby Back Ribs over corn on the cob. In New York, The Nugget Spot offers its Cap'n Crunk: Slightly sweet and crunchy cereal crust with crunk sauce. In New York, Patisserie Tomoko offers its Mille Crepe in Mixed Berry, Salty Caramel, Green Tea or Yuzu Chocolate. In Toronto, Poutini's offers its BBQ Pulled Pork Poutine with fresh cheese curds and beef gravy topped with slow-roasted pulled pork. In New York, Cookie Do offers its signature, safe to eat chocolate chip cookie dough. In Chicago, try the Fruity Pebbles Cookie from Warm Belly Bakery. In Seattle, Bent Burger's signature burger -- with two grilled cheese sandwich buns, bacon, cheddar cheese, a hotlink and a fried egg -- is available. In D.C., try Peruvian rotisseries chicken from Chicken Rico. In Houston, Michiru Sushi offers a Dragon roll with spicy tuna, avocado, peppered tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo and spicy mayo. In New York, try The Everything Doughnut with a light cream cheese glaze, roasted poppy seeds, black and white sesame seeds, pepitas, and a hint of garlic and sea salt, from The Doughnut Project. In Washington, D.C., you can have edible cookie dough delivered from The Cookie Jar DC. In New York, try Gotham Poke's Veggie Poke Bowl with pickled shitake mushroom, purple potato, sweet potato, marinated tofu, edamame, toasted almond, pumpkin seed and chili citrus soy dressing. In Washington, D.C., B Holes Bakery offers an everything flavor bagel hole with chive, onion, dill cream cheese inside and everything seeds. In Dallas, order hand-rolled bacon rosettes from Bacon Bouquets.