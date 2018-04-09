I just saw a round-trip flight from Chicago to London for September for under $350, which can only mean one thing: We’re in the Fall Deal Zone.

When does the Fall Deal Zone start?

For domestic travel, the Fall Deal Zone affects flights taking off Aug. 28 and beyond; for trans-Atlantic flights, it kicks in around Sept. 10.

How low are the fares?

We’ve seen several round-trip U.S. fares in the double digits, and many deals to Europe for under $500. Some examples:

• Atlanta-Atlantic City, $88

• Chicago-Fort Lauderdale, $85

• New York-Orlando, $103

• Seattle-Las Vegas, $89

• Boston-Copenhagen, $266

• Chicago-London, $346

• Los Angeles-Barcelona, $355

• New York-Paris, $298

• New York-Dublin, $315

Note: All fares include taxes and fees and were found last week using FareCompare’s search tool. But as always, prices can change at any time.

When does the Fall Deal Zone end?

On U.S. flights, fares will zoom just in time for the late November Thanksgiving holiday, while Europe deals will only get better until mid-December, when they rise for the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.

If you can’t find deals

There are a few things you can do, starting with the airport. A good rule of thumb is the bigger the airport, the better the deals, so try driving to the nearest large hub. And be as flexible as possible on your dates and route preferences – weekdays are often cheaper than weekends and for long trips, connecting flights can be a lot cheaper than non-stops.

When is the next deal zone?

After the first week in January. Beach prices may be higher after the holidays as snowbirds seek out the sun but otherwise, you’re going to love the airfares.

