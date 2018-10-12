The Des Moines Register and CNN are partnering, in collaboration with Mediacom, to jointly produce Iowa Polls related to the 2020 Iowa presidential caucuses.

The Iowa Poll was founded by The Des Moines Register in 1943 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary. It is regarded as the gold standard for its accuracy and insights about the first in the nation Iowa caucuses.

With joint editorial control of the poll, The Des Moines Register and CNN will work together to develop poll questions, the release schedule and related content. The poll is conducted by Iowa polling firm Selzer & Co., which earned A+ in the most recent pollster ratings by FiveThirtyEight blog.

The Register’s political coverage team is led by politics editor Rachel Stassen-Berger and includes chief political reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel, senior political reporters William Petroski and Barbara Rodriguez and reporter Robin Opsahl. The Register’s news reporters will also be supporting coverage as would-be candidates start making their decisions to run and visiting the state frequently leading up to the 2020 presidential caucus cycle.

“The Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll has long provided unparalleled insights into the opinions of Iowans during the twists and turns of the caucus cycle,” said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register. “This polling partnership with CNN brings together two news organizations that provide powerhouse political coverage. Together, along with the support of Mediacom, we can field a series of polls that illuminate the evolving opinions of Iowans as the caucus race takes shape.”

“It may only be four weeks since the midterm election, but the 2020 presidential election cycle is already well under way. CNN is thrilled to partner with the Des Moines Register and Mediacom on the famed Iowa Poll as part of our commitment to provide the best and most robust political coverage of this extraordinarily consequential election season,” said Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Vice President.