Cheapest times to visit all 50 states
Alabama: Alabama’s Gulf Shore is a hot spot for summer beach vacationers, but prices start to go down when the kids return to school. September is the cheapest time to visit Alabama, with an average round-trip airfare of $451, according to Hipmunk, which searches other flight, hotel and travel sites to bring users all the best travel deals in one place. Don’t overlook winter in Alabama, though, when you can also score cheap hotel deals. For example, Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach costs nearly $100 less per night in December than it does in September. Although the weather is not as toasty as it is in the fall, the Gulf Shore does remain warm in winter. Either season can be a great time to visit the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville without a crowd. In December, be sure to stop by Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore to see the holiday decorations.
Alaska: Alaska is a must-see destination for many travelers. Most tours operate mid-May through mid-September and charge higher prices during those peak months, according to Alaska.org. But if you want to save money on your Alaska trip, the cheapest month to fly there is November, as daylight hours lessen and the weather turns cold. Round-trip flights to Alaska cost $524 on average in November. Many visitors flock to the area this time of year to see the northern lights, said Bryan Tighe of online travel guide BudgetYourTrip. There are also many winter activities, such as dog mushing, skiing, snowmobiling and more — provided you can brave the cold.
Arizona: While February is the cheapest time to fly to Arizona — the average round-trip airfare is $288 — you might find the best hotel deals during the dry, sizzling summer months in cities such as Phoenix. For instance, the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia costs $449 per night in February and just $179 in July, according to a Travelocity search. If you’re traveling to Phoenix, it might be better to save on accommodations than on a flight if you’re staying multiple days. Thinking about visiting the Grand Canyon? February is a perfect time to save money and avoid the summer crowds, particularly toward the end of the month when Arizona is on the cusp of spring, according to U.S. News & World Report. The Grand Canyon also has some of the best low-cost camping spots in the U.S.
Arkansas: Fall is one of the best times to visit Arkansas and also one of the cheapest — the average round-trip airfare is $495. And October is the perfect month to see the sites, as the heat has subsided, and autumn is in full visual effect. If you head to Little Rock, you can catch the Arkansas Razorbacks playing twice each fall at the War Memorial Stadium or head to the Little Rock Zoo for Boo at the Zoo. Be sure to check out one of the many festivals, such as the Rice Festival celebrating rice farming in the state.
California: If you’ve ever traveled to California, you know the northern and southern parts of the state are very different, a fact that can affect costs, said Tighe. “Southern California is a popular destination in the summer, so colder months tend to be cheaper. San Francisco is not only a little cheaper in the winter, but it’s also fine from the perspective of the weather,” he said. Whether you head north or south, October is the cheapest month to fly to California, with an average round-trip airfare of $299, according to Hipmunk research. “October in California is fabulous — it’s visually stunning, the weather is still warm and the calendar is chock-full of events as diverse as the state’s geography,” said Kelly Soderlund, Hipmunk’s content manager. You can look forward to crush season in wine country, apple picking in the foothills, the Day of the Dead in Los Angeles, Halloween at Disneyland and Oktoberfest celebrations in Huntington Beach.
Colorado: The fall is one of the cheapest times to visit the Rockies, said Tighe, as peak times for travel are in the summer and the winter ski season. Flights to Colorado are cheapest in October, costing $266 on average. You’re also bound to save money on hotels at this time, since it’s off season for skiing. Be sure to check out Denver’s Oktoberfest and Beer Fest, as well as the fall foliage.
Connecticut: Visitors to Connecticut in March might encounter Old Man Winter, with high temperatures in the mid-40s on average. It’s the best time to get a bargain on airfare, however. Flights to Connecticut are cheapest in March, costing $394 on average for a round-trip ticket. And hotel rates are steady throughout the year, according to a Travelocity search. During your trip, be sure to visit the Mark Twain House and Museum and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, the first public museum in the U.S.
Delaware: Although it might not be peak time to visit Rehoboth Beach, with many accommodations along the boardwalk closing up shop for winter, January can be a great time to save on airfare and explore cities such as Wilmington and Dover. Because the winter weather is on the milder side, a beach visit will still be enjoyable. January is also the cheapest month to fly to Delaware, with an average round-trip cost of $266.
Florida: You can save money on your Florida vacation by visiting in February. The average round-trip flight costs $271, according to Hipmunk. A Disney World vacation might also be cheaper in the first part of February, according to online travel guide TripSavvy. Miami and other South Florida destinations, on the other hand, often have better hotel rates during the shoulder months, said Alex Furrer, the general manager of The Setai hotel in Miami Beach. He said hotel rates can potentially be 50 percent off in August and September.
Georgia: Georgia is a beautiful state with beaches, mountains, farmland and a rich history. August is the cheapest time to visit, with the average round-trip airfare costing $280. Keep in mind that the weather is typically hot this month, though. In Savannah, you can enjoy the various architectural styles, take carriage rides and more. Or head to the capital, where you can check out the Atlanta Botanical Garden, take a bike ride on the Atlanta BeltLine or tour CNN studios.
Hawaii: You can’t go wrong visiting Hawaii at any time of year, but the costs of a Hawaiian vacation do add up. Fortunately, you can catch a break: September is the cheapest time to fly to Hawaii, with an average round-trip cost of $605. Along with visiting the beach and hiking to volcanic views, you can catch the Aloha Festivals during September. As a bonus, crowds disappear when the kids are back in school. The average price for a hotel is $209 per night, according to tourism website Go Visit Hawaii. Other cheap months for Hawaiian fun include April, May and October.
Idaho: Like other states known for their summer and winter sports, Idaho is an affordable destination for fall travel. September is the cheapest month to fly to Idaho, with an average round-trip flight costing $413. Sure, you won’t be skiing, but you can still do some biking and whitewater rafting. Silverwood Theme Park is open on September weekends, if the family is looking for last-minute thrills. Or head to Twin Falls to see Shoshone Falls, a stunning, 212-foot beauty on the Snake River.
Illinois: If you’re willing to brave Chicago in the winter, then February is your best bet for cheap flights to Illinois, with the average ticket costing $239. A separate GOBankingRates study found Chicago was one of the best cities for affordable winter travel. While you might not want to tour Wrigley Field in the dead of winter, consider bundling up for an ice-skating trip in Millennium Park. You can also visit The Art Institute of Chicago, scope out “The Bean” sculpture and then warm up with some deep dish pizza from Giordano’s.
Indiana: October is the cheapest time to fly to Indiana, with an average airfare of $391, and it offers comfortable weather to boot. Indianapolis is a top destination, with popular tourists stops like the Indianapolis Zoo and nearby White River State Park. Consider checking out Bloomington or visiting Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in Porter. In October, tourists at the National Lakeshore can enjoy a hike among the maple trees that are exploding with color.
Iowa: Iowa has some fun and wacky sightseeing attractions — all of which are accessible in January, which is the cheapest time to fly to Iowa, with an average airfare of $402. Burlington boasts Snake Alley, named the most-crooked street in the world, and the largest strawberry sculpture in the world at Strawberry Point. Head to Dyersville to see the “Field of Dreams” movie set. The gold-domed Capitol Building in Des Moines is also a must-visit. At the beginning of the month, see the Great Train Show in Council Bluffs and catch the Iowa Falls Winterfest in late January.
Kansas: There’s more to Kansas than Dorothy and yellow brick roads — you’ll find plenty of significant historical and cultural sites, too. Kansas is home to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka. And if you want a taste of the Wild West, stop by the Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita. The cheapest month to fly to Kansas is September, when the average round-trip airfare costs $407. It also happens to be the best time to visit in terms of weather, with an average high of 71.
Kentucky: If you want the cheapest flight to Kentucky, you’ll have to give up on seeing the Kentucky Derby, because that’s in May. Instead, make plans for November, when round-trip airfare averages $428. When visiting Louisville, you can save money on hotels by visiting in November instead of May. The Microtel Inn by Wyndham will cost $510 per night over Derby weekend in 2018, whereas in November you can book your stay for $72 per night.
Louisiana: You should go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans at least once in your life. But if you’re seeking a cheap flight to the Pelican State, you’ll have to plan your travel for January, when the average round-trip flight costs $318. It’s still a great time of year to explore the French Quarter. You might want to avoid visiting on New Year’s Day, when pricing is higher, though. Baton Rouge is another great destination, where the Louisiana music and culinary scenes are hot.
Maine: November is the cheapest time to fly to Maine, with an average round-trip ticket costing $398. While the nights are colder and the days shorter in November, winter in Maine hasn’t totally set in yet. Catch the last few red leaves on the trees and check out the Maine Harvest Festival in Bangor for some family fun.
Maryland: The cheapest time to fly to Maryland is January, when the weather is cold and round-trip flights cost $310 on average. Just because it’s January doesn’t mean you can’t sightsee around the Capital, stroll around Bethesda or tour the National Harbor. The best part: You’ll get a break from the crowds. If you’re looking for more wintery activities, hit the slopes at Wisp Resort, which features a mountain coaster. For another outdoor experience, you can stay in a cabin in Deep Creek and cozy up before a fire with a good book.
Massachusetts: Visit Massachusetts for the history, fine art museums and fresh seafood. If you’re bold enough to brave travel to Massachusetts in the winter, you’ll find the cheapest flights in February, when the average fare is $267. Fortunately, you’ll find the cheapest hotel rates in the winter months, too — an obvious financial perk of off-season travel. The average rate for a February stay in Boston is $206 per night, according to Booking.com.
Michigan: The cheapest time to fly to Michigan coincides with the nicest season weather-wise. Flights to Michigan are cheapest in May, with an average price of $331. May is also a great month to tour the state, whether you’re visiting Detroit or seeing the Great Lakes. If you’re heading to Detroit, a popular destination is The Henry Ford — a historic museum in nearby Dearborn honoring American inventions. Other highlights during May include Tulip Time in Holland, which welcomes guests to tour 4.5 million tulips.
Minnesota: Flights to Minnesota are cheapest in September, costing an average of $303. As a bonus, crowds begin to thin at popular destinations, such as St. Paul, winding down from prime summer travel periods, according to U.S. News & World Report. Still, September delivers great weather in Minnesota, with average temperatures in the 70s. If you travel during Labor Day weekend, you’ll be able to catch the tail end of the Minnesota State Fair. Or visit later in September for a chance of capturing the fall foliage.
Mississippi: February is the cheapest month to fly to Mississippi, with round trips costing $476 on average. The weather rarely makes it out of the 60s, making for comfortable sightseeing conditions, as opposed to the hot summer travel times. Accommodation rates don’t vary significantly between June and February, as a Travelocity search of hotels in Jackson, Miss., indicates.
Missouri: The Gateway Arch in St. Louis can be a cool, affordable trip for the family, and you’ll find the cheapest flight prices in February. Round-trip airfare to the state costs $354 on average. Although Missouri weather is still cold in February, there are many indoor activities to explore. In Kansas City, there’s the National World War I Museum & Memorial, as well as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
Montana: Like other mountainous states, Montana’s peak tourist seasons are summer for exploring national parks and winter for skiing. But you’ll find the cheapest flights to Montana in September at $469 on average. This month offers the perfect opportunity to explore attractions like Glacier National Park in accommodating weather and without summer crowds. Plan your trip for late September, and you might get to see the leaves changing color, too.
Nebraska: For travelers who enjoy the outdoors, Nebraska is home to one of the best areas for hiking and is an incredible place to bike, fish, boat and hunt, as well. The state has 450 lakes and streams, along with many rivers suitable for kayaking and canoeing. The best time of year in Nebraska is fall — and October is the cheapest time to fly to the state, at an average cost of $421. Expect the weather to be warm but not hot, making for perfect sightseeing conditions.
Nevada: The cheapest time to fly to Nevada is February, with the average round-trip ticket costing $252. But you might find better deals to specific destinations, such as Las Vegas, the week before Christmas, said travel journalist David Yeskel. “While everyone else is getting ready for the big day, visitors to Vegas during that December week enjoy reduced room rates, attractive show prices and easier access to popular restaurants and buffets,” he said.
New Hampshire: Fall is a beautiful time in New England. While September is the cheapest time to fly to New Hampshire, averaging $438 for a round-trip flight, you’ll want to plan your trip for earlier rather than later in the month to avoid massive crowds of leaf-peepers — and save on accommodations. If you don’t mind missing the peak fall foliage, head to New Hampshire in early September. For example, mid-week rates in early September for the Green Granite Inn start at $90 per night, as opposed to $140 per night at the end of the month.
New Jersey: Many beachgoers head to the New Jersey shore in the spring or summer, making winter a great time to score travel deals. February is the cheapest month to fly to New Jersey, with ticket prices averaging $300. You’ll also find the cheapest hotel rates in winter, according to U.S. World News & Report’s Travel Guide. Atlantic City, for example, will have fewer visitors then, driving rates down. The weather might be too cold for a beach trip, but you can gamble at the casino without the crowds.
New Mexico: One of the best times to see New Mexico is in the fall, thanks to numerous festivals and still-warm weather. April is the cheapest time to fly to New Mexico, though. The cost of a round-trip ticket is $440 on average, according to Hipmunk. In April, travelers typically get off-peak prices, according to U.S. World News & Report’s Travel Guide for Santa Fe. Although you won’t be able to ski or attend the plethora of festivals that fall brings, the weather will be nice enough to enjoy the scenery and check out Canyon Road, Santa Fe’s artistic hub.
New York: The Big Apple has something for everyone: Broadway, Central Park, shopping and more. When it comes to hotels and flights, February is the cheapest month to visit New York, even though temps can be frigid. On average, round-trip flights cost $287, and hotel rates are $170 per night in January and February according to Booking.com. For example, Hotel Mela Times Square costs $245 per night in September, but drops to $115 in February, according to a Travelocity search.
North Carolina: October is the cheapest time to fly to the Tar Heel State; the average round-trip ticket price then is $334. Even though it’s technically North Carolina’s off-season, the fall is perfect for travel to the mountainous parts of the state, as well as the beaches. October is prime fall foliage time, too. One great place to catch a glimpse of the changing colors is Asheville. Be sure to check a calendar of recommended dates to see the best foliage by location.
North Dakota: North Dakota has pleasant weather in July, according to North Dakota tourism. July is also the cheapest time to fly to the state, with round-trip airfare costing $531 on average. Whether you’re heading to Bismarck, Fargo or one of the national parks, it’s a great time to sightsee. July is the cheapest time to fly, but you might find cheaper accommodations in March. Take Fargo, for example. You can stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites for $95 per night in March, but the rate is $152 in July.
Ohio: Count Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland among the Buckeye State’s top travel destinations. And October is the cheapest month to fly to Ohio, with flight costs averaging $342. Fall also boasts pleasant weather conditions. There’s plenty to do in any of the major cities, but you can certainly just enjoy the fall foliage at its peak. Some don’t-miss stops include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland and the North Market and German Village in Columbus.
Oklahoma: The best time to visit Oklahoma is in fall when temperatures are mild, according to Travel + Leisure. November happens to be the cheapest month to fly to Oklahoma, with the average flight costing $420. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City, consider visiting the American Banjo Museum. In Tulsa, stop by the Woody Guthrie Center, dedicated to the legendary folk singer who was born in Oklahoma and wrote “This Land Is Your Land.”
Oregon: Oregon has something for everyone, with mountains, farms, beaches and vibrant cities like Portland. On average, you can fly to Oregon for $286 in February. The good news is you’ll experience mild temperatures in places like Portland during this month — and you can save money on airfare and lodging. There’s plenty to explore, including a great culinary and brewery scene.
Pennsylvania: The Keystone State is beautiful any time of year, but fall can offer the best weather, scenery and pricing. Flights are cheapest in October, with tickets costing $349 on average. Visit the city of Pittsburgh, famous for its sports, rivers and bridges. It’s also home to the world-renowned Carnegie Museums and the Andy Warhol Museum. In Philadelphia, you can visit the Liberty Bell or shop at King of Prussia Mall — one of the largest retail centers in the country.
Rhode Island: Traveling to Rhode Island in the winter gets you the best rates on flights. November fares average $382, while January and February are the cheapest times to stay. And there’s still quite a lot to offer, said Andrea McHugh, the marketing manager for Discover Newport. “There’s space at the bar, a little more room in our calendar and the pace is mindful yet electrifying,” she said. While visiting, be sure to check out Newport Vineyards, take a tour of the Newport Storm brewery and cruise Newport Harbor to watch the seals.
South Carolina: If you can tolerate hot and muggy weather, aim to visit South Carolina in August, when Charleston and other cities often have better rates on accommodations in addition to airfare. According to Hipmunk, the average flight fare to South Carolina in August is $339. Grab some fried southern food, tour Rainbow Row in Charleston or head to Myrtle Beach for a family vacation.
South Dakota: Is Mount Rushmore on your list of places to see? June is the cheapest time to fly to South Dakota, with the average round-trip ticket costing $501. Expect warm weather and summer crowds, however. Other popular destinations include Custer State Park, the Mt. Roosevelt Monument and Needles Eye, an unusual rock formation.
Tennessee: Although many of Tennessee’s attractions are liveliest in spring and summer, you can still experience the sights and sounds of popular spots during the winter off-season. Flights to Tennessee are cheapest in January, with the average trip costing $366. For a truly unique experience, head to the Smoky Mountains in the eastern part of the state. The Smoky Mountain Winterfest runs through the end of February.
Texas: Whether you’re traveling to San Antonio, Dallas, Houston or Austin, fall is the best time to visit Texas. September, in particular, is the cheapest month to fly to the Longhorn State, with airfare costing $316 on average. For the best accommodation deals in cities such as Austin, be sure to book in advance. The more tolerable weather tends to draw more visitors.
Utah: January is the cheapest month to fly to Utah, at an average cost of $321. But accommodation rates tend to be lower in fall. “[Fall is] between summer vacation season and ski season,” said Judy Woodward Bates of money management and savings site Bargainomics. “The weather is beautiful, and the national parks aren’t as crowded with kids back in school.”
Vermont: This New England state is cheapest to fly to in April, with fares averaging $440. The tradeoff, however, is the weather, as melting snow can make things muddy, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Travel Guide. You can save on accommodations in addition to airfare, however. The summer months are considered peak season, but visiting Burlington then could mean paying an extra $200 per night for a hotel, according to a Travelocity search.
Virginia: September is a cheap month to fly to Virginia, with flights averaging $402. There won’t be cherry blossoms, but you’ll still have beautiful weather, the Washington Monument in nearby Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian Museums and more to enjoy. September is also an ideal time to visit the beach in Virginia, as prices start to drop after Labor Day.
Washington: October is the best time to find cheap flights to Washington, with fares of $313 on average. It’s also one of the best months to visit cities such as Seattle, as the peak travel period has ended. The weather in Seattle is still nice in October, but there will be fewer tourists, which makes getting into restaurants easier, according to travel blog Seattle Anne. There’s even a restaurant week event this month, so you can catch some deals. You can enjoy humpback whale sightings in Puget Sound in the fall, too.
West Virginia: West Virginia is another great spot for enjoying fall foliage, and November is the cheapest time to fly to the state, with fares averaging $485. The Mountain State is scenic and offers much to do in November. Take a behind-the-scenes look at artisans in Berkeley County with the Trails and Trees Studio Tour or check out the Oglebay Festival of Lights.
Wisconsin: Winter is the most affordable time to travel to Wisconsin. The cheapest month to fly there is January, with fares averaging $389 round trip. Because only hardcore winter sports fanatics visit Wisconsin at this time of year, the crowds tend to be light at popular tourist destinations. Some of the must-see spots include the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Harley-Davidson Museum and landmarks such as the Bronze Fonz.
Wyoming: September weather in Wyoming can be cool and unpredictable. Still, it’s an excellent time to find the cheapest flights to the state, with fares averaging $621. Hotels generally offer better pricing in September, too, as the summer crowds have dwindled and winter tourists have not yet arrived, according to U.S. News & World Report. Visitors will also enjoy the fall foliage in places such as Casper and Jackson Hole. September events in Jackson Hole include the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival and the Fall Arts Festival.

As summer fades into fall, the days are getting shorter, and you've missed the perfect season to travel the country – or have you?  Even though summer vacation gives us all the perfect opportunity to take a break, it isn't always the cheapest time to fly or book accommodations in most states.

GOBankingRates.com spoke with travel experts and used airfare research from online travel site Hipmunk to find the most cost-friendly times to visit each state.

But why are some months cheaper than others? If you're thinking of seeing a state during a particularly popular time, you'll be paying through the nose to beat the crowds. But if you're trying to visit Georgia during a hot, muggy week in August, or Illinois in Februrary, when the weather is freezing (and flights might be cancelled), cheap rates might be enough incentive to bring you in. 

Weather's not the only concern for prices, either. Louisiana will charge you if you want to see Mardi Gras, but come in January for much less money. Or sometimes just visiting a state during an offseason is enough to send hotel prices diving, and you'll get more bang for your buck. 

If you have a slew of U.S. destinations on your bucket list, find out how to see the country on a budget in the gallery above. Then look for free things to do in every state below:

Free things to do in every state
Alabama: Unpack forgotten treasures - If you’re looking to hit a fun, bucket-list-worthy site, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro to browse the 40,000-square-foot store for free. If you do want to spend a few bucks on souvenirs, you can often pick up lost treasures here for a fraction of their value. When you’re done, head over to the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery to take a journey through pre-history, the Civil War and more as you examine hundreds of artifacts. Admission to the museum is free.
Alaska: Visit a gold rush boom town - Visiting a national park is one of the coolest and cheapest activities for the family. So relive Alaska’s gold mining days at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. Not only is admission free, but you can also take a complimentary ranger-led tour to visit the historic district that houses more than 20 boom town buildings. Feel like you’re away from it all without ever leaving Anchorage at Kincaid Park, featuring more than 37 miles of trails, a sandy beach and critters ranging from moose to porcupines.
Arizona: Marvel at monuments - The Arizona State Capitol Museum in Phoenix is an ideal spot to learn about the state’s history. When you’re done, head over to the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. You can take a photo beneath the gun from the USS Arizona and browse other memorials tucked into the lush lawns.
Arkansas: Hike along the Buffalo National River - Visit the Buffalo National River to learn more about Arkansas’ zinc mining history. Activities like canoeing and horseback riding cost extra, but visitors can see this breathtaking site for free on foot.
California: Gaze at the stars - At night, scope out the stars from the beautiful Griffith Observatory. Admission to the building and access to the telescopes are always free, as is parking — a rarity in Los Angeles. You can still see the stars during the day — the ones from the movies, that is. Spend the day in Hollywood, Beverly Hills or even Santa Monica and keep an eye out for your favorite celebrities.
Colorado: Explore the Garden of the Gods - If you want to visit a free landmark, be sure to check out the breathtaking views of red rock monoliths at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Drive through the park, take a hike or stop by the Visitor and Nature Center to see flora and fauna displays that include dinosaurs.
Connecticut: Visit the Weir Farm - Get in touch with your artistic side at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton. Once the home of Julian Alden Weir, a key figure in American Impressionism, this historic site is sure to inspire. You can borrow art supplies on site to create your own masterpiece, or take a free tour of the Weir House to explore the studios and learn more about the artists’ techniques.
Delaware: Tour breweries - Take a free tour of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton — the brewery pours one of the best beers for your buck. The first-come, first-served tours run regularly during scheduled hours. If you have to wait a bit, show your ID and enjoy a few free samples while you pass the time.
Florida: Have fun at Disney Springs - Can’t afford the VIP treatment at the Disney Parks? Don’t sweat it — you can have free fun at Disney Springs. Window-shop and check out live music at Exposition Park. If you have kids, take them to The LEGO Store’s dream world, featuring huge Disney models and a “Pick-a-Brick” Wall.
Georgia: Decode a mysterious monument - Often referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the Georgia Guidestones tower in Elberton is an impressive 19 feet tall. The granite monuments bear a 10-part message in 12 languages. No one knows who’s responsible for this creation — or why it was created.
Hawaii: See a hula show - You don’t need to shell out a lot of money to experience Hawaii’s culture and customs. In fact, you can see graceful dancers in free hula shows at various spots, including the Shops at Mauna Lani. If you’re more the DIY type, look for free hula classes at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
Idaho: Follow the Moose Trail - Follow in the hoof prints of a beloved children’s book character on the Mudgy Moose Trail in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. The trail features five life-size statues of Mudgy as he seeks his mousy friend, Millie. The trail starts at Tubbs Hill and winds 2.25 miles through town to Independence Point.
Illinois: See something strange - When you visit Chicago, be sure to take some creative pictures of the city as reflected in the famous stainless steel “bean,” also known as Millennium Park’s “Cloud Gate.” If that’s not out-of-the-ordinary enough for you, head to the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The site houses an array of peculiar devices, such as a spanking machine and trick chairs.
Indiana: Follow the Cultural Trail - Get up close and personal with Indianapolis culture by strolling or biking the Cultural Trail. You can see public art and beautiful landscapes along the way. Or, explore Indiana’s Amish Country by driving down Heritage Trail, where you’ll see horse-drawn buggies and charming shops. You can score self-guided audio CD tours for the journey at the visitors’ center in Elkhart County.
Iowa: Find your inner Trekkie - Visit Riverside, the future birthplace of James T. Kirk, captain of Star Trek’s Starship Enterprise. If you’re a sci-fi fan, the best time to visit is during Trekfest in June. Last year’s festivities included a number of free events, such as face painting and a sci-fi swap meet.
Kansas: There’s no place like Wamego - Head to Wamego in the fall and take in OZtoberFest, a free public event in the downtown area. Last year’s event included an Oz marketplace with photographs and paintings and plenty of Oz characters for photo ops. If you’re over 21, stop by the Oz Winery in downtown Wamego and get free samples as part of the daily wine tasting.
Kentucky: Drink bourbon - Kentucky is known for its bourbon, so why not take a tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort? All tours are complimentary, and the Trace Tour doesn’t require a reservation. You’ll see bourbon barrels and get to sample some of the best local liquor. Extend your travels on a bourbon trail road trip.
Louisiana: Go on a voodoo tour - It’s rumored that New Orleans is home to some of the most haunted places on Earth. For a good scare, book a “pay what you like” ghost tour through Free Tours by Foot and visit some of the spookiest haunts in New Orleans, including Pirate’s Alley and The Hotel Monteleone.
Maine: Tour Victorians - Download free tours from the Greater Portland Landmarks website and then put on your comfy walking shoes. You can visit Victorian mansions in the Western Promenade, follow the stained glass trail or stroll through historic districts.
Maryland: Walk a wooden boardwalk - Visit Battle Creek Cypress Swamp near Prince Frederick to explore trails and a quarter-mile boardwalk through the country’s northernmost stand of bald cypress trees. While you’re there, opt to go bird-watching or take a self-guided tour.
Massachusetts: Follow the Freedom Trail - You can’t follow the yellow brick road in Boston, but you can follow a red line that guides you along the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. Visit 16 official sites that are significant in the history of the American Revolution, from the Old Corner Bookstore to the site of the Boston Massacre. And don’t forget about Faneuil Hall, which hosted America’s first town meeting. These days, you can shop, eat and enjoy live musical performances in the market.
Michigan: Chase waterfalls - Taking a trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is one of the most beautiful free things to do in Michigan. The four-season park provides the perfect backdrop for picnics, hiking or a day at the beach. Plus, the area boasts quite a few waterfalls, including Miners Falls with its 50-foot drop over a sandstone outcrop.
Minnesota: Walk in a Sculpture Park - Visit a thriving artist residency program at Franconia Sculpture Park in the St. Croix River Valley. You can explore the 43 acres and view more than 100 works of art.
Mississippi: Visit Kermit - Visit the birthplace of Kermit the Frog on the banks of Deer Creek in Leland. Here, you’ll see the famed frog sitting on a log playing the banjo, as well as displays about his creator, Jim Henson, who grew up in the area along the creek.
Missouri: Get a cup of coffee - Skip your latte for a day, and get your caffeine fix for free at The Roasterie in Kansas City. Free public “cuppings” — or coffee tastings — generally take place on the first and third Thursday of the month. The Roasterie also offers complimentary tours, so you can learn about the coffee-making process.
Montana: Heat up in a hot spring - If you’re looking for free things to do in Yellowstone — which offers fee-free dates — take a dip in the Boiling River hot spring. According to the National Park Service, it’s one of the few legal thermal soaking areas in Yellowstone. Keep in mind that the river is closed in the spring and early summer, and there are no lifeguards on duty.
Nebraska: Have fun on wheels - If you can’t visit Stonehenge this summer, Carhenge is the next best thing. Located north of Alliance, the structure is built from classic automobiles that have been painted gray. You can also remember the innocent fun of childhood roller skating — or the fierce competition of roller derby — at the National Museum of Roller Skating in Lincoln. See numerous exhibits, including roller skating competition highlights, 19th-century roller skate patents and much more.
Nevada: Cheer on hot air balloons - If you’re going to Nevada in September, don’t miss the Great Reno Balloon Race. During this hot air balloon race, which takes place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, you’ll witness a rainbow of around 100 balloons racing one another across the sky. Pahrump holds its own free hot air balloon festival in Petrack Park. The event takes place in February and features a hot air balloon glow show, in which the balloons synchronize to music and light up the sky.
New Hampshire: Have a brew - Beer lovers rejoice: Merrimack Brewery lets you experience the beer brewing experience from “Seed to Sip.” Take a free Anheuser-Busch brewery tour — as a bonus, you can meet the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in the Clydesdale Hamlet.
New Jersey: Visit a state-of-the-art museum - Visit Princeton University’s historic campus and spend a few hours browsing through the Princeton University Art Museum. With more than 90,000 works of art spanning from ancient to modern times, the museum is one of the best in the country.
New Mexico: See a neon sunset - In Tucumcari, jump on Route 66 to see buildings and artwork that hearken back to the heyday of highway travel. During daylight hours, view the beautiful murals painted on the sides of buildings. As the sun sets, watch historic neon signs blaze along the highway.
New York: Stroll America’s most famous park - Bring your camera and head to Central Park, located in the heart of New York City. The 843-acre park holds many treasures — like the Conservatory Garden, Belvedere Castle and a sprinkling of fountains and ponds.
North Carolina: Mine for gold - Explore the first gold mine found in the USA. at Reed Gold Mine in Midland. Tour the mine for free, but bring $3 if you want to try your luck panning for the shiny stuff.
North Dakota: See super-sized sites - You’ll be fascinated by these large metal sculptures as you drive down the Enchanted Highway in Gladstone. The monolithic roadside art includes giant fish, grasshoppers, a tin family and other amusing pieces. Then, take your picture in front of the “World’s Largest Buffalo” monument at Frontier Village in Jamestown. The prairie town features original frontier buildings from around the state, as well as stagecoach and pony rides, which do cost money.
Ohio: Go up, up and away - If you have a military buff or airplane lover in the family, take a trip to Dayton’s National Museum of the United States Air Force to see military aviation at its finest. You’ll find exhibits featuring aircraft from World War II and the Cold War, a space gallery where you can explore a NASA shuttle and much more.
Oklahoma: Take a trip to Totem Pole Park - Visit one of the most extensive and oldest folk art displays in the state at Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park in Foyil. The centerpiece is a 90-foot carved totem pole — the largest on the property.
Oregon: Stop to smell the roses - Stop and smell the roses — literally — at the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. Portland is known as the City of Roses, and you’ll discover why as you walk among more than 10,000 rose plantings in the oldest continuously operated rose test garden in the country.
Pennsylvania: Take a covered bridge tour - See Pennsylvania’s iconic covered bridges for yourself on a self-guided tour. Although they’re found throughout the state, it’s best to start in Lancaster County, Lehigh Valley or Bucks County. You can download a tour online.
Rhode Island: Experience fire, water and beauty - Fire and water meet in dramatic fashion in Providence. At WaterFire, fire performers tend to roughly 100 large bonfires on river platforms, keeping them burning until late at night. Dates for 2018 won’t be posted until spring, but you can expect events to start in April and run through early November.
South Carolina: Remember baseball greats - Stop by the home of a baseball icon at the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library in Greenville. The free museum houses artifacts associated with Shoeless Joe’s career and life.
South Dakota: Step Into a storybook - Bring the kids or unleash your own inner child at Storybook Island in Rapid City. The free theme park features favorite children’s storybook characters and is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Cruise down the 22-mile Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, which is particularly beautiful when decked out in autumn foliage. You’ll probably recognize the canyon from the film “Dances With Wolves.”
Tennessee: Dance down Honky Tonk Highway - If you’re looking for free things to do in Tennessee, don’t forget about the Music City. Head to Nashville to take advantage of free live music throughout the year and drive down the Honky Tonk Highway — also known as the Broadway Historic District. You can pop into cover-free juke joints and bars.
Texas: Go bat watching - Mexican free-tailed bats are the state’s official flying mammal, and you can watch them emerge from their colonies at sunset, if you know where to look. Head to the Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston or San Antonio’s Camden Street Bridge to see these animals fly for free.
Utah: Get out of this world - You can check out free, mind-blowing exhibits at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. Marvel at Newton’s Daydream, a two-story, audio-kinetic maze sculpture featuring moving balls and instruments.
Vermont: Taste maple syrup - Don’t leave Vermont without sampling some authentic maple syrup. You’ll find plenty of maple farms in the Green Mountain State, and some of them offer free tastings. At Sugarbush Farm in Woodstock, for example, you can get free admission and try four grades of pure Vermont maple syrup.
Virginia: Check out Mount Trashmore - Landfills don’t usually make the list of must-see sites. If you’re planning a trip to Virginia Beach, however, you should definitely stop by Mount Trashmore. Created from an abandoned landfill, this unique, 165-acre spot features picnic areas, playgrounds and free equipment rentals.
Washington: Indulge in candy - Who can say no to free candy? Take a free, self-guided tour of Boehm’s Candies in Issaquah and grab a free sample at the retail shop afterward. You can also check out Liberty Orchards in Downtown Cashmere. Known for its chocolates, Turkish delight, orchard bars and more, the shop offers free candies to visitors.
West Virginia: See Civil War sites - If you want to see some of the most historic sites, visit a Civil War battle site at Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park in Summersville. Hike trails through the battlefield and check out breathtaking views of the Gauley River.
Wisconsin: Scope some concrete art - Some people take a vacation to get away from concrete, but the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips is a must-see spot. Named one of Wisconsin’s top seven man-made wonders by Travel Wisconsin, the park holds more than 200 concrete works by folk artist Fred Smith.
Wyoming: Escape to Medicine Mountain - Hike up Medicine Mountain to see the mesmerizing Medicine Wheel. This sacred Native American archaeological site features 28 radial rows of rocks that form a circular pattern of stones.
Washington, D.C.: Stop by the Smithsonian - Don’t miss any of the free things to do in Washington, D.C. Aside from touring the White House and other free monuments, you can check out more than 1,500 animals at the National Zoo and millions of artifacts at the National Museum of Natural History. Entrance to all Smithsonian museums is free, so you’ll never run out of things to do or see in our nation’s capital.
Best and worst US cities for your wallet
30. San Francisco: San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. if you live there, and it’s certainly not much cheaper to visit. It ranks as the worst vacation city because costs are high across the board. In fact, only one other city — New York — has drink costs as high as San Francisco’s, and San Francisco has the second-highest food costs at $75 for a three-course dinner for two. However, there are a few things you don’t have to shell out big bucks for in San Francisco. For example, you can take a free walking tour of the Golden Gate Bridge, and stroll through Chinatown or visit Fisherman’s Wharf.
29. New York: Be prepared to open your wallet wide if you want to visit the Big Apple. New York has the highest food and drink costs on our list — expect to pay at least $80 for dinner for two and $7 for a beer. And it has the fourth-highest cost of airfare in our rankings — $380. But you can keep your costs down in New York by visiting free attractions like Central Park, the 9/11 memorial and the Brooklyn Bridge. Avoid expensive attractions, like baseball games at Yankee Stadium, to cut vacation costs.
28. Philadelphia: In Philadelphia, airfare and hotel costs are high, which is why it’s one of the worst vacation cities. The average round-trip airfare is $386, and the average price of a hotel room is $148. Plus, the city’s safety rating is among the lowest on our list. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay anything to see some of the most famous attractions in Philadelphia, like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.
27. Washington, D.C.: Not only is the nation’s capital one of the most popular travel destinations in the U.S., it’s also one of the most expensive. Although the average hotel price is reasonable, the cost of food and drink in Washington, D.C., will put a big dent in your budget — $70 for dinner for two and $6 for a domestic beer. Fortunately, some of the city’s top attractions — such as the museums and galleries that are part of the Smithsonian Institution — are free.
26. Los Angeles: The home of Hollywood is one of the most expensive places to visit. Hotels cost $116 per night, and food and drink costs in LA can put a dent in your travel budget. The cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $65, and a domestic beer costs $6 on average. But there is no shortage of things to do and see in LA — including plenty of free attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica Pier.
25. St. Louis: At $131 a night, St. Louis has some of the most expensive hotels compared with the other cities on this list. Plus, it also has low safety scores. On the plus side, you can drink for cheap — domestic beers cost an average of $4. And you can visit a variety of free attractions, including the St. Louis Zoo, and the city’s Science Center and Museum.
24. Atlanta: Food and drink costs are fairly reasonable in Atlanta, but the Southern city has pretty expensive hotels — expect to spend $121 per night. It’s also among the least-safe cities on our list. But if you do go to Atlanta, be sure to take advantage of free activities like its year-round music festivals and outdoor yoga classes.
23. Baltimore: You can find cheap flights to Baltimore, but food and drink are on the expensive side. The city is also the second-least safe city on this list. On the plus side, many of Baltimore’s attractions don’t cost a dime to visit, including its Inner Harbor, monuments and many of its museums.
22. Boston: It’s far from cheap to visit this popular destination. Boston has the fifth-highest hotel cost on our list — $128. Plus, food and drinks are pricey. You can save money in Boston, though, by visiting its many free attractions — such as Boston Common, Boston Public Garden, the Freedom Trail, Samuel Adams Brewery and the USS Constitution.
21. Kansas City, Missouri.: You can drink for cheap in Kansas City, which has the second-cheapest beers of all the cities on this list. But that won’t make up for its pricey hotels, which cost $139 a night. Fortunately, you can do a lot of sightseeing for free in the City of Fountains, and see it all on the KC Streetcar, which doesn’t cost anything to ride.
20. Chicago: Chicago flights and hotels are relatively affordable, but you’ll have to pay a good amount for food and drinks once you’re there: A three-course meal for two averages $60, and domestic beers cost $5. It’s also one of the least-safe cities in our ranking. You can save money on your trip to the Windy City by visiting Navy Pier, Millennial Park — home to the famous “Bean” sculpture — and the Lincoln Park Zoo, none of which cost anything to see.
19. Houston: Getting to Houston will set you back a whopping $383 on airfare. But once you’re there, hotel, food and drink costs are relatively low. While in Houston, catch a performance at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, take a boat tour of Port Houston or visit the Lawndale Art Center — all of which don’t cost a thing.
18. Miami: You can find affordable hotels in Miami, but be prepared to spend on dining out: A three-course meal for two there costs an average of $73.50. With weather that’s sunny and warm most months, you can hit the beach for free once you’re there.
17. Charlotte, North Carolina: Getting to Charlotte isn’t cheap. With round-trip domestic flights costing an average of $412, it’s the most expensive city to fly to on this list. Hotels are on the lower end at $82 a night, and food and drink costs are about average. The Southern destination is a good choice for people seeking free outdoor adventures, from strolling around the UNCC Botanical Gardens to fishing and hiking at Reedy Creek Park and Nature Preserve.
16. Dallas: Food and drink are relatively affordable in the Texas city, but hotels are the priciest of any city on this list, with an average of $185 per night. You can try to offset that cost by exploring the city for free — including the Dallas Arts District — on the McKinney Avenue Trolley.
15. Columbus, Ohio: Hotels and flights for Columbus are on the more expensive end, but you can dine well in the city for a reasonable amount: A three-course meal for two costs about $50. The city is home to numerous parks and festivals, which you can enjoy free of cost.
14. San Jose, California: Located in Silicon Valley, San Jose isn’t just a destination for techies. Visitors can take advantage of numerous free attractions and activities, such as the New Almaden Quicksilver Mining Museum, the San Jose Heritage Rose Garden and Castle Rock, a popular hiking destination. And getting there is affordable, with flights averaging $301.
13. New Orleans: If you want to visit New Orleans for its nightlife, you won’t blow your budget on drinks. The cost of a drink here is the third-lowest of any city on our list at just $4 for a domestic beer, on average. Plus, airfare is among the lowest in our rankings. And you can enjoy the gardens, architecture and street performers in the city’s best-known attraction — the French Quarter — for free. But keep in mind New Orleans is the No. 3 least safe city on the list, which pulls it down in the rankings of best vacation spots.
12. Seattle: Seattle hotels are among the cheapest, and airfare falls in the middle compared to the other vacation cities. But food and drink can be expensive, with the average three-course dinner for two costing $60, and domestic beers going for $5.50 on average. It’s the most expensive city for foodies overall, a separate GOBankingRates study found. You can keep spending in check, though, by taking advantage of the free things to do there. For example, enjoy samples from vendors at Pike Place Market, one of the oldest continuously operated farmers markets and home to the original Starbucks coffee store.
11. Portland, Oregon: Portland hotels are relatively expensive at $125 a night, but food costs in the Pacific Northwest city are among the lowest. To keep a vacation in Portland affordable, enjoy the city’s free offerings, such as brewery tours, Forest Park and public art.
10. San Diego: San Diego is one of the safest cities on our list — and it also has affordable hotels, with rates averaging $76 a night. With plenty of beautiful beaches and numerous neighborhoods to explore on foot, including La Jolla Cove, Old Town and the Gaslamp Quarter, it’s easy to have fun in the SoCal sun while sticking to a budget.
9. Detroit: Foodies should head to Detroit, which has the most affordable food of any of the destinations included on this list. It also has cheap drinks, with a domestic beer going for an average of $4. In addition to cheap food and drinks, there are also lots of free places to go in Detroit, including the MBAD and Detroit Historical Museums, antique stores and art galleries. Hotels are cheap too, with rooms for $65 a night — but be cautious while traveling there because it has the lowest safety rating of all the cities.
8. Milwaukee: Hotels, flights, food and drinks are all affordable in Milwaukee, but its poor safety rating brings it down a couple of notches in our ranking. While there, you can take a free brewery tour, enjoy some free live music and take advantage of lakefront hiking trails.
7. Phoenix: Travelers on a budget who want to explore the Southwest should head to Arizona’s capital. Airfare to Phoenix is relatively low at $327 for a domestic round trip, and drinks are the third-cheapest of all the cities on this list. There are plenty of free and affordable things to do, such as hiking through the Sonoran Desert, strolling in the city’s arts district or learning about Native American culture and history at the Heard Museum.
6. Denver: Denver ranks No. 6 on our list of vacation spots because airfare to the Mile High City is affordable, with the average domestic airfare at $301. However, the city’s nightly hotel rate falls in the middle at $90 a night. In a city known for its breweries, the cost of a beer is about average at $4.50. And if you’re a beer lover, Denver has a Beer Trail that includes 35 of the city’s breweries along its route.
5. Austin, Texas: Austin is a hot spot for music lovers thanks to its live music scene and big-name festivals like South by Southwest. It makes it onto our list of best vacation spots because of its affordable accommodations and high safety score. But airfare to Austin costs more than flights to most of the other vacation spots — $346 for a round trip. You can offset the cost of a flight, though, by taking advantage of free and low-cost things to do in the city — such taking a dip in the popular Barton Springs Pool.
4. Salt Lake City: If safety is a concern, consider vacationing in Salt Lake City. It has the best safety ranking on our list. Safe doesn’t mean boring, though. Salt Lake City offers plenty of outdoor recreation, arts and culture, and scenic attractions, such as the Great Salt Lake. The average airfare to Salt Lake City is on the pricier side, however. A round-trip flight costs just under $350, on average.
3. San Antonio: Get your fill of Tex-Mex and a variety of other cuisines for a bargain in this Texas city. San Antonio has the lowest food costs in our rankings — just $30 for a three-course meal for two. The cost of a drink is also the lowest at $3.50 for a domestic beer, but the average airfare is relatively high at $359 for a round trip. While there, you can see many of San Antonio’s hot spots and historic sites by biking, strolling or taking a river cruise along the River Walk.
2. Las Vegas: Although Sin City is known for its lofty prices, the cost of traveling to and staying there is actually quite low. It’s the cheapest city to fly to, with an average airfare of $233. And because there are so many discount options, Las Vegas has the lowest average hotel price on our list — just $48 per night. If you can’t make it this summer, consider going in the spring — it’s the most affordable spring break destination in the U.S., a separate GOBankingRates study found. However, you will spend more on food and drink in Vegas than in some of the other best vacation spots on our list. You could also easily blow your budget at the casinos if you’re not careful.
1. Orlando, Florida: A vacation at Disney World can be expensive, but the city where it’s located — Orlando — is the most affordable vacation destination on our list. There are plenty of inexpensive things to do outside of Disney World. Plus, airfare, food and drink costs in this Florida city are among the lowest in our rankings. The average cost of a flight is just $246.
No matter where you want to go, there are ways to save money on travel, including taking advantage of credit card rewards, finding free accommodations by house-sitting or doing a home exchange, and price shopping for cheap flights. Plan ahead and find things you can do for free at your destination of choice, so you don’t end up overspending while you’re there. And because you should indulge on vacation, look for cities with affordable food and drinks.
