The nose just might be the sexiest organ on the human body.

People with a higher sensitivity to smell report more pleasurable sexual activities, according to findings of a new study by German researchers in the Archives of Sexual Behavior. And women with a better sense of smell report a higher frequency of orgasms during sexual intercourse.

The study, led by Johanna Bendas of the Technical University of Dresden, looked at the odor sensitivity of 42 women and 28 men ages 18 to 36 using ‘Sniffin’ Sticks’ that measured the level at which a person could detect a smelly chemical.

The participants were then asked a series of questions about their sexual desire, experience (frequency of orgasm, perceived pleasantness of sexual activities) and performance (frequency and average duration of sexual intercourse).

The analysis found no correlation between odor sensitivity and sexual desire or sexual performance. But a higher sensitivity to odors did correlate positively with sexual experience.

“The experience of sexual interactions appears to be enriched by olfactory input,” the study concludes. “The perception of certain body odors may contribute to the concept of sexual pleasure by enhanced recruitment of reward areas.”

The researchers suggest that “the perception of body odors such as vaginal fluids, sperm and sweat seems to enrich the sexual experience” by increasing sexual arousal.

The study has some limitations and doesn’t account for causation and other factors that might be at play, according to the British Psychological Society.

Researchers did control for women’s use of hormonal contraception but did not consider their stage of menstrual cycle, which can have an impact on sense of smell.

