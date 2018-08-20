— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
If you want a TV with the highest picture quality and viewing experience, then you probably know that an OLED TV is some of the best that money can buy. After testing a variety of LG OLED TVs, we found that their newest C8 model is our favorite and truly worth every penny.
But this incredible TV does not come cheap. The 55-inch model has a list price of $2,799.99, making it not quite affordable to the average movie lover. So when we found a deal for the C8 on Massdrop that brings it down to $1,999.99, we were ecstatic. Amazon’s selling the same exact model for $2,196.99 “on sale” right now, so you literally can’t find a better deal on the internet.
The C8 absolutely smashed our tests, earning a perfect 10.0 score (our tester even said it ruined viewing on other screens for him). We loved this model for its rich and contrast-heavy picture quality, the built-in the webOS for easy app scrolling, and its newest addition of AI ThinQ, which gives smart home control to your TV similar to Amazon Alexa. Plus, it was listed at $1,200 less than its predecessor, the C7, making it an arguably affordable OLED TV, especially at this sale price.
If the 55-inch model is too small for you, the 65-inch is also on sale for $2,499.99 (that’s $500 in savings!). To access these amazing deals, you do have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time. Warning: The sale runs until Tuesday, August 21 and there’s only a limited number of units available, so if you’ve ever wanted the next level of OLED TVs, now might be the time to go for it.
