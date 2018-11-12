New Year's Eve: The best destinations for celebrating, according to WalletHub WalletHub says that the Big Apple is the best place to celebrate New Year's Eve. Their new study ranked 100 cities in the country and New York City came out on top. Although it's No. 1 overall, they were dead last when it comes to cost, making it the most expensive place to celebrate the new year. Click through to find out the top New Year's Eve spots Second overall is Los Angeles. It's No. 3 for entertainment and food, but No. 75 in costs. People watch the peach drop in Atlanta, the third best location to celebrate the new year. It's fourth for entertainment and food. But it's not the safest, coming in at 93 in the safety category. San Diego is seventh for entertainment and food, 75th for costs and 70th for safety. The 2017 New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas, the fifth city on the list. It's also fifth for entertainment and food, but 74th for costs and 72nd for safety. Denver came in sixth on WalletHub's list overall. It was No. 38 for costs and No. 47 for safety. Fireworks appear behind Bora Bora Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. It's the seventh best city for a New Year celebration. A 2017 firework show lights up the sky during the annual Chi-Town Rising New Year's Eve celebration. Chicago was ranked eighth overall and in the entertainment and food category. Washington, D.C. was ranked ninth overall, tenth for entertainment, food and safety. But it's No. 78 for costs. A view of the 2014 New Year's Eve celebration above the bay bridge in San Francisco. The city ranked tenth overall but it has the second best entertainment and food. Coming in at No. 11 is Miami. It was ranked sixth for entertainment and food. But it's toward the bottom of the list for costs. New Orleans is the best for Mardi Gras but the twelfth best for New year's Eve celebrations. Philadelphia had the No.1 NFL team last season, but it's No. 13 on this season's New Year's Eve celebration list. Birmingham, Ala. was No. 14 out of 100, thanks to its low costs. No. 15 is Seattle. Its traditional New Year's Eve fireworks show features thousands of pyrotechnic effects blasts out the Space Needle. San Antonio comes in at No. 16, but ranks dangerously low in safety. Dallas also has a low ranking for safety,but it's No. 17 overall. Louisville, Ky is ranked No. 18 overall and also for costs. No. 19 is Nashville, Tenn. Virginia Beach, Va. is No. 20 overall, but it's the third best destination for costs.

Still deciding where to go for New Year's Eve? Well, WalletHub says that the Big Apple is the best place to be. Their new study ranks 100 cities in the country and New York City comes out on top.

Experts looked at each city's entertainment and food costs and safety to determine the ranking. Although New York is No. 1 overall, they're dead last when it comes to cost, making it the most expensive place to ring in the new year.

Nicholas E. Johnston, an expert on the study, said that people should consider their budget and expectations when choosing a New Year's Eve destination.

"For example, if I am seeking a family-friendly NYE experience but on a budget, I may consider traveling to visit a relative," he said. "On the other hand, if my wife and I are looking to get away and have a generous budget, we may consider spending NYE on a beach in the Caribbean (our happy place) or watch the ball drop from the rooftop bar and patio at the Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square."

Other cities rounding out the top five were Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego and Las Vegas.

