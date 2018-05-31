Fans of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' are in for some great news!
The beloved book series by Ann M. Martin that kicked off in the 1980s is trying to make a return to TV with fun and relevant 30-minute episodes, according to Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.
Walden Media, the company spearheading the project along with Michael de Luca Productions, retweeted the reports.
The books first came to TV in the 1990s for one season on HBO before making it to the big screen as a major motion picture in 1995.
There is no news yet on when or where the show will be released.
