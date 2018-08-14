The 5 best big-screen TVs for watching football this year

It's almost football season, which means it's almost time to buy the biggest TV you can afford from Best Buy, watch your favorite team's biggest games, and bring it back just before the return policy runs out. Hike!

Okay, so maybe that method isn't for you: not only is it inconvenient, it's a little underhanded!



Instead, why not fully upgrade your TV permanently with one of these valuable big-screen buys, and enjoy a better viewing experience all year round?



TCL 65R615

One of 2018's biggest value hits, the TCL 6 Series, is a great choice for football fans (and, frankly, almost anyone who wants to invest in the newest TV technology). The 65-inch TCL 6 Series costs $999, so it's not super cheap, but for that price you get a TV with 4K resolution, HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility, and a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is an especially important addition for fast response times during sports.

The 6 Series is also available in a 55-inch version for $650, though obviously if you want the bigger screen for all that gridiron glory, we don't blame you. Then again, if you're upgrading from a 40-ish inch or smaller TV, a 55-inch set is still going to feel huge. Read our full review of the TCL 6 Series.

Vizio P75-F1

If you're looking for a really big TV but still want something that looks like the thin-film transistor layered liquid crystal panel version of a touchdown, look no further than the 75-inch Vizio P-Series (2018). At $2,300, you're not exactly getting a budget buy, but you are getting a huge 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision ready TV with great motion handling and a sleek, silver exterior.

The P-Series is available in smaller sizes, too. You can find it in a 55-inch size for $800, or a 65-inch size for $1,200, both of which deliver the same high quality picture but, obviously, not in as gargantuan a size. Read our full review of the Vizio P-Series.

Vizio PQ65-F1

For truly enthusiastic viewers, Vizio's P-Series Quantum is a step-up from the already excellent P-Series models detailed above. The upside is that the "Quantum" designation means it's a brighter and more colorful TV—offering up a better picture overall—because it has quantum dot technology.

The downside is that the Quantum is only available in a 65-inch size, and costs around $2,000, which makes it a tad more specialized and expensive than I imagine the average football fan is looking for. However, more than just smooth motion during the game, the Quantum is also capable of jersey colors that LED TVs without quantum dots aren't—which might be worth it, if you're truly fanatical. Read our full review of the Vizio P-Series Quantum.

TCL 65S517

Another TCL series that delivers 4K and HDR—albeit not to the same pedigree as the 6 Series—the 5 Series is a great way to get a big TV for less. You can get the 65-inch TCL 5 Series for $899, which is a very reasonable price for a 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV.

The 5 series is also available in 43-, 49-, and 55-inch sizes starting around $399. That's mega cheap, but also, those aren't exactly "big-screen" sizes. The only thing to keep in mind with the TCL 5 Series is that, unlike the pricier TVs on the list, it has a 60 Hz instead of a 120 Hz refresh rate, meaning motion won't be as reliably smooth. Read our full review of the TCL 5 Series.

Vizio D70-F3

Last, if you just want one of the biggest, cheapest TVs you can get (that isn't 70 inches of diode-lit garbage), Vizio's 70-inch D-Series is a satisfactory TV for $999. While it doesn't have the excellent picture quality of its pricier Vizio brethren, I wouldn't trust a 70-inch TV that didn't cost around $1,000 to be any good—or even very reliable.

Like the TCL 5 Series above, the D-Series doesn't have a 120 Hz native refresh rate panel (it has 60 Hz instead), which may mean sharper-eyed sports fan notice the occasional blurring during fast-action sequences. However, if you care more about getting the biggest possible screen than the clearest possible picture, the Vizio D-Series is a good choice. Read our full review of the Vizio D-Series.

