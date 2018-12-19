New at Disney World in 2019: Star Wars and much more The biggest news at Disney World for 2019 – really, the biggest theme park news in years – will be the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Mouse has been doling out details about the Star Wars lands it has been developing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland (the California Galaxy’s Edge is scheduled to open in the summer) in dribs and drabs, and the full picture has yet to come into full focus. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will turn the controls of the legendary starship over to visitors. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will transport guests to a remote trading port on the edge of space, where "Star Wars" characters and their stories come to life. The land will open at both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland in California in 2019. Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and consumer products, revealed exciting details of new experiences coming to the parks during the Destination D event held for members of the D23 fan club in November at Disney World. The focus may be on intergalactic adventures at Disney World in 2019, but Mickey Mouse, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, will help bring things down to Earth with a number of developments dedicated to him across the resort. In mid-January, Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration will kick off at the Magic Kingdom. The festivities will include the Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party. Replacing The Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will transport guests into the animated world of the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and feature its retro, stylized characters and look and feel. Mickey will be among the cavalcade of stars in "The Wonderful World of Animation," a new nighttime show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As with other presentations that use the park’s Chinese Theater as a backdrop, it will incorporate projection mapping along with pyrotechnics, lasers and other effects. Visitors will be able to hobnob with characters from “Monsters, Inc.” and “The Incredibles” as well as get their groove on with Doc McStuffins and other video celebs at the Disney Junior Dance Party! The "IllumiNations" fireworks spectacle that caps each evening at Epcot has been running for years, and there has been talk about replacing it for some time. Chapek confirmed that the show will end in summer of 2019 and that a new nighttime presentation will take its place in 2020. Using fireworks, lasers and what the park is calling “choreographed, special effects kites,” "Epcot Forever" will focus on Epcot attractions of the past and present and incorporate their music. A new dark ride called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be added to the France pavilion in World Showcase at Epcot. A “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along presentation will be another addition to Epcot’s France pavilion. There will be a new way to get to Epcot along with Disney’s Hollywood Studios next year when the resort opens its new Skyliner transportation system in the fall. Chapek revealed one of the Skyliner gondolas at the Destination D event in November. Inspired by the European grandeur Walt Disney experienced in his travels along the Mediterranean coastline, Disney’s Riviera Resort is projected to open in fall 2019. The new 300-room Riviera Resort will be part of the Disney Vacation Club. Disney’s Coronado Springs resort will add 545 guest rooms to its portfolio when the 15-story Gran Destino Tower expansion opens in July.

You can’t think of theme parks without thinking of Florida. The Sunshine State is a must-visit spot for anyone who loves riding roller coasters, splashing down water slides and immersing themselves in the worlds of their favorite movies and TV shows.

But all the park options can be overwhelming. There are six different parks at Walt Disney World Resort alone, and another three parks at Universal Orlando Resort. Teens chasing thrills don’t necessarily want to find themselves in the same lines as toddlers decked out in their best princess tiaras. So here’s a breakdown of Florida’s top theme parks to help you find the best match for your interests and travel party.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Best for: Families with young kids and nostalgic types

The theme park that started it all, the Magic Kingdom first opened its castle doors in 1971. Since then it’s been the spot for Mickey Mouse meet-and-greets, fantastical Dumbo flights and over-the-top fireworks displays. There aren’t a lot of thrills to be found here; the park’s four rollercoasters skew more entry-level than scream-inducing (although riding through the dark on Space Mountain can still offer up surprises).

Head here if you have young kids or if you just love the feeling of yesteryear that’s so palpable in the Orlando-area amusement park. Try to book a meal at Be Our Guest, one of the park’s newer restaurants that features jaw-dropping dining areas modeled after different rooms in the castle from "Beauty and the Beast."

Where to stay: You can’t get much closer than Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which is just a short walk or monorail ride from the Magic Kingdom. It’s home to the popular Chef Mickey’s character buffet and a viewing spot for the nighttime Electrical Water Pageant boat parade.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Best for: Wannabe wizards and movie fans

Named top amusement park by TripAdvisor in 2018 (the fourth year in a row), Universal’s Islands of Adventure is where the Wizarding World of Harry Potter first came to life. You’ll see lots of visitors wearing robes and brandishing wands as they head to Hogwarts to travel by broom on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey or stroll through Hogsmeade village with a butterbeer in hand. If you want to ride the Hogwarts Express (and you should), make sure you have a park-to-park ticket, as it travels between Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

If spells aren’t your thing, there are attractions based on "Jurassic Park" and Marvel superheroes, lots of water rides for cooling off in the Orlando heat, and a Dr. Seuss–themed kiddie area.

Where to stay: From Loews Royal Pacific Resort, you can walk or take complimentary boat service over to Islands of Adventure. Guests at the South Seas–themed hotel get early park admission to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and free Universal Express Unlimited ride access that lets you skip the lines at most attractions, two highly beneficial perks.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Best for: Animal lovers and "Avatar" fans

The park’s popular Pandora area, based on the fantasy world from the movie Avatar, draws visitors looking to immerse themselves in all things Na’vi. You’ll definitely want to visit at night, when the area’s awash in a bioluminescent glow, and snag a FastPass for the Flight of Passage, a 3D ride that simulates flying on the back of a banshee.

For animal encounters, ride the Kilimanjaro Safaris (be on the lookout for baby elephants or giraffes) and walk the park’s various trails to spot everything from gorillas to tigers. Don’t leave without hunting for the Yeti on the Expedition Everest roller coaster.

Where to stay: Enjoy the creature comforts of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Some rooms offer savanna views where you can watch zebras, giraffes, gazelles and other animals from your balcony. On-site restaurants spotlight the flavors and spices of African cuisine.

Disney's Animal Kingdom turns 20 Disney World's fourth gate, Disney's Animal Kingdom, will mark its 20th anniversary on April 22. It's no coincidence that the conservation-focused park's birthday falls on Earth Day. To commemorate the occasion, a new version of its bird show that will incorporate characters from the Pixar movie, "Up." Live, exotic birds will still be the focus, but "Up! A Great Bird Adventure" will add Russell, the plucky 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who hitched a ride in the film's balloon-tethered house, and his talking, squirrel-obsessed dog, Dug, to the presentation. Kicking off May 25, the DinoLand U.S.A. area of the park, which features the time-traveling Dinosaur ride, will welcome Donald Duck, Launchpad McQuack, Daisy Duck, and other characters for Donald's Dino-Bash. There will also be conservation presentations and animal enrichment programs throughout the park. And animal experts will be on hand at the Animal Kingdom's upscale, adventurous restaurant, Tiffins, for a series of themed dinner talks.

Universal’s Volcano Bay

Best for: Water enthusiasts in search of the latest and greatest

The newest entrant on the Orlando waterpark scene, Universal’s Volcano Bay offers thrills and experiences you can’t find at other area splash zones — like its TapuTapu wearable technology that holds your place in line and alerts you when it’s time to ride, or TeAwa, the Fearless River, a thrilling inner-tube river ride that’s anything but lazy.

With 19 attractions on a compact 25 acres, it’s easy to hit them all in a day. You’ll be surprised at how many different ways you can plunge down the side of a “volcano,” and how much fun you’ll have doing it.

Where to stay: Book a room at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort for close proximity to Volcano Bay and the ability to get inside an hour before the water park opens to the public. The resort offers lots of retro charm and fun amenities like a lazy river and 10-lane bowling alley.

Volcano Bay ups the thrills at Universal Orlando When it grand opens on May 25, Universal's Volcano Bay will become Universal Orlando's third amazing theme park and provide even more incredible experiences that further complement the entire destination. Volcano Bay will be an entirely new water theme park experience filled with incredible thrills and perfected relaxation – and will allow guests to experience an entirely new level of freedom and fun as they enjoy the park with friends and family. Spanning 30 fully immersive acres and featuring a variety of experiences ranging from daring to serene, Volcano Bay will offer something for everyone – including a multi-directional wave pool with sandy beaches, a peaceful winding river, twisting multi-rider raft rides, speeding body slides that drop from the top of the volcano into the waters below and more. The park will also feature an expansive menu, with more than 60 different food and beverage offerings, and the innovative TapuTapu wearable – designed exclusively for Universal's Volcano Bay to enhance fun and remove hassles.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Best for: Disney movie buffs and "Star Wars" fanatics

Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently celebrated the opening of its Toy Story Land, an imaginative area designed to make visitors feel toy-sized. It’s home to two new rides — the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and spinning Alien Swirling Saucers — plus must-try food items like the S’more French Toast Sandwich and “Totchos” (think tater tots meet nachos).

But the biggest buzz here is for the 2019 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where new attractions will let you fly the Millennium Falcon and board a Star Destroyer. Until that’s unveiled, the little ones can use the Force at Jedi Training, and the whole family can travel the galaxy on Star Tours: The Adventure Continues and pose for pics with Kylo Ren, Chewbacca and other iconic characters.

Where to stay: Until Walt Disney World’s Star Wars–themed hotel opens (hopefully not in a future far, far away), make a reservation at the nearby Disney’s Art of Animation Resort to stay immersed in the movies. With décor inspired by "Cars," "Finding Nemo" and "The Lion King," the resort’s family suites sleep up to six and have two full bathrooms. Disney’s Skyliner gondola transportation system (currently under construction) will eventually connect the Art of Animation Resort to Hollywood Studios so guests can travel by air between the two.

Disney World's new Toy Story Land review Beloved characters from Pixar Animation Studios' Toy Story films, including Buzz Lightyear and Woody, await guests who visit Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The 11-acre land transports Walt Disney World guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy's backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of a toy. (David Roark, photographer) Guests at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios can go to infinity and beyond in Toy Story Land. The immersive 11-acre land takes guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy's backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of Green Army Men surrounded by other toys. Guests can whoosh along on the family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania! (David Roark, photographer) Slinky DogÕs coils twist and turn around the curves, hills, and drops of Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The family-friendly coaster is inspired by the hit Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, and is DisneyÕs first coaster with a double-launch. Walt Disney World Resort guests get to race and dive around a track that stretches across Toy Story Land. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Arthur Levine Slinky DogÕs coils twist and turn around the curves, hills, and drops of Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The family-friendly coaster is inspired by the hit Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, and is DisneyÕs first coaster with a double-launch. Walt Disney World Resort guests get to race and dive around a track that stretches across Toy Story Land. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Wheezy, the squeaky toy penguin from the Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, delights guests riding Slinky Dog Dash, the family-friendly coaster in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Audio-Animatronic figure serenades guests with "YouÕve Got a Friend in Me," the popular song from the films. The 11-acre Toy Story Land lets Walt Disney World Resort guests feel like they are the size of a toy in the setting of Andy's backyard, where they can also take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania! (Steven Diaz, photographer) Little green Aliens from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films pilot toy rocket ships in the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The out-of-this-world attraction is inspired by Andy's toy playset from the Pizza Planet restaurant. With multi-colored lighting and sound effects from throughout the galaxies, Walt Disney World guests swirl and whirl in the toy rocket ships while the Aliens try to get captured by "The Claw" that hangs overhead. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Little green Aliens from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films pilot toy rocket ships in the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The out-of-this-world attraction is inspired by Andy's toy playset from the Pizza Planet restaurant. With multi-colored lighting and sound effects from throughout the galaxies, Walt Disney World guests swirl and whirl in the toy rocket ships while the Aliens try to get captured by "The Claw" that hangs overhead. (Steven Diaz, photographer) Walt Disney World Resort guests take aim and score big playing the virtual midway games of Toy Story Mania! The 4D attraction takes guests through five unique games, with several surprises along the way. Toy Story Mania! is newly expanded and located in Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Walt Disney World Resort guests take aim and score big playing the virtual midway games of Toy Story Mania! The 4D attraction takes guests through five unique games, with several surprises along the way. Toy Story Mania! is newly expanded and located in Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Woody's Lunch Box is a quick-service food and beverage location serving tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The walk-up window Ð open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Ð dishes up all sorts of sandwiches and sides that put a spin on classic recipes. Walt Disney World Resort collaborated with Mini Babybel to bring WoodyÕs Lunch Box to life. Inside the 11-acre Toy Story Land, guests can whoosh along on the family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania! (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Arthur Levine Arthur Levine Green Army Men await guests who visit Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. They march through the land several times a day and stop to play ÒSarge SaysÓ with guests, plus other games. The 11-acre land transports Walt Disney World guests into the adventurous outdoors of AndyÕs backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of a toy. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Best for: Thrill-seekers and "Sesame Street" fans

Like roller coasters that really get your heart racing? Then get in line at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, home to a 200-foot-tall floorless dive coaster, a triple-launch coaster and Florida’s first family spin coaster. Coming in 2019: Florida’s tallest launch coaster.

But it’s not all about daredevil drops here. The park’s also a great place for the preschool set, thanks to its Sesame Street Safari of Fun area filled with kiddie rides and attractions, plus photo ops with Elmo and Big Bird. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also one of the largest zoo facilities in the U.S., so animal lovers big and small can see everything from giraffes and cheetahs to sloths and kangaroos while strolling the park.

Where to stay: Less than a mile from Busch Gardens, the new Home2 Suites by Hilton Tampa USF offers spacious rooms with full kitchens, free breakfast and an outdoor saline pool for cooling off after a day in the sun. It’s also close to other Tampa attractions like the Museum of Science and Industry.

Universal Studios Florida

Best for: Speed demons, sci-fi fans and "Simpsons" devotees

The first park at Universal Orlando Resort includes beloved original rides like E.T. Adventure plus the resort’s newest attraction, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, which immerses visitors in the world of the high-speed film franchise.

You can also find rides based on "Men in Black," "The Mummy" and "Transformers" here, along with the white-knuckle thrills of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster, which sends riders on a 90-degree climb toward the sky set to the soundtrack of their choice, and the less-intense-but-still-zippy Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. Make sure to visit the Springfield section for a Duff beer, Krusty Burger and other "Simpsons" fun.

Where to stay: Live like a rock star at the Hard Rock Hotel Orlando, just a short stroll from the park. In addition to the hotel’s amusement park benefits, there’s an underwater sound system at the pool along with musical amenities that you can take advantage of during your stay, from celebrity-curated playlists to a menu of 20 different Fender guitars that can be delivered to your room.

Universal Orlando's new Fast & Furious - Supercharged ride The Universal theme parks have long invited visitors to "ride the movies." By sending hapless passengers on a high-speed highway chase, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, the new, souped-up attraction at Universal Studios Florida, takes the you-are-there action to the extreme.

Legoland Florida Resort

Best for: The under-12 set and their parents

If you’re not sure your family’s ready for a theme park with the scale of Walt Disney World, this is the place for you, especially if you have Lego enthusiasts in your household. Located in Winter Haven (less than an hour from the Orlando area), Legoland Florida offers a manageable size and plenty of fun for young kids (but older kids might not be as enthralled).

Kids can drive their own Lego car and boat, brave dragon- and dinosaur-themed roller coasters, and put their ninja moves to the test on an interactive Ninjago ride. Brick-building zones help keep the kiddos occupied while waiting in line. Don’t miss Miniland USA, which features highly detailed Lego re-creations of New York City, San Francisco and other famous locales.

Where to stay: Within walking distance of the park, the Legoland Florida Hotel was designed for brick heads. There’s a Lego pit in the lobby, Legos floating in the pool, and more than 2,000 Lego models made with more than 2 million bricks throughout the hotel. Guestrooms offer cool kid-friendly themes that even makes going to bed fun.

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica

Best for: Kids who love sea creatures

SeaWorld has weathered its fair share of controversy in recent years, which has kept some visitors away. But if you do head to the Orlando park, you’ll find shows that aim to educate guests about dolphins, orcas and other aquatic life. In addition to its signature animal attractions, the park also offers up plenty of thrill rides, from the tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster in Orlando to a new river raft ride with the world’s tallest drop.

A new "Sesame Street" area opens in 2019 with SeaWorld Orlando’s first-ever parade and re-creations of Mr. Hooper’s store and other landmarks from the TV show. SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park features rides with plenty of dips and drops plus the Dolphin Plunge, which takes riders through clear tubes that travel underwater in the park’s Commerson’s dolphin habitat.

Where to stay: Check into Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld for some R&R after a long day at the park. With spacious guest rooms touted as the largest in Orlando, several on-site restaurants, and a waterpark with slides and splash zones, there’s plenty to keep guests of all ages busy here.

Disney’s Epcot

Best for: Galivanting gourmands and cocktail connoisseurs

Yes, Epcot’s idea of the future isn’t actually so futuristic anymore. And strolling the park’s World Showcase is a pale comparison to actually wandering the streets of Paris or Venice. But if you love good food and drink, and enjoy sipping and sampling in the Florida sun, bring your appetite and walking shoes for a day filled with interesting eats.

Indulge in jalapeño margaritas, chocolate crepes, crispy fish and chips, shawarma chicken and other international delicacies served at carts, counter-service spots and sit-down restaurants throughout the park. You can take in performances by Chinese acrobats, Mexican mariachi bands and other global acts while you nosh. And if you have picky eaters in your family, this is a great place to get them to try new things.

Where to stay: You can walk or take a boat to Epcot’s back entrance from Disney’s Beach Club Resort. It’s got a 3-acre pool area with one of Disney World’s highest hotel water slides and a unique sand-bottomed pool. And it’s a short stroll from the hotel to Disney’s fun-filled Boardwalk area, where you can find restaurants, games and roving entertainment.

Disney World: Free things to do at the resort It would be crazy to visit Disney World and not enter any of its theme parks. And with one-day tickets for peak season dates rising to $129, it's going to cost you dearly. But if you know where to look, the vast resort offers a number of free activities beyond the parks that can help make your vacation memorable without putting a dent in your travel budget.

Typhoon Lagoon/Blizzard Beach

Best for: Disney fans who want to make a splash

You can’t go wrong at either of the water parks at Walt Disney World. Think of them like two sides of a coin: Blizzard Beach offers a “snowy” ski resort theme complete with a chairlift that travels to the top of Mount Gushmore. You can brave the 120-foot drop of Summit Plummet or travel down the mountain in a more leisurely but still just-as-wet way. Typhoon Lagoon sets a tropical, stormy scene with a 400-foot water coaster and North America’s largest wave pool that churns out seriously powerful 6-foot swells. Both feature play areas for younger kids, lazy rivers, and single- and multi-rider slides.

Where to stay: Stay in the swim at Four Seasons Resort Orlando. The luxury hotel located on Disney property boasts its own 5-acre water park with two water slides, a lazy river, a splash zone and a family pool that shows “dive in” movies on Saturday nights.

Typhoon Lagoon: Relaxing rivers and sky-high slides Guests splash around in the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, the largest wave pool in North America, at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Themed as a tropical paradise that has been transformed by an epic storm, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has exciting watersides, family-style raft rides, a lazy river and much more. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is one of two water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney) Miss Adventure Falls is a new family raft attraction taking guests of all ages a fast-paced waterslide journey at DisneyÕs Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Miss Adventure Falls tells the story of Captain Mary Oceaneer, a treasure-hunter whose collection and ship now reside here after a rogue typhoon swept them to shore. Typhoon Lagoon is one of two themed water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Kent Phillips, photographer) Miss Adventure Falls is a new family raft attraction taking guests of all ages a fast-paced waterslide journey at DisneyÕs Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Pictured here are guests being transported to the top of the slide by the attraction's conveyor belt, a first for a water attraction in Florida. Miss Adventure Falls tells the story of Captain Mary Oceaneer, a treasure-hunter whose collection and ship now reside here after a rogue typhoon swept them to shore. (Kent Phillips, photographer) Miss Adventure Falls is a new family raft attraction taking guests of all ages a fast-paced waterslide journey at DisneyÕs Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Miss Adventure Falls tells the story of Captain Mary Oceaneer, a treasure-hunter whose collection and ship now reside here after a rogue typhoon swept them to shore. Pictured is Duncan, Captain Mary's diving partner and parrot, who is also the first Audio-Animatronic at Disney's Water Parks. Typhoon Lagoon is one of two themed water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Miss Adventure Falls is a new family raft attraction taking guests of all ages a fast-paced waterslide journey at DisneyÕs Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Miss Adventure Falls tells the story of Captain Mary Oceaneer, a treasure-hunter whose collection and ship now reside here after a rogue typhoon swept them to shore. Typhoon Lagoon is one of two themed water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Miss Adventure Falls is a new family raft attraction taking guests of all ages a fast-paced waterslide journey at DisneyÕs Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Miss Adventure Falls tells the story of Captain Mary Oceaneer, a treasure-hunter whose collection and ship now reside here after a rogue typhoon swept them to shore. Typhoon Lagoon is one of two themed water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Kent Phillips, photographer) Arthur Levine Guests ride Crush 'n' Gusher, a roller-coaster-like raft ride at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Themed as a tropical paradise that has been transformed by an epic storm, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has exciting watersides, family-style raft rides, a lazy river and much more. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is one of two water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Diana Zalucky, photographer) Guests ride Crush 'n' Gusher, a roller-coaster-like raft ride at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Themed as a tropical paradise that has been transformed by an epic storm, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has exciting watersides, family-style raft rides, a lazy river and much more. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is one of two water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Diana Zalucky, photographer) Guests ride Crush 'n' Gusher, a roller-coaster-like raft ride at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Themed as a tropical paradise that has been transformed by an epic storm, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has exciting watersides, family-style raft rides, a lazy river and much more. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is one of two water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Diana Zalucky, photographer) Guests float along Castaway Creek, the lazy river at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Themed as a tropical paradise that has been transformed by an epic storm, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has exciting watersides, family-style raft rides, a lazy river and much more. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is one of two water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Preston Mack, photographer) Arthur Levine

