WASHINGTON – Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke continues to make losing appear to be a winning strategy.

Since his failed bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, O'Rourke has continued to be discussed as a potential 2020 presidential candidate. And, according to a new straw poll, he's now leading the Democratic pack.

With the Iowa caucuses a mere 59 weeks away, O'Rourke narrowly edged out former Vice President Joe Biden in a MoveOn poll published Tuesday as the top choice among potential Democratic candidates to run against President Donald Trump. O'Rouke was the pick of 15.6 percent of the respondents, while Biden came in just under 15 percent.

Biden led the 2020 field in an October survey from CNN.

But more people (almost 18 percent) said they hadn't made up their mind or planned to vote for "someone else" over the options presented in the poll.

The other contenders:

Vermont's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (13.2 percent)

California Sen. Kamala Harris (10 percent)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (6.4 percent)

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (2.9 percent)

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (2.8 percent)

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (2.7 percent)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (2.6 percent)

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III (1.9 percent)

Failed Georgie gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (1.2 percent).

The bottom three finishers in the poll were New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. All three got 0.1 percent in the poll.

