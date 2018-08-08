A Texas A&M University student took an extreme angle for her graduation photos when she had a photo shoot with a 1,000 pound 14-foot alligator that goes by the name of "Big Tex."

Makenzie Noland is graduating with a degree in wildlife ecology and spent the summer interning at Gator Country Rescue in Beaumont, Texas, home to her alligator friend. To commemorate her achievement, Noland donned her cap and sash and wadded into Big Tex's swamp.

The move resulted in stunning photos that garnered over 7,000 shares on Facebook. Noland said her motivation for the photo shoots was "to really show my love for these animals and I wanted to include them in a moment so special to me, which is graduating from Texas A&M."

Gator Country Rescue is home to over 450 alligators, crocodiles and other reptiles with Big Tex featured as the main attraction. But his immense size and scary demeanor do not define Big Tex or any alligator, according to Noland.

"People think they are man eaters when they can be trained and do have different personalities," she said.

Noland's internship and her relationship with Big Tex allowed her to produce these daring photos. Reptile experts caution that other students should not try to follow suit and take photos with dangerous reptiles.

"It's much rarer to have these relationships with wild crocodiles or alligators, and no-one should feel blasé about getting into the water with a gator," Simon Pooley, reptile expert at Birkbeck University told BBC.

