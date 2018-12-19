Two Chambers County, Texas, sheriff's deputies pull an unidentified man from a burning car the night of Dec. 13, 2018, near Winnie, Texas. The rescuers were able to drag him to a nearby puddle to extinguish the flames on his body, but he was in critical condition when transported to a Houston hospital.

WINNIE, Texas — The Chambers County sheriff is calling a pair of deputies heroes after they rescued a man from a burning car.

The sheriff's office released the video of the heroic rescue from deputies Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington on its Facebook page Tuesday .

When the deputies arrived on the scene Thursday, they found a flipped car in flames in the median of Texas 124 just south of Winnie, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

As the deputies run toward the burning car, one can be heard calling to bystanders, "Where? Where?" as bystanders point to where the driver was trapped.

"Can you pull him out? Can you pull him out?" the bystanders ask.

"Sir? Sir? Can you give your arms?" Boznango can be heard on his body cam video calling out to the driver as he attempts to pull the man, whose name has not been released, out of the car.

Boznango's body-cam video shows him attempting to pull the driver from the flames as he calls to Carrington for help.

"I mean, you realized he was in really big trouble when you went up and saw him inside the vehicle," Boznango said.

The victim's abdomen and legs were on fire.

"I just remember watching the flames run up the man’s face," Carrington said. "I was thinking, 'This guy is going to burn to death if we don’t get him out of this car.' "

The deputies were able to pull the driver out and get him to a nearby puddle, which extinguished the flames on his body.

“They are heroes in my eyes, and I think they’re probably heroes in everybody’s eyes," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said. "That could be any of us in that car on fire, and I can assure you there are a lot of people that would’ve just sat back and watched it burn."

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was airlifted to a Houston hospital in critical condition. His present condition was not released.

