Tessa Thompson is getting candid about her sexuality.

The "Westworld" actress, 34, mentioned that she was attracted to both genders while talking about family dynamics during an interview with Net-A-Porter published Friday.

“I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be," she said. "I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Rumors over Thompson's sexuality were sparked following her involvement in Monae's new album "Dirty Computer," which came out in April. Monae recently came out as pansexual.

During the interview, she also spoke up about the difficulty of finding a balance between privacy and visibility.

“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” she explained.

Although Thompson did not confirm a romantic relationship with Monae, she did say she loved her "deeply."

“We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me," she said.

