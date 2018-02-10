See inside and all around our rented Tesla Model 3

CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla's go-private effort would have distracted it from boosting Model 3 production. Is there more to the story?

Tesla accelerated production of its Model 3 electric car during the third quarter in a critical step toward generating the cash needed to sustain the company.

The company sped up electric vehicle production to 80,142 vehicles during the period, including 53,239 Model 3 units.

Overall, the total output marked a 50 percent increase from the second quarter, which was the company's previous all-time high.

The increased production occurred as the company faced significant uncertainty over the fate of CEO Elon Musk after he launched an ill-fated bid to take the company private.

Musk struck a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late September that required him to step down as chairman but allowed him to keep his job as CEO. He had already abandoned his plan to take the company private after previously claiming that he had "funding secured" to do so — a tweet the SEC called false but Musk defended.

Days earlier, the SEC had sued Musk and asked a federal judge to prevent him from ever leading a publicly traded company again. The SEC abandoned that request as part of the settlement, which imposes new restrictions on Musk's communications.

The matter qualified as a significant distraction at a time when Tesla needed to focus on increasing the pace of production of the Model 3, which is its most affordable and thus most important electric vehicle yet.

Tuesday's report showed that Tesla largely achieved its production goals for the quarter. The key question now is whether it can maintain that rate and turn a profit — while ensuring production quality and luring mainstream customers.

Tesla's stock rose 0.7 percent in early trading to $313.

The company faces other challenges, as well, such as hurdles in delivering cars to customers.

Vehicle deliveries totaled 83,500 for the quarter, including 55,840 Model 3 cars.

Other challenges include escalated tariffs due to the U.S.-China trade dispute. With China charging a 40 percent tariff on U.S. imports, Tesla is facing a serious disadvantage in the world's largest vehicle market.

The company said it is "accelerating construction" of its recently announced Shanghai factory, which would allow the company to escape import tariffs.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

