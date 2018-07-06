The driver of a Tesla vehicle using the company's partially self-driving technology did not touch the steering wheel in the six seconds before he was killed in an accident in Mountain View, Calif., and the vehicle did not alert him to do so, a federal panel said Thursday.

The Model X driver, Walter Huang, died March 23 when his vehicle crashed into a concrete lane divider and careened into oncoming lanes, obliterating the crossover and igniting a fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday in a preliminary report on the crash that Tesla's system "did not detect the driver's hands on the steering wheel" for 26 of the final 60 seconds leading up to the collision, including the final six seconds.

Tesla instructs users of its partially self-driving system, dubbed Autopilot, to keep their hands on the wheel at all times to stay safe. The system — which steers, brakes and accelerates in highway lanes — is designed to deliver audible and visual alerts when the driver does not comply.

Days after the crash, Tesla said in a blog post that "the reason this crash was so severe is because the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had been crushed in a prior accident without being replaced. We have never seen this level of damage to a Model X in any other crash."

More: Safety investigators boot Tesla from probe into fatal crash of SUV on autopilot

More: Tesla stock dives as feds investigate deadly Calif. crash

More: Elon Musk says Tesla will soon open body shops and a Shanghai factory, but not motorcycles

Tensions between NTSB and Tesla escalated following the company's public statements, and the panel said it would no longer communicate with Tesla about its accident investigation. Tesla, which said it had withdrawn from the investigation, said it would file a complaint with Congress and accused the agency of being more concerned with "press headlines" than promoting safety.

In its preliminary report released Thursday, NTSB acknowledged that the crash attenuator flagged by Tesla had been "previously damaged" in a single-vehicle crash 11 days earlier. The panel did not say whether it triggered the severity of the incident.

NTSB said it had not yet identified a "probable cause" of the incident or any recommendations on responses.

Tesla on Thursday declined to comment beyond its March blog post.

The company's Autopilot system has faced intense scrutiny over its safety performance. CEO Elon Musk has bristled at news coverage that has placed a spotlight on Autopilot, saying that conventional cars are much more dangerous.

For the last 18 minutes, 55 seconds of the driver's 32-minute trip, Autopilot was "engaged" the entire time, NTSB said. The system alerted Huang three times to put his hands back on the steering wheel — each time occurring 15 minutes before the accident, according to NTSB.

The driver had set the adaptive cruise control to 75 miles per hour — and in the three seconds leading up to the crash, the Tesla accelerated from 62 to 70.8 mph after it was "no longer following a lead vehicle" that was there a few seconds earlier, according to NTSB.

The panel also noted that the Tesla's battery system was breached in the crash and became engulfed in flames shortly after bystanders removed Huang from the vehicle.

The battery also reignited five days later in a holding pen and was extinguished by local fire officials, NTSB said.

In this Friday March 23, 2018 photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The National Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to look into a fatal crash and fire Friday in California that involved a Tesla electric SUV. The agency says on Twitter that it's not clear whether the Tesla Model X was operating on its semi-autonomous control system called Autopilot at the time. Investigators will study the fire that broke out after the crash. (KTVU via AP) ORG XMIT: FX101

AP

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com