Lamar Alexander Over the Years Lamar Alexander, center, dances with a group of kids during his campaign for the Republican primary for governor during the activities of the bicentennial celebration of Jonesboro, Tenn., on July 6, 1974. Young Nashville lawyer Lamar Alexander, right, gets good news about the way the election for the GOP gubernatorial nomination is going over the telephone in Knoxville, Tenn. Aug. 1, 1974. Learning later that is scored an impressive victory is his wife, Honey, left, and their children, Leslie, 2, and Drew, 4. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lamar Alexander, back, watches on a studio monitor as his Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ray Blanton fields questions from reporters during WDCN-TV’s “Meet the Candidate” show Oct. 24, 1974. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lamar Alexander and wife Honey spent some time with their children and pet after voting and waiting for the polling places to close on Nov. 5, 1974. Six of seven major candidates for governor are guests of The TennesseanÕs Three-Star Forum Banquet at the downtown Sheraton June 2, 1978. They were Democrat Richard Fulton, left, and Republican Lamar Alexander, both of Nashville and Democrats Jake Butcher of Knoxville, Public Service Commissioner Bob Clement of Nashville, Nashville attorney Shelley Stiles and State Rep. Roger Murray of Jackson. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lamar Alexander, top left, and Democratic candidate Bob Clement and debate moderator Jud Collins looks on as another candidate speaks during a television forum at the Legislative Plaza July 27, 1978. The 90 minutes broadcast was shown live in Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lamar Alexander, left, with an enlargement of excerpts from financial documents of Democratic opponent Jake Butcher in the background, outlines charges that Butcher has been deceptive about a trust of his holdings during an appearance before Vanderbilt University law students Sept. 19, 1978. With Jake Butcher, left, the Democratic nominee for governor, looking on, Republican candidate Lamar Alexander speaks to some 200 at The Temple in Nashville on Sept. 24, 1978. The two candidates came face to face for the first time since Alexander began his intensive campaign last week against the financial wheelings and dealings of Knoxville banker Butcher. Gov. Lamar Alexander, left, is escorted by state troopers to a Datsun pickup truck used in the groundbreaking for the $300 million Datsun plant Feb. 4, 1981, in Smyrna. Union members booed and jeered during the ceremony because Datsun maker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. is contracting with a South Carolina firm that will use union and non-union labor to build the plant. Gov. Lamar Alexander, right, holds a press conference Nov. 9, 1982, in his offices at the state Capitol. Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander, left, and United Auto Workers Vice President Don Ephlin announce July 30, 1985, that Saturn will build its plant in Spring Hill. Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander, left, and Nissan USA President Marvin Runyon unveil a Nissan Sentra passenger car May 11, 1984, at the Nissan plant in Smyrna. Runyon announced the plant will begin production of the Sentra in April of 1985. Malcolm S. Forbes Jr., second from left, president of Forbes magazine, shows Donald S. MacNaughton, left, chairman of the executive committee of HCA, Gov. Lamar Alexander and Jack C. Massey, head of Massey Burch Investment Group, a prospectus for a special advertising supplement on Tennessee to be published in Forbes at Vanderbilt Plaza on Sept. 18, 1985. Barbara Bush, front left, and Gov. Lamar Alexander, front right, looks on as BarbaraÕs husband, Vice President George Bush is on stage with Roy Acuff during the show at the Opry House May 18, 1985. Beloved country comedienne Minnie Pearl, and her husband, Henry Cannon, second from left, greet former Gov. Winfield Dunn, left, Country Music Foundation board chairman Joe Talbot, Tennessee Gov. Ned McWherter and former Gov. Lamar Alexander during ceremonies at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Nov. 17, 1987. She was presented the Roy Acuff Award for outstanding service to mankind. The award was presented by the foundation and The Tennessean. After an invocation, Gov. Lamar Alexander salutes his successor, Gov.-elect Ned McWherter, in a speech during the inauguration ceremony at the Legislative Plaza Jan. 17, 1986. Tipper Gore, left, wife of Tennessee U.S. Senator Al Gore Jr., Gov. Lamar Alexander and wife Honey are looking on during the inauguration of Tennessee 46th governor Jan. 17, 1986. Gov. Lamar Alexander, left, Mrs. M.S. Howard of Lebanon, and John Seigenthaler, president and publisher of The Tennessean, share a moment prior to the graduation ceremony of Cumberland University in Lebanon May 2, 1986. The three are receiving honorary degrees. Photographer Robin Hood, left, Gov. Lamar Alexander enjoy a quip about the similarity between Japanese and American professional wrestlers during a reception May 1, 1986 at the executive residence introducing their new book, ÒFriends: Japanese and Tennesseans.Ó Gov. Lamar Alexander, center left, listens to a Nashville State Technical Institute instructor for commands to type into a computer terminal June 7, 1983. The governor and about 30 state secretaries and members of his Cabinet went back to school at night to learn basic computer programming. Gov. Lamar Alexander, second from left; Robert Crandall, American Airlines' chairman and president; William Moore Jr., president of Metro Nashville Airport Authority; Metro Mayor Richard Fulton and Robert C.H. Mathews Jr., chairman of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority, share a laugh as they cut the ribbon to official open American Airlines' new hub April 15, 1986. Gov. Lamar Alexander, right, and his wife, Honey, welcome John Seigenthaler, left, president and publisher of The Tennessean, and George Whitley, president of the Tennessee Press Association, at a reception Jan. 23, 1986, for the TPA at the governor's mansion on Curtiswood Lane. Gov. Lamar Alexander, second from left, is all smiles after cutting the ribbon to officially open the new stretch of Interstate 440 on Dec. 12, 1985. With him are Robert E. Farris, left, Rep. Victor Ellis, second from right, and TDOT Commissioner Dale Kelley. The 7.1-mile project was the most expensive stretch of roadway in the state, with total costs reaching $178.3 million. With Lt. Gov. John Wilder, middle, and House Speaker Ned McWherter, right, looking on, Gov. Lamar Alexander presents his $5.6 billion budget to the General Assembly in the House chamber of the state Capitol on Jan. 31, 1985. With Lt. Gov. John Wilder, middle, and House Speaker Ned McWherter, right, looking on, Gov. Lamar Alexander presents his $5.6 billion budget to the General Assembly in the House chamber of the state Capitol on Jan. 31, 1985. President Ronald Reagan, center, on his re-election campaign, is all smiles after getting introduces by Gov. Lamar Alexander, left, and Senate Majority Leader Howard Baker, second from right, during a gathering of local business leaders at the Opryland Hotel Sept. 13, 1984. Gov. Lamar Alexander, left, embraces Barbara Mandrell during an invitation-only concert for the National Governors' Association on July 28, 1984, in Andrew Jackson Hall of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander shows off his piano skills during star Barbara Mandrell's invitation-only concert for the National Governors' Association July 28, 1984 in Andrew Jackson Hall of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Charlie Daniels, right, doffs his hat to Governor Lamar Alexander Jan. 31, 1984 after Alexander proclaimed Feb. 4 "??Volunteer Jam X Day."? The CDB'??s homecoming concert cranks up on that day at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium. Desmond F. Hudson, right, president of Northern Telecom Inc., explains Sept. 21, 1983 how space will be used in the companyâ??s new $25 million corporate home that is going up in MetroCener. Looking on are Victor S. Johnson Jr., president of Aladdin Industries Inc., Gov. Lamar Alexander and Metro mayor Richard Fulton. Northern Telecom expects to occupy the new building in the summer of 1985. Recently named University of Tennessee President Lamar Alexander, a Vanderbilt alumnus, and his wife Honey watch Vanderbilt takes on 14-ranked Florida at Memorial Gym Jan. 30, 1988. Lamar Alexander, right, welcomes President George W. Bush to the stage at the Nashville Convention Center to address the crowd at a $1,000-per-plate luncheon to raise money for the Alexander campaign. 9/17/2002 Country artist Steve Wariner, left, joins Senatorial candidate Lamar Alexander during a fundraiser at Merchants Restaurant Nov. 2, 2002. April 13, 2009: Tennessee Sens. Bob Corker, left, and Lamar Alexander talk about how they will help on the federal level as they tour tornado damage in Murfreesboro. Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander talk with resident Philip Smith about the damage to his home during a tour of tornado damage in Murfreesboro, Tenn. April 13, 2009 (photo GEORGE WALKER IV / THE TENNESSEAN) Senatorial candidate Lamar Alexander plays a Hank Williams song during a fundraiser at Merchants Restaurant Nov. 2, 2002. Former governors Winfield Dunn and Lamar Alexander and Gov. Bill Haslam cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony of SR 840 on Friday in Burwood, Tenn. in Nov. 2012. Honey Alexander, right, a longtime advocate for children's health and wife of Sen. Lamar Alexander, is the namesake of Family & Children’s Service new headquarters in Nashville. In the picture, the Alexanders attend the funeral of John Seigenthaler in July 2014. Sen. Lamar Alexander, left, laughs with former Sen. Fred Thompson while traveling on Alexander's campaign bus in Middle Tennessee Aug. 5, 2014. Sen. Bob Corker greets Sen. Lamar Alexander as they prepare for the inauguration of Gov. Bill Haslam at Legislative Plaza Saturday Jan. 17, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Sen. Lamar Alexander pays his respects to Sen. Douglas Henry's family members during Henry's funeral service at the Downtown Presbyterian Church in Nashville on Friday, March 10, 2017. Senator Lamar Alexander is photographed in his office Wednesday August 23, 2017. Flanked by U.S. Rep. Diane Black, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts and U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, President Donald Trump signs an executive order on rural broadband at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center on Jan. 8, 2018, in Nashville. Senators Lamar Alexander, center, and Bob Corker, right are seen before a unity rally with U.S. Rep. Diane Black and Randy Boyd (behind left) at the Omni Hotel Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Sen. Lamar Alexander speaks during a unity rally at the Omni Hotel Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Behind from the right are Sen. Bob Corker, Gov. Bill Haslam, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee and state Speaker of the House Beth Harwell. Senator Lamar Alexander wins his race against Joe Carr.Thursday Aug. 7, 2014, in Nashville

After roughly a quarter century in elected office, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will retire after 2020.

The former Republican governor, who has served in the Senate since first being elected in 2002, said Monday that he will not seek a fourth term in the upper chamber.

“I will not be a candidate for re-election to the United State Senate in 2020,” said Alexander.

He thanked the people of Tennessee, calling them generous.

"I am deeply grateful, but now it is time for someone else to have that privilege," said Alexander.

His decision means for the second time in two years, Tennessee will have an open U.S. Senate race.

Like Sen. Bob Corker, the Tennessee Republican last year declined to run for a third term, Alexander’s announcement will send shockwaves throughout Tennessee’s political landscape.

Contenders will line up for 2020 campaign

Although it is not clear who may vie for the seat, contenders could include Gov. Bill Haslam and incoming U.S. Rep. Mark Green.

Haslam flirted with the idea of running for the Senate when Corker announced his retirement. Green has expressed interest in running for the seat held by Alexander in 2020.

Others who could consider a bid include U.S. Rep. Diane Black and Knoxville entrepreneur Randy Boyd — both of whom unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for governor earlier this year.

Among Democrats, the list of potential candidates could include Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro, state Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Iraq War veteran James Mackler.

Mackler entered the 2018 race but ultimately dropped out when former Gov. Phil Bredesen launched his own campaign.

Alexander remains popular

To some, Alexander’s decision may come as a surprise. In recent years, he has been a continuing presence in Washington, D.C., sponsoring measures related to the music industry, education and opioids that have become law.

Alexander is chairman of the key Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, which handles everything from education policy to issues with the Affordable Care Act.

A recent poll found Alexander remained popular among likely Republican primary voters.

But in many ways, his retirement makes sense. Alexander would be 86 years old by the end of a fourth term.

And although he’s been supportive of President Donald Trump, Alexander could face a Republican challenger who is further to the right on the political spectrum, making a re-election bid more difficult.

When he last ran for re-election in 2014, Joe Carr, a tea party aligned Republican, lost by just 9 points, leading some political observers to see Alexander as vulnerable.