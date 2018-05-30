Allergan released this image showing the incorrect packaging for birth-control treatment Taytulla.

A birth control pill maker says a packaging error could result in patients getting pregnant, so the company issued a voluntary recall Tuesday.

Allergan, the maker of Taytulla birth control capsules, said the four inactive placebo doses in a recent capsule card were placed out of order, posing a pregnancy risk.

The maroon pills were placed in the first four slots of a recent sequence card. They should be placed in the last four slots of a sequence. The company explained the 28-capsule card should start with 24 active pink softgel capsules, which are to be taken once a day, followed by the four maroon capsules to end the month.

Customers with the scrambled capsule card will get a recall letter from the company, which will arrange for the pills to be returned. The affected lot number is 5620706, the company said.

As always, the company said in a statement, if you think you might be pregnant, please visit a doctor.

