"I can't imagine not bringing him with me," said Kitt Tufts on Wednesday about her dog, Leo, who comes to work with her every day at her vintage home decor shop, Hifalutin Chic, in Stuart. Leo, an 11-year-old Shorkie, is friends with the regulars, is often the first one to the door to greet customers and helps out as a security guard at the shop, taking his role "very seriously," Tufts said.

STUART, Fla. — Leonardo Tufts is the official greeter and head of security at the Hifalutin Chic furniture store.

He’s earned such a following here that regular customers stop by to see him even when they’re not shopping for vintage décor.

The 11-year-old Shorkie is among the furry “employees” nationwide that businesses are finding to be a big bonus when it comes to making human workers happier on the job.

On Friday, more pups across the country will join their masters at the office, gym and other businesses for the 20th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Pet Sitters International started the day in 1999 as a way to promote pet adoptions and has seen it grow in popularity, event spokeswoman Beth Stultz said.

“Take Your Dog to Work Day is an amazing annual event that gives us an opportunity to spend a little extra time with our furry family members during the work week," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, director of consumer experience for Wellness Natural Pet Food. "But we’re starting to see more and more offices implement pet-friendly policies year-round."

What employees want

Only one in five people surveyed by the Tewksbury, Mass.-based pet food company work for a business that celebrates Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Yet, 37 percent of Americans would sacrifice benefits — including vacation time, working from home or a pay cut — to be able to bring their dog to work. Forty-four percent would consider a career move for a pet-friendly workplace.

"Not only are there proven benefits to having pets at work, like lowered blood pressure, lessened anxiety and increased physical activity, but it also helps attract and retain employees, especially among millennial workers," Leary-Coutu said.

The Society for Human Resource Management also has been tracking businesses’ pet-friendly policies, said Edward Yost, manager of employee relations and development.

The data shows 9 percent of employers allow pets at work in 2018, up from 4 percent in 2014.

Yost points to influential employers including Amazon that have pet-friendly policies as helping to move the issue forward. More than 6,000 dogs go to work each day at the retail giant's Seattle-based headquarters.

Lara Hirschfield is Amazon’s Woof Pack manager and oversees the dog program. Her duties include registering the pooches and making sure reception desks are stocked with doggie snacks and that the dog parks are well-maintained.

“Having dogs in our offices is an amazing treat," Hirschfield said. "We are proud this is such a uniquely Amazonian tradition. It’s truly ingrained in our company culture."

Being pet-friendly also gives employees flexibility, said Alison Sullivan, spokeswoman for Glassdoor in Mill Valley, California, named one of America's most pet-friendly businesses.

“Having a dog-friendly space is a way Glassdoor encourages its employees to bring their whole selves to work and allows them more flexibility in balancing work and their furry family members,” Sullivan said.

GFA International, a Florida engineering firm, allows dogs to come to work once a month, said Tania Valcourt, an administrative assistant at the Port St. Lucie office. The firm also has locations in Fort Myers, Miami and Delray Beach.

“We look forward to it so much,” Valcourt said, who brings her 12-year-old Jack Russell mix, Dixie, to work with her. “It makes everyone happy, and happy employees are just more productive.”

Which pets to allow?

Some of the challenges for businesses trying to develop pet-friendly policies are allergies, property damage and animal phobias, Yost said.

A big question is how to determine which animals are acceptable.

“Do you draw the line at guinea pigs, potbelly pigs?" said Yost, who considers himself an animal advocate as a pet parent to three dogs. "You want to be inclusive, but some people have pet snakes. Some people have pet tarantulas, those kind of non-traditional pets.”

Mars Petcare has created a toolkit to help businesses draft policies, said Katie Evans, a spokeswoman at the pet food maker, whose brands include Whiskas, Pedigree, Sheba, Iams and Royal Canin.

“We’d love to see all offices develop policies,” Evans said. "We know the interest is there."

Attracting customers

Maxima, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier, gets a workout in with owner Bob Del Vecchio at Vero Beach Athletic Club on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 as gym member Alyssa Ruby looks on. "I started bringing her into the gym almost as soon as we got her," said Del Vecchio, "and she loves it here. People come to the gym just see her." Friday is the 20th annual celebration of Pet Sitters International's Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Allowing dogs in the workplace isn't only good for employees. It can be good for business.

Vero Beach Athletic Club owner Bob Del Vecchio started bringing Maxima, a 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier, to work with him when she was a puppy.

On the rare day where she stays home, members at the Florida club ask where she is, Del Vecchio said.

“She’s harmless and sweet,” he said. “Everyone loves petting her.”

Stuart resident Kitt Tufts, owner of the 1-year Stuart décor store and Leonardo’s mom, often finds customers crouched down petting the pup.

“Most people are dog people, and they come in for a dog fix,” she said. “They enjoy having him here, and I don’t have worry about him being home alone.”

Tips for pet owners

Here are tips for a successful office visit from Beth Stultz, spokeswoman for Take Your Dog to Work Day:

Do an office check. Check with management and coworkers to see if anyone is allergic, afraid of or opposed to you bringing your dog to work. Puppy-proof your work space. Make sure your office environment is safe and remove poisonous plants, hide cords and wires and secure toxic items. Make sure Fido is fit for work. Shots should be current and dogs should be bathed and groomed. Consider your dog’s demeanor and how your dog has behaved in the past around strangers before deciding if you should participate. Prepare a doggie bag. Include food, treats, bowls, toys, a leash, paper towels, clean-up bags and disinfectant. Consider bringing a baby gate for your doorway or a portable kennel. Think of coworkers. Be mindful of coworkers' time and space. Not everyone will want to interact with your dog. Plan your pet’s feeding times and potty breaks. To avoid accidents, monitor the amount of treats coworkers give your dog. Have an exit strategy. If your pet becomes boisterous, agitated or withdrawn, you might want to plan to take him home. Alternative participation. Definitely not as much fun, but if your workplace won’t allow dogs — or your dog isn’t ready — consider bringing a favorite photo of your pooch.

Most pet-friendly companies

According to a survey by Wellness Natural Pet Food, the following are America’s 10 most pet-friendly companies:

