An Oregon high school student says his First Amendment rights were violated when he was suspended for wearing a "Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co." T-shirt to school.

Addison Barnes,18, wore the shirt to Liberty High school on Jan. 19 for a scheduled discussion on immigration issues in his "People and Politics" class, according to a complaint filed May 18 in U.S. District Court.

Barnes was told his T-shirt, which also featured the words, "The wall just got 10 feet higher," had offended at least one teacher and one student, at which point he covered it up.

"I thought to myself, 'You know this isn't right, this is my First Amendment right to be able to wear this shirt,'" Barnes told KGW-TV, Portland, Ore. "So I took off the jacket and the assistant principal had seen that and sent for a security guard to escort me out of class."

Barnes was then asked to either remove the shirt or leave the school. He chose to leave, and the departure was marked as a suspension.

"If somebody else disagrees with me politically, I think they should be able to express their viewpoints just as I should be able to express my viewpoints in school," Barnes told KPTV.

The pro-Trump T-shirt that led to Liberty High School student Addison Barnes' suspension.

U.S. District Court exhibit

Liberty High School’s Parent-Student Handbook doesn't address political clothing, KPTV reported. But Hillsboro School District’s Standards of Student Conduct says, "Clothing decorated or marked with illustrations, words, or phrases that are disruptive or potentially disruptive, and/or that promote superiority of one group over another is not permitted."

"He was told he offended them but that's a far cry from being disruptive and it is certainly a far cry from violating school policy, let alone what is clearly First Amendment free speech law," said Barnes attorney Mike McLane.

"The school clearly crossed the line," ACLU Oregon Legal Director Mat dos Santos told KGW-TV. "This shirt is mean spirited, but it isn't a 'disturbance' under First Amendment case law."

Trump's border wall has been the controversial symbol of his tough immigration policies since he launched his presidential campaign.

"It is disappointing that Liberty High School decided to censor the student instead of inviting the student body to discuss immigration, the freedom of speech, and the impacts of xenophobic rhetoric," dos Santos said. "Schools have a responsibility to teach our youth how to engage in thoughtful conversations about difficult and potentially offensive subject matters. Censorship doesn’t work and often just elevates the subject the government is trying to silence."

