Stressed about finances? You're not alone.

Workers of all ages are concerned about money, according to PwC US’s 2018 Employee Financial Wellness Survey. They fret about a lack of emergency savings, not being able to retire when they want to, how to cover health costs in retirement, how to financially support parents and adult children — and more.

Yet, there are action steps that can alleviate some of those concerns and bolster "financial wellness," which PwC says workers typically define as freedom from stress and financial worry, and the ability to make choices that let them enjoy life.

Here's what to do:

Build an emergency fund

Not having emergency savings is the most frequently cited financial concern for Millennial and Gen X employees, according to PwC.

One proven way to build up that fund: make the savings automatic. Have a set amount taken directly out of a paycheck and deposited into a separate account, says Larry Stein, the president of financial advisory firm Disciplined Investment Management.

“That way you don't make a decision whether or not to save the money each paycheck,” he says.

Set a goal of saving at least six months of take-home pay for emergencies in a money market fund, he says.

“Once your emergency fund exceeds six months of your take-home income, start investing the excess for the long term,” says Stein.

For instance, if you're in your 20s or 30s and plan to keep this money invested for 20 years or more, you have time on your side and can substantially increase your savings by investing entirely in equities, says Stein.

"Take advantage of your youth and invest 100% in low-cost equity ETFs such as 75% in the S&P 500 and 25% in small-cap equities," he says. "Sure, the excess invested in equities will have its ups and downs, but if you hang in there you may be surprised at how much this portfolio will grow over the long term."

Don’t raid your 401(k)

Your 401(k) is for long-term retirement savings, says Spencer Betts, a financial consultant with Bickling Financial Services. Yet, many plan participants borrow or withdraw money from their 401(k) for emergencies and that can be costly.

“I work with a number of 401(k) plans and I wish loans were never allowed,” says Betts.

According to a hypothetical scenario from JP Morgan, a 401(k) plan participant who contributed regularly to a 401(k) had a balance of $1.7 million, while the participant with 401(k) loans had just $1.1 million.

Betts says a person who takes one 401(k) loan often takes multiple loans out because they see it as an easy way to access capital. Many of those loans are not taken for true emergencies, but rather to fund a lifestyle, he says.

According to Betts, a home equity line of credit or even credit cards, in most cases, makes more sense than borrowing or outright withdrawing money from your 401(k).

"Of course, you need to open a home equity line of credit before the crisis,” he says. “Having it open just in case is a great idea for those who can qualify.”

Prepare if you're a caretaker

Workers who care for both their parents and children face many challenges. So-called "sandwich-generation workers" use twice as many credit cards to pay for monthly necessities a non-caretaker of parents and kids, says PwC. These caretakers are also more than twice as likely to have withdrawn money held in retirement plans to pay for non-retirement expenses.

Parents supporting adult kids should decide if the help they are giving is actually a necessity, says Kelley Long, a financial planner with Financial Finesse.

“Think about what would happen to your kids if you could no longer support them," she says. “Most people acknowledge that their kids would be able to figure it out if they were no longer giving them money or paying their bills.”

For those supporting adult children, Long says to allot a pre-determined amount to set aside each month in a separate account. “That still allows the employee to meet her own financial obligations and she doesn't feel like she's cutting people off, but she's setting limits,” she says. “The next time someone comes to her for help, she just has to look at that one account and see if she can say yes, no, or not yet."

Caring for aging parents can get complicated, says Long, because a parent could be homeless or living below the poverty line without a child's help. She advises kids who are supporting parents to ask them to contribute some of their retirement income to household expenses.

Plan for health care expenses in retirement

Many Baby Boomers delay retirement in order to keep their existing health care coverage, according to the PwC report.

While this can delay retirement R&R, holding on to an employer-sponsored health insurance is a wise move, says Carolyn McClanahan, the founder of financial planning firm Life Planning Partners.

“In general, if you are healthy it’s better to continue working in some sort of capacity where you get health care,” she says. "Health care costs potentially could be your hugest outlier depending on your health care usage."

She adds: "we’re in such a flux with the state of what health care is going to look like. And the most stable insurance that you can get right now if you’re pre-Medicare age is employer-based coverage."

Those who don't want to postpone retirement past age 65, the age at which one typically signs up for Medicare, should research, and plan for, later-in-life health care costs.

For instance, a 65-year-old couple retiring today will spend roughly $17,278 per year combined on health care over the course of 20.4 years of retirement, according to Fidelity’s most recent health care cost estimate.

The government's Medicare & You publication explains what Medicare covers and a local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides Medicare beneficiaries with information, counseling and enrollment assistance. SHIP also provides free, in-depth, one-on-one insurance counseling and assistance to the friends, family and caregivers of Medicare beneficiaries.

Robert Powell is the editor of TheStreet’s Retirement Daily and contributes regularly to USA TODAY. Got questions about money? Email Bob at rpowell@allthingsretirement.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

