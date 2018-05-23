Adult film star Stormy Daniels will now have her own day, thanks to a California city.

That's right. Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with President Trump, will be awarded the key to a California city on Wednesday where local officials will officially designate Wednesday as "Stormy Daniels Day."

Daniels is in the middle of a lawsuit battling the president and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in hopes of being freed from a non-disclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 presidential election. But, she's taking a break and will head out to West Hollywood, where the city council will honor her.

Officials of the city, bordering Beverly Hills and considered a prominent LGBT community, said in a release they chose to recognize Daniels because in "these politically tumultuous times," she has "proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation."

More: The $130,000 question: What the White House has said about the Stormy Daniels payoff

More: Porn actress Stormy Daniels sues President Trump for defamation

More: Trump voters think he's lying about Stormy Daniels. And no, they don't really care.

Leaders in the city of about 35,000 have been outspoken critics of Trump, even calling for Congress to start impeachment proceedings. The city has taken firm stances for the LGBT community and reaffirmed their role as a sanctuary city.

In 2014, West Hollywood awarded a key to the cast of MTV's Faking It. The show took on a number of LGBT issues, including one of the characters coming out about being born intersex.

Earlier this year, the city also presented a key to Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, the actors who portrayed Cheech and Chong in the blockbuster Up in Smoke. The honor was bestowed to mark 40 years since the movie was released.

On Wednesday after Daniels accepts the key, she will sign autographs and meet with fans at Chi Chi LaRue's, a gay adult store, according to West Hollywood city spokeswoman Sheri Lunn.

Lunn said the city is excited to greet Daniels, adding "We've all been joking around here that it's going to be a stormy day in West Hollywood!"

Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com