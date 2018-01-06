Steven Wiggins was captured Friday, June 1, 2018, in Hickman County, Tennessee. Police had been searching for him since Wednesday, May 30, 2018, when Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker was found dead in his vehicle.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via The Tennessean

DICKSON, Tenn. — The manhunt for a suspect wanted in this week's killing of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy came to an end Friday when the man was captured by law enforcement.

Steven Wiggins was found during the mid-morning hoursin Hickman County, Tennessee, by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, said Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward.

"From my understanding he was laying on the side of the road," said Ward.

Wiggins was captured not far from where the shooting incident took place in Dickson County, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning, Ward said.

Wiggins, 31, had been wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, 38, who was found dead in his vehicle after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

May 31: Still no sign of suspect Steven Wiggins in Tennessee deputy's death

Since Wednesday, local, state and federal authorities had been tirelessly searching for Wiggins within a 3-mile radius from where Baker's vehicle was found in a wooded area.

A photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday morning shows Wiggins seated in the back of a patrol car wearing a black polo shirt and muddy jeans that are ripped.

Dickson County deputy killed in shooting, manhunt underway People watch as an ambulance carrying the body of 32-year-old Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker is escorted by police cars on Highway 46, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn. Baker, a 10-year veteran of the department, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning. 01 / 26 People watch as an ambulance carrying the body of 32-year-old Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker is escorted by police cars on Highway 46, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn. Baker, a 10-year veteran of the department, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning. 01 / 26

The photo appears to indicate Wiggins has been out in the elements for some time.

It was not immediately known where troopers took Baker after his arrest, but there was a large police presence outside a hospital.

On Wednesday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Erika Castro-Miles, 38, of Dickson, Tennessee, on a first-degree murder charge in connection to Baker's death. She's being held without bond in Dickson and as of Friday morning no court date had been set in her case.

Authorities say Castro-Miles and Wiggins knew each other. Court documents released Thursday show Castro-Miles told police she saw Wiggins shoot Baker.

According to the court papers, Castro-Miles fled the scene after the shooting and hid under a home until she was caught by police.

May 30: Woman charged in deputy’s killing, manhunt continues in Tennessee

Wiggins, a felon with a violent criminal history spanning back more than a decade, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting Wednesday including one for reportedly attacking Castro-Miles at a motel and stealing her four-door Saturn the day prior to the shooting.

Authorities haven't announced a possible motive in Baker's murder, but said Wiggins was quickly identified using surveillance footage.

Steven Wiggins had been added to state's most wanted list

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Wiggins to its Top 10 Most Wanted list Wednesday and issued a statewide Tennessee Blue Alert. The alert is similar to an Amber Alert, but used in cases when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

The active warrants against Wiggins included one for aggravated assault and theft stemming from the incident with Castro-Miles. The others were for failure to appear in Dickson County General Sessions Court from February on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and for failing to report to his probation officer related to a domestic violence case in Williamson County.

Follow Natalie Neysa Alund and Natalie Allison on Twitter: @nataliealund and @natalie_allison

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com