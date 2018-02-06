Photo tour: Beautiful Minnesota Voyaguers National Park 01 / 26 Voyaguers National Park 01 / 26

Minnesota's Whitewater State Park is home to some stunningly rugged scenery, challenging trails and fine trout fishing.

Gary Garth for USA TODAY

ELBA, Minn. — For about 200 yards upstream from the Highway 74 bridge, the Whitewater River carves a narrow slash through a wide valley. Following the streamside trail upstream, however, the valley shrinks between some surprisingly rugged limestone bluffs.

This is unusual for southeastern Minnesota. But this corner of the Gopher State is part of the Driftless Area, which was largely spared the ancient glacier scouring that flattened much of the Midwest.

The Whitewater River dissects Whitewater State Park, which was established in 1919, about 9,900 years after the last glacier receded. But the unique geography remains.

As a result, the park is home to some stunningly rugged scenery, challenging trails and fine trout fishing.

Armed with a 3-weight fly rod and about two hours of afternoon daylight I worked my way upstream through the valley to where the river skirts a towering limestone bluff, upon which the late afternoon sun seemed to ride.

The stretch of the Whitewater is a series of shallow, rock strewn riffles. Back-to-back casts resulted in a couple of dazzling colored brook trout. The 100% catch rate was unusual, but the palm-size brook trout were not. Wild brook trout are iridescent jewels. What they lack in size they more than make up for in beauty.

Working downstream past the bridge to where the river deepens into a turquoise-colored pool before spilling in the meadow, I missed a hard strike then connected with a bright 10-inch rainbow.

Brook trout are natives. Brown trout swim here, too. They were introduced but haven’t been stocked in years. The occasional rainbow stocking undoubtedly helps boost catch rates.

The park includes more than 250 campsites, from primitive walk-in to drive through full electric. Five camper cabins are also available.

More than 15 miles of hiking trails range from easy to strenuous. For visitors who only have an hour or two, park officials recommend either the rugged 0.7-mile Chimney Rock Trail or the moderate 1.7-mile meadow trail. From one the view is down; from the other it surrounds you.

The Whitewater River is something of a misnomer. There are no surging, foaming Class V torrents. The name is taken from the Native American Dakota word “Minneiska,” which, roughly translated, means “white water.” It’s a descriptive name. Runoff from the light-colored clay banks sometimes turns the river a milky white.

Whitewater State Park is a pretty place. If you’re in the neighborhood check it out. Don’t forget your fishing rod.

If you go

Whitewater State Park is located approximately 3 miles south of Elba, Minn., on State Highway 74. The 2,700-acre park is open year-round. Some facilities are seasonal. Winter activities include snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The park adjoins the 28,000-acre Whitewater Wildlife Management Area.

For more information go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/whitewater/index.html, email whitewater.statepark@state.mn.us or phone 507-312-2300.

