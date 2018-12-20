Bring on the Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha.

Starbucks Happy Hour is back with a $3 deal on holiday drinks.

Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday through closing time, get any hot, iced or blended grande

holiday beverage for $3 at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. The $3 price is nearly 50 percent off the normal price of most of the limited-time drinks.

Holiday beverages include hot chocolates; and hot, iced, blended and crème versions of the Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Chai Eggnog Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Maple Pecan Latte and Juniper Latte.

However, in order to take advantage of the special, you need an invitation.

Starbucks has unveiled four new holiday cups.

The Dec. 20 Happy Hour offer has been loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members who have previously signed up for Happy Hour emails were sent an email with a code. Sign up for future offers at https://happyhour.starbucks.com.

According to the fine print, this offer excludes hot and iced brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages and Starbucks Reserve beverages.

Starbucks revamped its popular Happy Hour program in March. When the program first began in 2010, it was focused on the Frappuccino.

Happy Hour now goes beyond the blended drink, and offers rotate to include espresso and iced tea, too. The discounts also vary: Sometimes it’s a buy-one-get-one free deal and others it’s half-price drinks.

