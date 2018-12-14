Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer with a three-day Happy Hour event.

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday through closing time, buy any grande or larger espresso beverage or hot chocolate and get one free at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. Many holiday drinks include espresso.

The deal will be repeated Saturday from 3 p.m. to closing and then again Sunday. Happy Hour events typically last one afternoon, not three.

However, in order to take advantage of the special up to three times, once per day, you need an invitation.

The Dec. 14-16 Happy Hour offer has been loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members who have previously signed up for Happy Hour emails were sent an email with a code.

Sign up for future offers at https://happyhour.starbucks.com.

A barista holds a Starbucks holiday cup.

Starbucks

More: Starbucks to add delivery, change its cafe cleaning schedule

More: December specials: Your guide to the month's festive freebies and merry meal deals

More: Buy a gift card, get a freebie at these restaurants, businesses

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The coffee giant's line of holiday drinks include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and the new Juniper Latte.

This week's offer excludes hot and iced brewed coffee, Frappuccino blended beverages, ready to drink beverages and Starbucks Reserve beverages.

Starbucks revamped its popular Happy Hour program in March. When the program first began in 2010, it was focused on the Frappuccino.

Happy Hour now goes beyond the blended drink, and offers rotate to include espresso and iced tea, too. The discounts also vary: Sometimes it’s a buy-one-get-one free deal and others it’s half-price drinks.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.