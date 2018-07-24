House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. "There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," he stated. "The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy."

ALEX EDELMAN, JULY 12, 2018 BY GETTY IMAGES

House Speaker Paul Ryan downplayed President Donald Trump’s threat to revoke the security clearances of high-level ex-government officials who have criticized the president.

“I think he’s just trolling people, honestly,” Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Tuesday.

Ryan declined to say whether such a move would be appropriate, arguing that it’s under the purview of the White House, not Congress.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump was exploring "mechanisms" to revoke security clearances of six officials who served in the Obama Administration: ex-CIA director John Brennan, former FBI director James Comey, ex-national intelligence director James Clapper, former CIA director Michael Hayden, former national security adviser Susan Rice and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.

More: President Trump considers revoking security clearances for former U.S. officials

Those officials have criticized Trump for his handling of the Russia investigation and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In announcing the review of security clearances, Sanders said that "making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia against the president is extremely inappropriate."

Others called the move petty, an assessment that Ryan seemed to echo on Tuesday.

Also while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the speaker said he wouldn't extend an invitation to Putin to speak to lawmakers if he visited Washington.

Contributing: David Jackson

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com