WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that there is "no evidence of collusion" between the Trump campaign and the Russians in the 2016 election.

"In all of this, in any of this, there's been no evidence that there's been any collusion between the Trump campaign and President Trump and Russia," Ryan told reporters at his weekly news conference. "Let's just make that really clear. There's no evidence of collusion. This is about Russia and what they did and making sure they don't do it again."

Ryan made his comments just one day after rebuffing Trump's claims that the FBI used a confidential informant to spy on his campaign — a charge that Trump has been pushing as "spygate." Congressional Republicans who have seen classified information said the FBI acted appropriately when they investigated whether Russia was trying to influence some of Trump's campaign aides.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who attended a recent closed-door classified briefing on the matter, said the FBI did what it was supposed to do. He said the FBI used the informant to investigate Russia’s actions — not Trump's.

Ryan said Wednesday that he agreed with Gowdy's conclusions. Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

"I think Chairman Gowdy’s initial assessment is accurate ... but we have some more digging to do,” Ryan said. “I have seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment that Chairman Gowdy has made."

Ryan's "no collusion" remarks on Thursday echo the conclusions drawn earlier this year in a report from the Republican majority on the House Intelligence Committee, which is led by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

The committee released a final report in April that criticized Donald Trump's presidential campaign for "poor judgment and ill-conceived actions" in dealing with the Russians but concluded that there is no evidence it colluded with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 election.

Democrats on the committee disagreed, charging that GOP members ignored evidence of collusion to protect Trump.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been operating in a much more bipartisan way, is still conducting its investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a separate criminal investigation on behalf of the Department of Justice.

Ryan made his comments Thursday after being asked whether he supports requests from some House Republicans for DOJ to turn over more documents to Congress about the ongoing Russia investigation and its 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of State.

"It is Congress's job to conduct oversight over the executive branch, over every department in the executive branch...but especially departments like the Department of Justice that affect our civil liberties," Ryan said.

He continued: "The sooner the DOJ complies with all of our document requests, the better this is going to be for everybody."

DOJ officials have balked at some of the document requests from Congress out of concern that they shouldn't be sharing information about the Russia investigation before it is done. However, the department recently shared some classified information with congressional leaders about an informant who helped investigators in the Russia probe.

