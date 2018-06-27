A 16th-century wooden sculpture at a Spanish church looks cartoon-like after an arts and crafts teacher repainted it, igniting outrage by cultural officials.

A priest asked art company Karmacolor to restore the carving of St. George on horseback, ready for battle inside a small church in northern Spain, The Telegraph reports. The company gave the job to a local teacher, who slathered the 500-year-old piece in brightly-colored paint.

Karmacolor posted a since-deleted video of the "restoration" on Facebook, and commenters expressed shock.

"We cannot tolerate more attacks on our cultural heritage," Spain's art conservation association (ACRE) said in a statement. "It shows a frightening lack of training of the kind required for this sort of job."

Some people have compared the botched paint job to the attempted restoration of Ecce Homo fresco of Jesus Christ in 2012, when a well-intentioned woman in her 80s turned a 19-century painting into an image dubbed "Monkey Christ."

In this combination of two undated handout photos made available by the Centro de Estudios Borjanos, the 20th century Ecce Homo-style fresco of Christ, left and the 'restored' version, at right.

The parish never intended the art agency to paint the sculpture, according to Efe news agency. They only wanted the sculpture cleaned.

The mayor of Estella Koldo Leoz told The Guardian the parish did not contact local officials about a restoration.

“It’s not been the kind of restoration that it should have been for this 16th-century statue," he told The Guardian. "They’ve used plaster and the wrong kind of paint and it’s possible that the original layers of paint have been lost.”

He said experts are investigating if it will be possible to restore the statue to its previous state.

