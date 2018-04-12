MELBOURNE, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vaulted off the pad from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base on Monday, tearing its way through unusually clear blue skies on a path to secure at least four company records before deploying dozens of spacecraft.

The 10:34 a.m. Pacific Time (1:34 p.m. ET) mission, labeled SSO-A for Seattle-based Spaceflight Industries, took 64 spacecraft in a specially designed deployer to orbit, but not before the rocket's booster became the star of the show with a liftoff and drone ship landing.

Here are the records SpaceX broke Monday:

• The booster, also known as B1046, became the first Falcon 9 to launch three missions. It's all part of the company's plan to make rockets reusable, reduce costs and increase access to space. If post-launch inspections check out, it could even fly a fourth mission in the near future.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, making company history. It marked the first time the same booster flew three separate missions.

SpaceX

• B1046 also just became the first to launch from all three of SpaceX's pads. That includes Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A in May (Bangabandhu-1); Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40 in August (Merah Putih); and now Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg.

• With 19 launches for the year, SpaceX just broke 2017's record cadence of 18. At least three more launches – two from Cape Canaveral, one from Vandenberg – are expected before the year is out. United Launch Alliance is expected to launch a Delta IV Heavy from Vandenberg on Friday, too.

• And with 64 spacecraft, the SSO-A mission became the largest number of spacecraft ever launched from an American-made rocket. They include technology demonstrations and test spacecraft from universities, countries and other organizations.

But breaking four records isn't the only thing on SpaceX's plate this week – the company is targeting 1:16 p.m. ET Wednesday for a Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, this time with thousands of pounds of cargo for the International Space Station. The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed. Expect a landing back at the Cape for the brand new booster.

