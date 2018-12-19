The adventures of a Colorado college student's pet fish continue.

Southwest Airlines wouldn't let Lanice Powless take her pink pet Betta fish "Cassie" on her flight home to California last week. But Denver International Airport says the fish is in good hands, and airport workers have decided to care for the pet while Powless vacations.

The University of Colorado Springs student abandoned the fish last week so she could board her flight, expressing her dismay earlier this week, however an airport employee turned it in to the lost and found.

"The fish was found at the airport last week by an airport employee and turned in to an information booth (as is common with lost and found items)," The Denver International Airport told USA TODAY in a statement. "Since then, our great customer service team has been taking care of Cassie until we (can) reunite him with Lanice. We’ve been in touch with Lanice and she is making arrangements to get him back."

Cassie "wrote" a letter to "Mom," per the airport.

Cassie
Cassie the fish
Denver International Airport

"Everyone has been really nice to me and has been taking good care of me," the note read. "But I'm ready to come home."

More: College student abandons pet fish after Southwest Airlines doesn't allow in carry-on bag

While TSA policy permits live fish to board airplanes, Southwest does not.

"Our Team offered to re-book the Customer for a later flight to allow them to make arrangements for their pet but the Customer refused that option," the airline said in a statement. "The Customer eventually traveled on their originally scheduled flight.”

Powless said that the airline never made her this re-booking offer, though Southwest stuck to its statement upon clarification.

Contributing: Jennifer Meckles, KUSA

Southwest rolls out five shark-themed Boeing 737s for Shark Week
01 / 09
Southwest Airlines unveils special shark designs on its aircraft as part of a Shark Week partnership. Seen here is the 'Great White' livery, one of five rolled out by the airline.
02 / 09
Southwest Airlines unveils special shark designs on its aircraft as part of a Shark Week partnership. Seen here is the 'Great White' livery, one of five rolled out by the airline.
03 / 09
A shark icon on FlightAware.com shows the flight path of Southwest Flight 1 from Dallas Love to Houston Hobby on July 9, 2018. The plane is one of five Shark Week-themed jets that can be tracked on FlightAware.
04 / 09
Southwest Airlines unveils special shark designs on its aircraft as part of a Shark Week partnership. Seen here is the 'Hammerhead' livery, one of five rolled out by the airline.
05 / 09
This rendering provided by Southwest Airlines shows the 'Bull Shark' design for one of its five Shark Week liveries.
06 / 09
This rendering provided by Southwest Airlines shows the 'Great White' design for one of its five Shark Week liveries.
07 / 09
This rendering provided by Southwest Airlines shows the 'Hammerhead' design for one of its five Shark Week liveries.
08 / 09
This rendering provided by Southwest Airlines shows the 'Mako Shark' design for one of its five Shark Week liveries.
09 / 09
This rendering provided by Southwest Airlines shows the 'Tiger Shark' design for one of its five Shark Week liveries.