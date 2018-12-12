Southwest unveils shark-themed Boeing 737 for Shark Week Southwest Airlines will fly this shark-themed livery on a Boeing 737-700 through Aug. 31, 2017, as part of a Shark Week promotion. Southwest Airlines will fly this shark-themed livery on a Boeing 737-700 through Aug. 31, 2017, as part of a Shark Week promotion. Southwest Airlines will fly this shark-themed livery on a Boeing 737-700 through Aug. 31, 2017, as part of a Shark Week promotion. Southwest Airlines will fly this shark-themed livery on a Boeing 737-700 through Aug. 31, 2017, as part of a Shark Week promotion. Southwest Airlines will fly this shark-themed livery on a Boeing 737-700 through Aug. 31, 2017, as part of a Shark Week promotion.

College football fans trekking to this month's bowl games now have more travel options, courtesy of new flights added by Delta and Southwest.

For fans traveling to the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, to see Alabama play Oklahoma on Dec. 29, Southwest has added nonstop flights from Birmingham and Oklahoma City to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Dec. 28.

Delta has also added additional service to Miami from Birmingham and Oklahoma City on the same day.

For fans traveling home from the Orange Bowl, Southwest will offer additional nonstop flights back to those two cities from Ft. Lauderdale on Dec. 30, as will Delta from Miami.

Orange Bowl: Heisman-level QBs Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa will decide Alabama-Oklahoma

Delta and Southwest are also helping get fans to the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, where Clemson takes on Notre Dame on Dec. 29.

On Dec. 28, Southwest is adding nonstop flights from Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina to Dallas Love Field with service home on Dec. 30, as well as an additional roundtrip flight from Chicago Midway to Dallas.

Delta will add one flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International from Greenville-Spartanburg and one from JFK Airport in New York on Dec. 28, with service home on Dec. 30.

​​​​​​Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame's ability to withstand Clemson's defensive line will be key factor

However, the tickets on Delta and Southwest will cost you. Prices range from $600 to more than $12,000 for the trips.

The winners of the Cotton and Orange Bowls will face off in the national championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 7, 2019.