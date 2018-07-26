Southwest unveils first new look since 2001
01 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
02 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
03 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
04 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
05 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
06 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
07 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
08 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
09 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
10 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
11 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
12 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
13 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
14 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
15 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
16 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
17 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
18 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
19 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
20 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
21 / 41
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
22 / 41
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001.
23 / 41
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look during a Jan. 16, 2000, ceremony in Dallas marking the airline's 30th anniversary.
24 / 41
Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008.
25 / 41
Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011.
26 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago.
27 / 41
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012.
28 / 41
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010.
29 / 41
Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008.
30 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996.
31 / 41
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998.
32 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007.
33 / 41
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003.
34 / 41
A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009.
35 / 41
"Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme.
36 / 41
Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013.
37 / 41
Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft.
38 / 41
Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010.
39 / 41
Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
40 / 41
"Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One."
41 / 41
Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."

Southwest Airlines is aggressively plotting ways to boost revenue, but CEO Gary Kelly says three things are definitely off the table, at least for now: baggage fees, ticket-change fees and assigned seating.

The airline's hallmarks are free checked bags, no change fees and open seating, policies frequently called into question by Wall Street because competitors rake in billions of dollars for charging for those things.

The questions resurfaced on the airline's earnings conference call Thursday when Kelly teased about a "portfolio of new ideas'' the airline is considering to bring in more money. He called them "very handsome opportunities.''

Kelly provided zero specifics beyond saying they won't be introduced this year and perhaps not even in 2019. Hawaii will be a big focus for Southwest in 2019.

When pressed for details by analysts and reporters, Kelly would only say what Southwest won't do: mess with things that are working.

"I don't think we need to change the essence of what Southwest Airlines is to still find opportunities to drive revenues,'' he said.

TODAY IN THE SKYIs that seat taken? Southwest Airlines seat-savers drive some passengers crazy

CEO on Southwest assigned seating

"Let me be very blunt,'' Kelly said. "We are not looking at assigning seats right now. We are not talking about assigning seats now. And we're not talking about looking at it sometime in the future.''

Kelly acknowledged that Southwest's open boarding turns off some potential customers and said the airline's new reservations system gives it the capability to assign seats. And, as always, he didn't completely rule out assigning seats at some point.

"But we don't need it right now,'' he said.

Competitors have made money by charging fees for premium seats with extra legroom and other perks and for "preferred'' seats such as aisle and window seats near the front of the plane.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation pics (story continues below)

April's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
02 / 30
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 takes off from London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
03 / 30
The world's first Boeing 727, which first flew in 1963, makes its final landing on March 2, 2016 at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
04 / 30
Former and current United Airlines employees who had served on the Boeing 727 pose in front of the first of the type after its final flight at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash. on March 2, 2016.
05 / 30
A delightfully dated interior graces the cabin of the first Boeing 727, which completed its last flight on March 2, 2016 in Seattle, WA. It now is on permanent display at the Museum of Flight.
06 / 30
The unique tri-engine assembly of the Boeing 727 graces a snow-white sky at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, WA on March 2, 2016.
07 / 30
A Bombardier business jet takes off at Seattle's Boeing Field airport in March of 2016.
08 / 30
An unusual, private Short C-23 Sherpa lands at Boeing Field in Seattle in March of 2016.
09 / 30
A Boeing 737-800 with miami air takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle in March of 2016.
10 / 30
Surrounded by a flock of swallows, a British Airways Boeing 777-200 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
11 / 30
A ramp agent bids farewell to an ANA Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 4, 2016.
12 / 30
A large flight board at London-Heathrow's Terminal 5 displays connections for arriving international passengers on March 5, 2016.
13 / 30
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 passes over houses on Myrtle Ave, a popular airplane spotting location adjacent to London-Heathrow, on March 5, 2016.
14 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A319 jet takes off from London-Heathrow airport on March 5, 2016.
15 / 30
An Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at a busy London-Heathrow Airport on March 5, 2016.
16 / 30
An Air Mauritius Airbus A340-300 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
17 / 30
A British Airways Boeing 777-200 floats over a field in the early morning hours before landing at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
18 / 30
Clad in the flag of its host nation, a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
19 / 30
A flowery Finnair Airbus A340-300 takes off for nearby Helsinki from London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
20 / 30
Ready for its return flight to Seattle, a British Airways Boeing 747-400 prepares for boarding from London-Heathrow's Terminal 5 on March 6, 2016.
21 / 30
British Airway's Club World business class, on board a Boeing 747-400 bound for Seattle, on March 6, 2016.
22 / 30
The beautiful landscape of Seattle, WA is seen on final approach from a British Airways Boeing 747-400 after a nine-hour flight from London-Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
23 / 30
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's north satellite terminal, seen in March 2016.
24 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
25 / 30
A remote airfield in southern Idaho makes for a picturesque scene on March 12, 2016.
26 / 30
The main ticketing terminal at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
27 / 30
The world's first Boeing 727, which first flew in 1963, makes its final landing on March 2, 2016 at Boeing Field in Seattle.
28 / 30
A United Express Embraer E175 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
29 / 30
Alaska Airlines jets taxi for take off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March of 2016.
30 / 30
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March of 2016.

On baggage and change fees

"We are not thinking about bag fees," Kelly said. "We are not thinking about change fees.''

Southwest has introduced other revenue-raising measures in the past several years, however.

Southwest often touts itself as the fee-free airline but it brings in plenty of money from initiatives including EarlyBird Check-In, which was introduced in 2009 and raised $358 million last year. Passengers pay $15 each way to jump ahead in the boarding line.

The airline added an "upgraded boarding'' option in 2013, letting travelers jump to the front of the line at the last minute. Prices vary by route and other factors. The maximum price for the priority boarding was quietly increased this year. The fee on a Chicago to Phoenix flight this week was $50.

No updates on new Hawaii flights

Southwest provided no updates on a planned start date for its new Hawaii service. The airline previously has said it hopes to begin selling tickets this year and that flights could begin late this year or in early 2019.

Kelly and other executives said the airline's approval process with the Federal Aviation Administration is progressing as expected. The airline needs FAA certification to operate long flights over water.

TODAY IN THE SKYSouthwest Airlines says it will fly to four Hawaii destinations

TODAY IN THE SKYDebut of Southwest's international flying goes smoothly

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals
01 / 35
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
02 / 35
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
03 / 35
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
04 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
05 / 35
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
06 / 35
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
07 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014.
08 / 35
Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
09 / 35
Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014.
10 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014.
11 / 35
Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
12 / 35
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014.
13 / 35
Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014.
14 / 35
Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights.
15 / 35
Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights.
16 / 35
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
17 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba.
18 / 35
A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba.
19 / 35
The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International.
20 / 35
And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014.
21 / 35
Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014.
22 / 35
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
23 / 35
Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand.
24 / 35
The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014.
25 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014.
26 / 35
The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media.
27 / 35
Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica.
28 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba.
29 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
30 / 35
Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
31 / 35
This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting.
32 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
33 / 35
Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba
34 / 35
Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight.
35 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.

TODAY IN THE SKYReno: The biggest little freight hub you’ve never heard of

Reno: The biggest little freight hub you’ve never heard of (photos)
01 / 15
Packages bound for Bradley International Airport, near Hartford, CT, board a Southwest Airlines jet at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, NV on February 15, 2016.
02 / 15
A reel of package tracking stickers extends out onto the floor as an employee affixes the stickers to packages at a Southwest Airlines freight facility in Reno, Nevada on February 15, 2016.
03 / 15
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from a cloudy Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016.
04 / 15
Packages are loaded into a Southwest Airlines' flight at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 15, 2016.
05 / 15
An employee with Southwest boards a forklift inside of a big rig at the company's freight office at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Monday, February 15, 2016.
06 / 15
A Southwest Airlines jet lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
07 / 15
Workers move pallets of freight around a Southwest Airlines cargo facility at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 15, 2016.
08 / 15
Packages are loaded into a Southwest Airlines' flight at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 15, 2016.
09 / 15
Jami Mathisen, an employee at Southwest Airlines' freight office in Reno, Nevada, checks paperwork ahead of the morning rush on February 15, 2016.
10 / 15
One of the first Southwest Airlines' flights of the day from Reno, NV awaits a load packages at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 15, 2016.
11 / 15
Southwest Airlines ramp worker Mark Rusche, far right, catches a break with coworkers before the day begins at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 15, 2016.
12 / 15
Ramp workers load boxes onto a Southwest Airlines flight early in the morning on February 15, 2016 at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nevada.
13 / 15
Paperwork collects on a desk at Southwest Airlines' cargo facility at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 15, 2016.
14 / 15
A pallet of freight weighs in at 514 pounds, according to a scale in Southwest Airlines' freight office at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Feb. 15, 2016.
15 / 15
Packages are loaded into a Southwest Airlines' flight at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 15, 2016.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com