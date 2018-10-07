There's a lot to consider when selecting the best place to spend your golden years. But have you considered going South?
South Dakota, that is.
A new report from Bankrate.com analyzed factors like cost of living, tax burden, weather, crime and health care quality that people must weigh when determining a place to retire.
South Dakota came out on top with the best overall score. The landlocked state that's home to Mount Rushmore placed first in well-being, second in taxes, 10th in cultural vitality and 12th in health care quality. Weather was the only category it didn't fare well in (38th).
“Yes, South Dakotans enjoy a low tax burden, but they are also more satisfied with their lives than anyone else," said Taylor Tepper, an analyst at Bankrate.com.
More Money: 3 reasons IRAs have edge over 401(k)s when it's time to tap your nest egg
More Money: Flexible hours, $10,000 referral fee: Small businesses get creative to hire in tight labor market
More Money: China's tariffs will hit farm states hard, spare service-heavy state
Faring the worst was New York, landing in the bottom 10 in three categories: cost of living, taxes and health care quality. New Mexico and Maryland rounded out the bottom three states.
Traditionally popular retirement destination Florida managed fifth place. It was dinged in scoring for its relatively high crime rate and poor health care rating. Arizona (29th) and Nevada (42nd) did not score as well. The main culprits in Arizona’s case were low ratings for cultural vitality and crime. Nevada was dragged down by health care quality, well-being and crime.
Want to know where your retirement destination state ranked? Read on:
Best states to retire
1. South Dakota
2. Utah
3. Idaho
4. New Hampshire
5. Florida
6. Montana
6.North Carolina
8. Wyoming
9. Nebraska
10. Mississippi
11. Hawaii
12. Massachusetts
13. Virginia
14. Michigan
15. Missouri
16. Iowa
17. Colorado
18. Texas
19. Delaware
20. North Dakota
21. Tennessee
22. Maine
23. Indiana
24. Alabama
25. Kansas
26. Vermont
27. Wisconsin
28. Minnesota
29. Arizona
30. Kentucky
31. Pennsylvania
32. New Jersey
33. West Virginia
34. Rhode Island
35. Connecticut
36. Alaska
37. Georgia
38. Ohio
39. Oregon
40. Oklahoma
41. South Carolina
42. Nevada
43. Washington
44. Illinois
45. California
46. Arkansas
47. Louisiana
48. Maryland
49. New Mexico
50. New York